Police officers block access to Red Square in central Moscow on March 2.KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP/Getty Images

When the first Cold War ended in those eventful months between 1989 and 1991, I had the misfortune of being an undergraduate student of international relations, a discipline in which the most influential scholars had taught a generation that it simply could not end the way it did – peacefully, voluntarily, from within.

In fact, it probably could have ended much earlier if leaders of major democracies had acted on what their intelligence agencies told them about the internal economies and ideological tensions inside the Moscow-centred empire, rather than what their generals were reporting about its outward military and territorial projections.

That was the message of George Kennan, the U.S. ambassador whose 1946 “Long Telegram” had set his country on the path to a full-scale superpower showdown by outlining Joseph Stalin’s use of military conquest to maintain a regime that “was becoming dangerously remote from the concerns and hopes of the Russian people.”

As Mr. Kennan pointed out in 1992, the Soviet dictatorship could well have collapsed under the weight of its internal contradictions and bankruptcies in the 1950s, and again in the late 1970s, if not for a U.S. and NATO policy that “committed to an ultimate military rather than political resolution” and, with its lack of a viable off-ramp from totalitarianism, gave Soviet elites no choice but to support the dictatorship.

The effect of this nuance-blind policy, he said, “was to delay rather than hasten the great change that overtook the Soviet Union at the end of the 1980s.”

The events of the last two months have made these lessons relevant again.

Not since 1989 has there been such solidarity of purpose among the world’s liberal democracies, such an enforced bond between its authoritarian states, and such division and dysfunction in the United Nations. Once again, we see competition among less wealthy countries to align themselves with one bloc or the other. Russia and China have both shifted recently from authoritarianism (the rule of a single party) into totalitarianism (the complete control of society and its messages by the state).

In other words, from beneath the hot, ugly war in Ukraine has emerged another full-scale cold war, and it looks like we’re in it for the long haul. We ought to learn from the lessons and mistakes of the first one.

It’s not a clash of civilizations. After 1945, many Europeans and North Americans came to believe that the dictatorships of Beijing and Moscow were natural reflections of their cultures, which, in that view, were deferential to authority and not capable of liberalism – or, worse, that it was an inevitable clash of “Eastern” and “Western” values.

Of course, both the communist regimes then, and the Vladimir Putins and Xi Jinpings of today, rely on exactly this sort of “civilizational” mythology to maintain their own rule. It turns complex, fractured cultures into changeless monoliths, and leads us to ignore emerging potential for democratic change within them.

Don’t mistake it for a hot war. Yes, containment matters; it’s important to support democracies under military threat from illiberal regimes. But that mustn’t become a superpower showdown. When Mr. Putin evoked the last Cold War in March by claiming to raise Russia’s nuclear posture, U.S. President Joe Biden wisely responded not by escalating, but by publicly drawing down his country’s nuclear forces and refusing to respond. Military threats should be met only with economic and political isolation.

You don’t win a cold war – you can only lose it. The Cold War, contrary to one mythology, was not “won” by any gesture, threat or defence expenditure made by any U.S. president; most of those served to prolong it.

It was, however, lost by the Soviet-bloc states when their leaders and citizens came to realize that their system was both fiscally unsustainable and was never going to produce a better life.

That was not obvious at first. Moscow’s leaders often pointed out that life in the U.S. was rife with racial segregation and grinding poverty, much as Mr. Putin likes to dwell on the West’s culture wars today.

If one move did shift the balance, it was U.S. president Lyndon B. Johnson’s recognition that these inequalities gave Moscow a genuine weapon, which led him to respond with Great Society and War on Poverty social safety-net programs and civil-rights laws. Much of the political thinking behind Canada’s safety-net and public-health programs was based on similar Cold War logic.

The dictators of the last Cold War weren’t unseated because their military arsenals were inadequate. It was because they knew they could no longer make any convincing claim of offering superior values or standards of living. If we can genuinely offer a better and fairer life, we might make this Cold War quite a lot shorter.

