People in a boat travel along the Trans-Canada Highway past an abandoned transport truck and trailer in a flooded area of Abbotsford, B.C., on Nov. 16.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

Sylvain Charlebois is a professor of food distribution and policy and the director of the Agri-Food Analytics Lab at Dalhousie University

Images out of British Columbia this past week were simply heartbreaking: human casualties, dairy cows breathing barely above water being pulled to safety, the loss of livestock across the Fraser Valley. Less visible is the how the flow of goods on both rail and roads have been severely compromised.

Many have said the disruptions, caused by flash floods and atmospheric rivers, were predictable, given nature’s occasional destructive wrath. But even without disastrous weather events, supply chains out West have always been vulnerable, and that’s not going to change any time soon.

In the East, the importance of supply chains has often been underappreciated by the public. Ontario, Quebec and the Atlantic Provinces have been spoiled with the St. Lawrence Seaway. Access to supplies has been easy and we’ve forgotten the seaway’s logistical genius. Food from Europe, the Middle East and beyond has just floated along it for decades, servicing the founding provinces of our country at an inexpensive rate. In a Europe-centric global economy, it made sense to rely on Halifax and Montreal.

Out West, the Port of Vancouver is within reach of half the world’s population, and business with Asia has grown over the years. The port sees more than $12-billion worth of agri-food products and commodities coming in and going out of the country yearly. That is $35-million a day. In the fall, commodities grown in the Prairies are Asia-bound, which is why the B.C. disaster could not have come at a worse time for farmers. The weak harvest this year gave them little to sell to begin with, and much of those products are now stuck on trains stranded somewhere in the Rockies.

Creating a Western equivalent to the St. Lawrence Seaway has been a long-standing issue ever since our nation’s creation, but especially in the past 20 to 30 years. Not building better gateways and corridors has made our Western agri-food economy more vulnerable, especially with climate change. And because of the globalization of trade, this vulnerability is now far-reaching. The B.C. floods have reminded us that we are always one natural disaster away from seeing major bottlenecks.

To be realistic, however, given the region’s topography it’s going to be challenging to develop new options and build supply chain resiliency. Trading through the United States is one possibility, but bureaucratic compliances and protocols would need to be worked out. We need to secure the few options we do have across the Rockies going into either Vancouver and/or Prince Rupert, now the third-busiest port in Canada (after Vancouver and Montreal). Proper maintenance and making these routes secure will require massive investment. It should have happened years ago.

Beyond trade, the B.C. situation will generate food access issues in the region. Firstly, we will see shortages of certain products, either because the production of commodities such as milk, eggs and poultry has been severely hampered for a while, or because products cannot get into the Vancouver area. Remember, the Fraser Valley is the breadbasket of the province. Farmers boards will need to work with other provinces, including Alberta and Saskatchewan, to provide needed help.

For the rest of Canada, we are expecting sporadic shortages of food products that would have come from Vancouver, but nothing to bring any markets here even close to food insecurity. We will need to adjust our expectations, as we were already doing because of supply chain disruptions happening before the B.C. floods.

The true backbone of our agri-food system is our supply chain. It’s as simple as that, and we need to take care of it. To the average Canadian, it’s invisible – but it’s always working. We need to have faith that our resilient food industry will continue to deliver. For governments, though, faith is certainly not enough.

