 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Support quality journalism
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24weeks
Start today
Start Today
The Globe and Mail
Support quality journalism
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Globe and Mail website displayed on various devices
Just$1.99
per week
for the first 24weeks

Start today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Opinion

Register
AdChoices
Opinion

History will repeat itself if First Nations remain underfunded in the fight against COVID-19

Cindy Blackstock and Isadore Day
Contributed to The Globe and Mail
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Cindy Blackstock is the executive director of the First Nations Child and Family Caring Society of Canada. Isadore Day, member of Serpent River First Nation, is the former chair of the Assembly of First Nations’ Chiefs Committee on Health.

While the country grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government’s response to assist First Nation communities has been especially appalling. The Globe and Mail has reported that at least nine have identified one or more COVID-19 cases. We also are aware of the potential catastrophes that await the many communities whose residents live in poverty and despair.

The story of Eabametoong First Nation in northern Ontario, which has confirmed the presence of COVID-19, could be repeated in more than 100 communities across Canada. Within these communities are cases of overcrowded homes, a lack of clean water, unreliable electricity and constant declarations of states of emergency. These conditions are symptomatic of the federal government’s conscious decision to provide First Nations with inequitable public services. The situation creates a perfect storm for the propagation of disease and cripples the ability of communities to properly respond.

Story continues below advertisement

On Monday, Assembly of First Nations National Chief Perry Bellegarde stated that $305-million allocated for federal emergency management assistance to Indigenous peoples is "an important start.” That is less than 1 per cent of the federal government’s COVID-19 funding announcements. Furthermore, $215-million of this funding is expected to be distributed among 633 First Nations in Canada.

Mr. Bellegarde is right that there is “considerable ground to make up to ensure First Nations and Canadians share an equal quality of life, particularly where health services, community infrastructure, housing, education and proper funding arrangements are concerned." The federal government’s repeated non-compliance with Canadian Human Rights Tribunal orders to end inequitable services to First Nations children and families shows how deeply ingrained discrimination is within the federal government.

Despite the Prime Minister’s agreement with the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s calls to action, the federal government has refused to develop a plan with First Nations to eradicate all of the inequities that communities experience. Without a plan, First Nations will continue to be “at risk” to a greater extent whenever a natural disaster or pandemic hits.

The reality is that a federal government touting “deliverology” as the answer to getting projects out the door has failed miserably in delivering funding to First Nations. Too much of the announced funding is eaten up by the federal bureaucracy or not released at all. While some progress has been made on ending boil-water advisories, too many communities still have no way to properly wash their hands in this pandemic. How can families do social distancing when perhaps 10 or 20 people live in the same house? How can First Nations children learn without access to the internet? What happens when people with already high rates of chronic and lung diseases are infected with COVID-19?

Mr. Bellegarde states that COVID-19 offers an opportunity for change – but if past behaviour is the best indicator of future action, the federal government is destined to do no better, even when it knows better. More than a century ago, Canada’s public health officer in the Indian Affairs Department, Dr. Peter Bryce, linked inequitable health-care funding to skyrocketing rates of children dying in residential schools due to preventable disease. The federal answer was to make attendance at the schools mandatory and thousands of children died. Ten years ago, the federal response to the H1N1 virus was to send body bags to some First Nation communities. At the end of the day, all Indigenous peoples will remain victims as long as we continue to be treated as second- or third-class citizens.

The federal government must do what Dr. Bryce recommended – end the inequalities in all First Nations public services and implement practical reforms to address the immediate crisis. If Canada only does one – or both, inadequately – more people will die because the federal government did not do better when it knew better.

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.

In the interests of public health and safety, our coronavirus news articles are free for anyone to access. However, The Globe depends on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe to globeandmail.com. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

Your subscription helps The Globe and Mail provide readers with critical news at a critical time. Thank you for your continued support. We also hope you will share important coronavirus news articles with your friends and family. In the interest of public health and safety, all our coronavirus news articles are free for anyone to access.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies