Dany H. Assaf is a lawyer and the author of Say Please and Thank You & Stand in Line, and Everybody’s Business.

A poetic line from Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet still resonates today. “See what scourge is laid upon your hate that heaven finds means to kill your joys with love,” Prince Escalus tells the families, explaining how their callous actions have led to the deaths of their children and illuminating the irony of the ultimate power of love. Whenever I need to be reminded of how the coldness of hate can lead to a life without joy, I reflect on these timeless words.

As we all watch the latest tragedy unfolding between Palestinians and Israelis (with shades of the warring families of Romeo and Juliet’s Capulets and Montagues), we can see the violence and pain potentially opening up a black hole of hate that could swallow up the space of our common humanity and consume us all.

We have seen decades of despair, oppression, resistance, retribution and hate play itself out. Depending on one’s perspective, you may see one side or another as a victim or a perpetrator of these realities.

For many of us, we feel we are almost herded into sides and tribes. But what if our tribe is simply that of humanity? In the end, all the death and destruction won’t change the fact that we all share this shrinking planet. Even the most ardent allegiance to my side won’t alter that plain terrestrial reality.

Even living in my own enclave won’t protect me from a civil war, or a family trauma. Did Cain not kill Abel? We are both cursed and blessed to live among one another, with the twist of having been created as social beings and knowing that variety is one of the sweetest spices of life. What a tangled web life is.

We all hear, and at some level even understand, that a part of us is wired to be tribal. This may be a survival mechanism that has endured over millennia to allow us to “circle the wagons” when we sense threat and quickly identify who will protect and propel us forward. But what if you live in an age where life’s challenges and opportunities are more global and interconnected than ever before in the history of humanity?

The arc of history has shown that progress and technology have only driven us to become more rather than less interconnected. Even the most pedestrian understanding of history largely shows that the greatest societies were those that were open and welcoming to others, allowing them to create networks of extraordinary people and ideas to advance civilization. And then, almost always, the decline of any great civilization has always been preceded with a period where it closed itself off and became more insular and then slowly withered to decay.

The best of our shared history is a testament to the enduring power of ideas to inspire us to create a brighter, shared future worthy of our humanity. We can move toward a world that values brains over brawn, where our only ideology is the ideology of good ideas. This ideology can bring us together, rather than constantly tear us apart, and provide relief from the exhaustion of conflict.

Today, in all the major areas of life such as the economy, environment, security and social connection, no one has the luxury of becoming an island. The polar ice caps are not melting because there are factories at the North Pole, and hundreds of millions of people were lifted out of poverty in recent decades because countries traded with one another and ideas and technologies spread across the globe to help advance many societies. Also socially, none of us can be sure who our kids will bring to our dinner table, and who will be their future partners in life.

As for the Middle East, those peoples are destined to share that land one way or another. While their modern history is one filled with conflict, there are many historical examples of co-existence. And in the end, we are able to see immense and intense beauty in each of these peoples that can lead to a path forward.

It starts with which narrative we choose to define us. We are storytellers, and no people have a monopoly on any storyline – each has episodes of angels and sinners. Living with others always entails risks, and no one can believe that for them to live, the other must perish. That is the dead end of hate, and cycles of an-eye-for-an-eye can leave everyone blind so that none of us can see joy and where to seize the love.