Canadian troops come ashore at a Juno Beach landing area on D-Day at Bernieres Sur Mer, France, on June 6, 1944.HANDOUT/Reuters

Peter Mansbridge is an award-winning journalist, author of three best selling books, a Distinguished Fellow at the Munk School of Global Affairs at the University of Toronto, a member of numerous boards and committees and a Patron of the Juno Beach Centre.

When the boys from Canada hit the Normandy beaches 78 years ago on that overcast morning of June 6, 1944, their goal was to help free western Europe from Nazi tyranny. It started with the liberation of a series of small villages such as Saint-Aubin-sur-Mer, Bernieres-sur-Mer and Courseulles-sur-Mer with the Canadians giving the villagers back their freedom, their liberty, their chance to determine their own futures.

But it was a bloody battle, and it came at an awful cost. Thousands of Canadians came ashore that morning, and within hours hundreds lay dead, some washing ashore in the surf, others cut down on the beaches before they’d even fired their guns. There were many more dead bodies to come in the days, weeks and months that followed as the Canadians fought their way through Normandy.

Those young volunteers, many of whom were just boys, were heroes. Some are buried in the Canadian war cemetery a few kilometres inland at Beny-sur-Mer, overlooking from a distance the beaches they had fought and died to gain that initial foothold against the Germans. Today the tour buses roll up with a certain frequency. Canadians travel a long way to remember, and they arrive to find a beautiful and special spot, surrounded by maple trees. France acknowledges it’s a part of Canada in their country and will always be so.

In the late 1990s a group of veterans and similarly minded Canadians felt there should be more than that cemetery and they came up with the idea of creating the Juno Beach Centre located alongside the beach in the middle of Courseulles. It wasn’t easy but just like the men and women they wanted the centre to honour, they persisted. And by 2003, with the assistance of private donations and corporate help, the centre was opened to honour the 45,000 Canadians who lost their lives to liberate a continent. It’s an excellent museum showcasing the Canadian story with the aid of an array of audio and video help. In 2019, the last full season before COVID, there were more than 100,000 visitors.

But if opening the centre was a challenge, keeping it open may now be an even greater one. The memorial sits on hallowed ground but that ground has also become prime commercial property, especially for luxury beachfront condominiums. A developer wants to hem the Juno Beach Centre in and take over the adjacent roadways for construction traffic, all seemingly with no interest in the history that could be bulldozed over.

I mentioned that when the Canadians landed they weren’t there for their own preservation. They were there risking and giving their lives to liberate the French so they could decide their own futures. And they have with developments all along the Normandy coast. Most communities don’t waste an inch of space.

So why the fuss about this one development? Why at a time when communities all across Normandy are looking for new revenue after a difficult few years, are village officials in Courseulles split over what to do? Why, at a time when we say politicians are so polarized they never work together, did members of all parties in Ottawa join together to say protect the Juno Beach Centre by turning that one adjacent spot into a memorial park not an elite commercial property? Why, when the big issues are war in Ukraine, did two world leaders, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and French President Emmanuel Macron set aside time last month to declare that places like Juno Beach must be protected?

Why? Because some things are worth dying for. And some things are worth remembering with respect.

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.