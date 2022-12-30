Brendon Holder is a Canadian-born writer based in New York.

A few years ago, I stopped making New Year’s resolutions. I thought they were frivolous, often performative, and that requiring a date to change my behaviour was silly. Why wait until the calendar flips to the first day of a new year when I could just change now?

Instead, I resorted to crafting general principles for the year and haphazardly revisited them around my birthday as a biannual check-in. In retrospect, perhaps I was too nervous to scribe my superficial wants to paper, as the idea of writing my harboured dreams in ink only brought the possibility that they could be used as evidence to document my failure after 12 months.

Further, in an age where “aspirational” TikTokers and heady podcast hosts constantly implore us to “manifest” and “claim” our dreams, I found myself burned out and tired. All of the intention-setting and visualizations of an ideal future were rendered futile by the upheavals catalyzed by COVID-19. Detailed milestones that wait patiently to be crossed off in my journal could be interrupted by global pandemics, but vague guiding principles and values could not, I thought to myself.

However, as I continue to navigate my 30s, I worry about the precarity of the world around me. Compounded by the loss of life over the past few years and the many dreams deferred, I’ve begun entertaining the thought of a list. There is a strange comfort in having something to check off, an ambiguous tally of accomplishments to cling to as I march toward my death bed.

That is why, in 2023, I want to be explicit about what I hope to accomplish. I am eager to write out my wants no matter how small (go to the beach at least once this summer) or seemingly insurmountable (for example, I don’t know, “world peace?”). they seem. Over the past few years, the idea of wanting seemed flippant. Having material desires that I could potentially do without appeared glib and so, instead, I prioritized needs.

But now I feel a familiar pang in my belly for wants. A canvas wiped clean by the pandemic begging for me to paint a new future on it.

I used to be ashamed of wanting, but now it’s all I do. I want, I desire, I daydream. It’s tacky to want out loud – to admit that your life isn’t where you’ve dreamt it to be. And yet, there is also something romantic about the alchemy between where you sit today and where you want to be sitting. Your future self gazes back at your present self, glancing over a shoulder, and pats the seat next to them as if to say: “Saved you a spot.” And all you have to do is step up and sit.

A scene unspools in my head on the subject from the second season of the HBO drama, Big Little Lies: Mary Louise (Meryl Streep) calls Madeline (Reese Witherspoon) a “wanter.” It should be mentioned that there is an underlying friction between the two women. Mary Louise has come to Monterey, Calif., to investigate her son’s death, for which she instinctively suspects Madeline. Mary Louise proceeds to explain that “there are people in life who are content with what they have and there are others who just … just want.”

At first blush, Mary Louise calling Madeleine a “wanter” seems like a hostile jab, and the latter, proudly offended, rejects the title. But then, something surprising happens. Mary Louise admits that she, too, is of the “wanter” variety, and it’s because of this that she can see Madeline for who she really is. She recognizes the hunger hidden beneath Madeline’s model-Monterey-mommy-veneer as the same propelling desire she has. She clocks her.

Well, leave it to the impeccable Meryl Streep to make being earnest and ambitious seem chic. She cuts to the truth about possessing wants and dreams. There’s nothing embarrassing about wanting. If you want it, that should be reason enough to pursue it.

I try to pinpoint the language for this new enthusiasm for wanting. The first two definitions are accurate but contain too much of the pessimistic stink of the present to be optimistic about the future:

First, the word “earnest” comes from the Old Latin word, arrabo, meaning “a pledge.” Coming off a couple years where we’ve collectively felt that many commitments have been broken – the promises of a sustainable health care system, of equity for all members of society, and of hugging a loved one over the holidays and not get them sick – it seems foolish to make yet another pledge when our landscapes are constantly shifting. A “pledge” is more akin to a blood oath rather than something to wish for excitedly.

Correspondingly, the word “want” stems from the Old Norse word, vanta, which means “to be lacking.” I imagine that “lacking” is a common feeling as we head into another year of uncertainty. Correct again, but I don’t need to be reminded of all the things I’ve lost; the Memories notification on Google Photos does this nicely (and without warning).

Finally, I interrogate the word “resolution,” and it immediately feels like a future in which I want to make a home. “Resolution” comes from the Latin word, resolvere, which means to “loosen up” or “release.”

Whereas the first two etymologies felt like a prison or a vacancy, “resolution” feels like the opposite. By writing down my wants for the year, I release them to a world outside of my head. Rather than quarantine them to my thoughts, I can acknowledge that the world around me is changing whilst writing new possibilities for myself amidst the fluid current. I give my little wants a chance to breathe, and reward myself with a sense of wonder that I haven’t allowed myself to feel in a while.

Sure, more than half of these resolutions won’t come to fruition, but I don’t care. At this point, we are used to false starts and have learned to be futurists without being married to a particular vision of it. The only difference is now we have the buoyancy to rewrite it. And scratch it out. And then rewrite it until it starts to stick again. Our wants, expectations and resolutions for the future are rendered non-linear, curved and fractured like the life lines in our palms with which we write them out.