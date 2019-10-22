Niall Ferguson is the Milbank Family senior fellow at the Hoover Institution, Stanford
An unusual thing happened last week. Mark Zuckerberg gave a speech with which I mostly agreed. I have written some harsh words about his company – and particularly its conduct in the fateful election year of 2016.
However, speaking at Georgetown University in Washington, the Facebook co-founder took a stand on the issue of free speech that pleasantly surprised me. First, he got his history right. “Giving everyone a voice,” he argued, “empowers the powerless,” whereas “the most repressive societies have always restricted speech the most.” Second, Mr. Zuckerberg recognized that the internet has fundamentally transformed the public sphere. “People having the power to express themselves at scale is a new kind of force in the world – a fifth estate alongside the other power structures of society.”
I like the coinage of the fifth estate. In case you’ve lost track of those pre-French Revolution categories, the first estate is – or was – the clergy, the second the nobility and the third the middle class. The fourth, the media, came later and should now be called the old media.
But the third and most important point of Mr. Zuckerberg’s Georgetown speech was a trenchant defence of free speech. Facebook, he said, will “continue to stand for free expression, understanding its messiness, but believing that the long journey towards greater progress requires confronting ideas that challenge us.”
At a time when, not least in universities, there are ever-louder demands to prohibit hate speech, Mr. Zuckerberg’s opposition to the “ever-expanding definition of what speech is harmful” and his pledge to “fight to uphold as wide a definition of freedom of expression as possible” are very welcome. Amen. No trigger warnings, no safe spaces.
The test of your commitment to free speech is how far you are prepared to tolerate not just views you disagree with – hate speech – but views that are downright mendacious: fake speech. Last month, Facebook unveiled a new policy not to moderate politicians’ speech or fact-check their political ads. The policy was swiftly put to the test when Donald Trump’s campaign released a 30-second video ad accusing former U.S. vice-president Joe Biden of corrupt conduct in Ukraine. When Mr. Biden’s campaign asked Facebook to take down the ad, the company refused. Elizabeth Warren – Mr. Biden’s rival for the Democratic nomination – countered by creating a fake ad of her own that claimed Mr. Zuckerberg and Facebook had endorsed Trump.
Ms. Warren has called Facebook a “disinformation-for-profit machine.” But, like her European counterparts, she fails to see that, in asking Facebook to decide which political ads air and which do not, she is implicitly ceding far more power to the company than it wants or should have.
Yet, there is a price tag associated with a free-speech Facebook, and we should not ignore it. The 2020 presidential election will be only the third in which the internet has been the decisive battleground. And it will matter even more in 2020 than it did in 2016, when it mattered more than it did in 2012.
If you factor in social media, I predict Ms. Warren will lose to Mr. Trump. The reason is that the digital campaign for Mr. Trump – led by Brad Parscale, the digital-media director for the President’s 2016 campaign – is already miles ahead. According to data for the year up to Sept. 19, published by The New York Times, the Trump campaign has spent US$15.9-million on Facebook and Google ads, more than the total spent by the top three Democratic candidates combined. While the Democrats do old-school things such as debate on cable television, Mr. Parscale and his team are aggregating the mobile advertising IDs of the entire voting population, matching location data from phone usage to other information they have.
Facebook, not Russia, was the crucial factor in the 2016 election. Facebook (and Google, too) will matter even more in 2020. One side fully understands that, and it is not the Democrats. Mr. Zuckerberg is right: it is not his job to come between Mr. Parscale and Facebook users. But we should all clearly understand what this means: it very likely means a second Trump term.
The fifth estate has indeed empowered the powerless. But not only them.
