I live in dread of the web’s new Wheel of Fortune

Niall Ferguson’s new book is The Square and the Tower: Networks and Power from the Freemasons to Facebook.

I am not prone to anxiety. I inherited from my parents a relatively robust mental constitution. I am rarely introspective and have never sought psychological or psychiatric help. Recently, however, I experienced an uncontrollable panic attack.

The trigger for the attack was a few intemperate e-mails, inadvertently forwarded to unintended recipients. My wife, who is made of sterner stuff, read them and laughed. Why was I hyperventilating over such silliness? But my reaction was so extreme that I was forced to reflect on its deeper causes.

Two things struck me. First, since the publication in October of The Square and the Tower – my book on networks in history – I have been almost incessantly on a book tour and therefore in the public eye. I have given umpteen interviews. Every other day, I have to stand up in front of an audience, summarize the book’s argument and then take questions.

In the old days, you had to deal with a finite number of reviews of the book, of which perhaps five really mattered. Today, the feedback is incessant. This would be bad enough in itself. But the worst feature of the online age is not the frequency and precision of the ratings. It’s the vicious atmosphere that pervades every online forum.

A central theme of my book is that the internet, especially since the advent of social media, has exacerbated political polarization. This is partly because of human nature: Even in quite small social networks, we human beings tend to self-segregate into like-minded clusters. But it is also because the algorithms that drive the networks incentivize the posting of fake news and extreme views. On Twitter, for example, political tweets are 20 per cent more likely to be retweeted for each moral and emotive word they use.

Having written about all this, I am now living it. And the effect is best described as frazzling. You become involuntarily addicted to the accursed apps on your phone and laptop, not because you seek the validation of popular approval, but because you live in mortal dread of public humiliation. One faux pas and the digital mob is on your case, moral and emotive words at the ready.

The second reason my nerves are in shreds is that I have been on the book publicity circuit at a time when the reputations of a succession of eminent men have been destroyed with stunning speed. I am not thinking only of the celebrities brought low by accusations of sexual harassment – more than 70 in the United States alone. I’m referring to a more general tendency. The average British chief executive now spends just 4.8 years in the top job; the average soccer manager just 1.2 years.

You may say that these are all signs of a greater accountability. Yet, justice has not been done in at least some cases I can think of. Some careers have been terminated for transgressions that were committed long ago and violated no law. Other cases seem to be investigated according to the principle of “guilty until proven innocent.”

In the course of my sleepless night, I found myself wondering if I any longer trusted that my world was just. Growing up in Britain in the 1960s and 70s, I had unthinkingly accepted the system described (critically) in Michael Young’s 1958 book The Rise of the Meritocracy. My assumption was that if I studied hard, worked long hours and behaved with honesty and integrity, I would prosper.

It was not until I visited what was then Soviet-controlled Eastern Europe that I encountered societies where arbitrary acts of injustice were routinely perpetrated against the likes of me. But only recently have I fully grasped that injustice can also occur in the West, and it can befall not only its traditional victims at the bottom of the social heap, but also smug meritocrats.

Ancient Roman and medieval writers, not least Geoffrey Chaucer, understood that fate was random. The Rota Fortunae – Wheel of Fortune – was so overused an image that, by William Shakespeare’s time, it furnished material for comedy.

From the Renaissance onward, men grew increasingly confident that they could determine their own fates. No more. The lesson I have learned this year is that the Rota Fortunae is back. The blind goddess now resides on the internet. And that funny revolving beach ball that Mac users see shortly before their computer crashes – what Apple calls the “spinning wait cursor” – is actually Fortune’s new wheel. Beware, for it is not only computers she causes to crash.

©Niall Ferguson/The Sunday Times, London.

