Sean Hertel is a Toronto-based urban planner and university lecturer.

As a teenager, I was asked to say a few words about my dad at a church function for Father’s Day – but like many sons growing up, I had a difficult relationship with him. I loved him. I feared him. I wanted to be like him. I wanted to be nothing like him. It was complicated. It was, often, simply hard.

So to avoid even hinting I didn’t exactly have glowing reviews – I was, after all, a teenager – I leaned on the words of the poet Robert Hayden, from his seminal work Those Winter Sundays:

Sundays too my father got up early

and put his clothes on in the blueblack cold,

then with cracked hands that ached

from labor in the weekday weather made

banked fires blaze. No one ever thanked him.

I’d wake and hear the cold splintering, breaking.

When the rooms were warm, he’d call,

and slowly I would rise and dress,

fearing the chronic angers of that house,

Speaking indifferently to him,

who had driven out the cold

and polished my good shoes as well.

What did I know, what did I know

of love’s austere and lonely offices?

That last line – “love’s austere and lonely offices” – called to me. It felt right, just like it sounds: simultaneously kind and harsh, receiving and sacrificing, together but also apart. It was, in short, a representation of my relationship with my dad.

It was a truth much like a piece of unvarnished wood, laid bare to the grain. But it was comforting to me, an assurance that other sons surely felt the same.

I’m now approaching 50 years of age and I’m a dad myself. I see that day in the church on Father’s Day differently now and I wish I could go back. I’d still recite Hayden, but instead of slinking back to my seat I would have continued. I would have talked about baseball – our escape from Hayden’s offices, lightening the burdens and uneasiness of being, especially together, father and son.

I would have explained how the game, even a simple game of catch in the backyard, became a safe haven from that office, from those awkward and tortured moments. How my mom would try to assuage my frustration and sometimes fear: “Ask your dad to play catch.” I did, and we did often.

Throw. Catch. Repeat.

Few words were said. None were needed except for “take a few steps forward” or, as I sometimes learned the hard way, “Don’t throw toward the house!” There was the occasional “Good one!” or “Where are you aiming?” paired with a shake of the glove.

That back and forth created a calming cadence, a kind of silent conversation, that otherwise eluded us. It made things right. It made us better. That catharsis never lasted long but, outside of those winter months, we knew catch was always there if we needed it. And we did.

Beyond the backyard, baseball’s greatest gift to us was Tiger Stadium, the then-home of the Detroit Tigers. We lived in Harrow, Ont., a town near Windsor and its border with Detroit, and Tiger Stadium was our refuge – and, for me at least, an experience more spiritual than Sunday mass. (I was raised “very Catholic,” a condition from which I’m still recovering.)

Watching our Tigers play in person, together, was transcendent. The silences between us became more relaxed, much like the natural rhythms of the timeless game playing out before us. It was like having a catch in the backyard but better. It was as easy as the breeze descending from the high ramparts above the first-base line, gently rustling the thick infield grass.

It was the experience of embracing, and being embraced by, a game that loved you back. It was all those things I knew my dad felt but couldn’t say to me himself.

That’s why we played catch. Why we took the Tunnel Bus from Windsor to Detroit to see “our boys.” Why we drove to Cleveland when the Tigers played their Rust Belt rivals at the seemingly perpetually empty and chilly Municipal Stadium.

My dad died on a Sunday morning in 2002, at only 55 years old. Though he always said I was the “emotional and sensitive one” in the family, I didn’t cry. But that changed seven years later, when the last walls of Tiger Stadium came down.

I was there as the dust was literally settling, aided by an almost mist-like rain on an unusually cold September evening, standing on Trumbull Avenue about 100 feet from the spot where Kirk Gibson and Al Kaline patrolled right field. I was a mess, overwhelmed by grief.

It was then that I had truly lost my dad. Our refuge was gone; so was he.

Open this photo in gallery: Sean Hertel and his son Nathen take in a baseball game at Detroit's Comerica Park.

Though I’ve lived in Toronto for the past 25 years, I wanted my son’s first professional baseball game to be in Detroit. Comerica Park, which opened in 2000, is no Tiger Stadium – but it certainly beats the SkyDome, er, the Rogers Centre, any day of the week.

I’m not sure what my son thought of the experience. He was barely five years old at the time, but I hope he felt something (other than the stomach cramps he experienced by eating too much candy, oblivious to the “Welcome to your first Tigers game Nathen Hertel! Love Mommy and Daddy” scoreboard message we had arranged to appear in the middle of the sixth inning).

As for me, I felt a lot: I was now a dad, at a Tigers game, with my own son. I hoped he’d have special, warm memories of that moment, as I did with my dad. I hoped he’d grow up to love baseball and the Tigers.

Most of all, though, I missed my dad. With a mix of sadness and happiness, I wondered what could have been. I wished he was there, three generations at a game that reaches beyond time to touch us all.