British TV host Jeremy Clarkson wrote that he hates Meghan Markle more than he hates Rose West – who is a convicted serial killer.The Associated Press

I was still in the throes of ex-royals-tacy this weekend when I performed a Google search to see what the rest of the world thought of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix “documentary” series. Self-serving and one-sided, the endeavour nonetheless had sucked me in. In spite of the highly produced manipulation exercise I knew I had been served up, I was left post-binge with the feeling that the departure of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from royal duties was a loss that would leave permanent, possibly fatal, scars on the Royal Family.

I was outraged at the racism and misogyny that Meghan had been forced to endure from the tabloids and elsewhere, and the lack of support from her husband’s family. I was on their side!

Still, my spidey senses tingled about a few things. Meghan didn’t invite her half-niece, with whom she was very close, to her wedding? And what exactly happened to her former Canadian bestie, Jessica Mulroney? And some of her grievances – the backlash to her gazillion-dollar baby shower, for instance – what else can you say about that but, oh please?

I also wanted to know more about that January, 2020, meeting held to discuss the couple’s royal future, where Prince William was apparently screaming and shouting, and Charles – now King of England – said things “that simply weren’t true,” according to Harry.

Well. My Google search was immediately directed not to commentary on the series by TV critics and royal watchers, but to British TV host Jeremy Clarkson and a column he published Friday. It ran in The Sun, a member of the Royal Rota media pool, which Harry and Meghan so despise. The rota consists of a group of British publications that are granted inside access to official royal engagements.

In the column, Mr. Clarkson wrote that he hates Meghan more than he hates Rose West – who is a convicted serial killer (with her late husband) of 10 girls and young women, including her own daughter and stepdaughter. “I hate her on a cellular level,” he wrote, about Meghan.

“At night, I’m unable to sleep as I lie there, grinding my teeth and dreaming of the day when she is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant, ‘Shame!’ and throw lumps of excrement at her.”

Beyond the fact that this sounds an awful lot like a you problem, Mr. Clarkson, your timing really couldn’t have been better. One might almost think this guy was on the Sussexes’ payroll. Here he was, crudely proving their point, in black and white, with a side of feces.

Further, Mr. Clarkson had lunch with the Queen Consort, Camilla Parker Bowles, over the weekend. Piers Morgan, king of the Meghan-haters, was also at the intimate event. What do they say about Meghan at those lavish little lunches? I imagine it is not laudable. Or printable.

The obvious perception is that they’re all in on it.

As sympathy for the young once-royal couple reaches an all-time high, along came the old guard – Mr. Clarkson with his perverted fantasies and the now-Queen Consort with her questionable choice of lunch companions – to prove their point: that something is rotten in the palace of Buckingham.

The column has since been removed from The Sun’s website at Mr. Clarkson’s request, and he has tweeted that he was making a “clumsy reference” to Game of Thrones. “I’ve rather put my foot in it. … I’m horrified to have caused so much hurt and I shall be more careful in future.”

The future is indeed the issue.

Yes, Harry & Meghan is saccharine. Still, one can’t help but wonder after watching, what good this couple – young, interracial and ridiculously attractive, and committed to social justice issues – could have done for the Royal Family, as its future seems less than certain with Queen Elizabeth buried and Charles now King. (The interviews were conducted before the Queen died.)

Meanwhile, over at the Royal Family’s official Twitter account: A Monday post declared that it was the perfect time for some festive baking! Perhaps meant as a diversion tactic, it was tone-deaf to the extreme in featuring a step-by-step video demonstrating how to make a gingerbread house – by a team of professional pastry chefs in their employ, of course. With an industrial-sized mixer, of course. Thank you, taxpayers!

The replies were worthy of the time I had royally wasted these past few days on all of this content: Are the ingredients available at the food bank, one person wanted to know? Others posted that they can’t afford the electricity to run their appliances. And of course: Let them eat cake.

What could Harry and Meghan have done for the Royal Family? And to recast the question: what have Harry and Meghan now done to the Royal Family?