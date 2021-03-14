Amy Rosen is a freelance journalist and cookbook author.

For passionate epicureans the pain points of lockdown life have been obvious and much discussed. We miss restaurants. There’s no yeast. And what the hell is going on with butter? Though the pandemic has been incredibly difficult and we’ll all be thrilled when it’s over, I think amid the sadness there have been moments of culinary joy.

There’s the generosity of neighbours: I’ve found countless cookies in my mailbox, and interesting wines from local bottle shops have been both exchanged and enjoyed. There’s the discovery of fresh things to do with random pantry ingredients (savoury oatmeal, anyone?) and fun with TikTok. There have been impromptu potlucks – participants packing up servings for all involved, before returning home to eat, drink and Zoom.

Then there’s the boundless grace under fire of all of the chefs and restaurateurs across the country. Watching them become even more nimble, clever business-owners has been like witnessing a new moon landing each week. Opening up, locking down, not knowing if they can make rent – an excruciating year. Yet they keep hustling and bustling and in doing so have allowed us to explore the apparently limitless appeal of creative takeout. From gelato subscriptions and carryout cocktails to gourmet grocery boxes, hummus clubs and multicultural pop-ups, the future has been foretold: no more sad, sandwich lunches at our desks when this is over.

And let’s not forget all of the new patios, be they popup or permanent, helping us normalize al fresco drinking in all kinds of weather. For a brief, shining moment last summer, if you closed your eyes and weren’t sitting downwind from police horse poop, Toronto’s College Street felt like Paris’s Rue Cler.

There have also been unexpectedly extraordinary dining experiences. In February I enjoyed Edulis at home and in doing so felt the pure bliss of hospitality for the first time in almost a year. A note in our takeout bags from the Toronto gem, co-owned by husband-and-wife team chefs Michael Caballo and Tobey Nemeth, made mention of our regular seat in the window for our annual May birthday lunch, and extra pieces of cake, and candles, were also included. They remembered us, and our little rituals, and it filled me up in every possible way.

Around the globe, we’ve also made connections with chefs, cooks and bakers, through virtual cooking classes of every shape and taste. World Central Kitchen’s chef Jose Andres, whose efforts have helped feed two million people during the pandemic, cooks easy meals with his daughters on Instagram, calling them #RecipesForThePeople. Masterclass.com has a roster of chefs that includes Massimo Bottura, Alice Waters, Yotam Ottolenghi and Thomas Keller, while Christina Tosi has been doing a free weekly “Bake Club” on Instagram using mostly household items. Airbnb even created a portal where hosts offer Zoom classes as a way to bring in lost income. So you can make street tacos with a chef in Mexico City, learn the market secrets of Chiang Mai or bake Swedish pastries in Stockholm.

Because of the pandemic, I now host regular virtual bake-alongs with my fellow cookbook author friend Julie Van Rosendaal. It’s been a fun way to hang out with like-minded people during pandemic weekends, while also making crowd-pleasing treats such as butter tarts. The other week, participants were literally finishing our sentences for us in the live comments – I couldn’t remember the words “assembly line” for example, while making hamentashen. It was a nice reminder that even though social media can drive us apart, it has also found delicious ways to bring us together.

So as vaccinations roll out and spring arrives, it’s time to start thinking about how we can keep some of this good stuff going as we return to the new normal. To imagine how we can carry our new skills and connections, and our new appreciation for restaurants through to the new old world.

A lot of kids learned how to make banana bread, feta pasta and triangular quesadillas during lockdown, thanks to TikTok. This means they know how to use the stove and the oven – so let them! Now that they’re interested and have had some success, with a watchful eye and a little encouragement, you could potentially have Tuesday dinners off.

My friend Dana Levitt admits she’s been loving the slower pace of the weekends and fears the serenity of Friday nights will be lost once sports meets and play dates resume. “Of course I’m looking forward to socializing,” she says. “But I’d be lying if I said I didn’t love Friday nights more than ever right now, knowing there’s nothing on the schedule.” The pandemic has also given her time to discover the joys of baking challah for her Shabbat dinners. “It seems like such a small thing but it makes me feel connected to my grandmothers and my kids,” she says. “It’s not so much the making of it; it’s the memories they’ll have of us making bread together.”

A skill she learned, by the way, during the pandemic.

