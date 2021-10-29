Raymond Biesinger is an illustrator and artist. His editorial work has appeared in publications such as The Economist, Le Monde, Monocle, The New Yorker, The New York Times, Scientific American, Time and The Washington Post. His forthcoming book 305 Lost Buildings of Canada, co-authored with The Globe and Mail’s architecture critic Alex Bozikovic, will be published in March, 2022. He lives in Montreal.
Homo climate mutatio: An anatomy lesson for our 22nd century descendants
How would a future human’s body and lifestyle be transformed by the environmental challenges ahead of us? Let’s imagine
Your Globe
Build your personal news feed
Check Following for new articles