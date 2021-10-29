Raymond Biesinger is an illustrator and artist. His editorial work has appeared in publications such as The Economist, Le Monde, Monocle, The New Yorker, The New York Times, Scientific American, Time and The Washington Post. His forthcoming book 305 Lost Buildings of Canada, co-authored with The Globe and Mail’s architecture critic Alex Bozikovic, will be published in March, 2022. He lives in Montreal.



