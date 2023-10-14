Dave Hill is a comedian, writer and musician living in New York. His most recent book is The Awesome Game: One Man’s Incredible, Globe-Crushing Hockey Odyssey, from which this essay has been partly adapted.

Ice hockey has always been the sport of the gods to me, a metaphor for life itself where chaos and control, persistence and chance, density and transcendence are all on brash display each and every moment of the game – even between periods, when most people are just using the restroom.

The truth is, I’ve never been much for sports besides hockey. Even as a kid, I can remember playing or even just watching sports such as baseball, football, basketball, or soccer and eventually thinking, “This needs to stop. Right now.”

But with hockey it’s always been the exact opposite. I can’t get enough of it.

My earliest notions of hockey date back to family trips to the ice skating rink in my youth at the behest of my Canadian grandfather, Clarence Blake Sr., the same man who famously and not even slightly rhetorically once posed the question “What good are you if you can’t skate?” and, as such, made sure my siblings and I were tossed onto the ice while still in diapers.

It was on one of these outings that I noticed a pair of battered hockey goals stashed in a dark corner of the building just beyond the rink itself. They were mysterious contraptions that, along with the acrid smell of the place, told me there had to be more going on here besides me stumbling around the rink for a few laps on old, hand-me-down skates. Before long a whole new world was revealed to me, one where grown men with proudly missing teeth barrelled down the ice with equal parts abandon and finesse and enough people in the stands thought it was a good idea to occasionally throw a dead octopus onto the ice that it had officially become a “thing.”

Growing up in Cleveland, which hasn’t had an NHL team since 1978, things were especially tough for a young hockey fan. In elementary school, a working knowledge of the Browns, Cavs or Indians was valuable social currency, while my enthusiasm for hockey, if anything, only served to further alienate me from my peers.

I started playing street hockey out in the family driveway, where I broke enough garage windows with the puck that one day my dad decided to just board them up altogether rather than go to the trouble of replacing them over and over again. From the driveway, I eventually moved on to playing youth hockey and, on at least one or two occasions, attempting a game of pond hockey by trespassing onto the grounds of a nearby convent, much to the confusion of the nuns.

High school and even a couple years of college hockey followed until the idea of drinking beer and attempting awkward conversation with girls proved preferable to an away game in Poughkeepsie in front of a crowd that consisted of the Zamboni driver and whoever had to lock up at the end of the night.

I had hoped for a long career in the NHL, but, the occasional beer league game aside, it was an early retirement for me, and now have pretty much nothing to show for my playing days other than a few scars I would like think give me a rugged-yet-approachable look, a bag full of mouldy old equipment I insist on carting around with me for no good reason every time I move, and a working knowledge of the obscure Canadian hometowns of my hockey heroes that borders on sociopathy.

Still, my love for hockey has remained, and along with it, some nagging questions that still go unanswered. For starters, why in the heck don’t most Americans love hockey even half as much as I do? I mean, sure, 25 out of the 32 teams in the NHL are based in the United States, but if you were to ask the average American to choose between watching the Canucks play the Bruins or, say, the latest episode of Dancing with the Stars, I bet they’d choose that dancing show nine times out of 10.

In America, hockey is known as the proverbial “fourth sport,” after football, baseball and basketball, but it’s not even that. The actual fourth sport is either soccer or auto racing, specifically NASCAR – which is literally people driving in circles, and nothing else, for hours at a time – something that might at least partly explain why, when I ask the bartender to turn on the Rangers game in my neighbourhood bar in New York, he pretends to have lost the remote. Yes, even during the playoffs.

It’s been argued by some Americans that hockey is “hard to follow” on television, which is just one more thing I have to be embarrassed about as an American. And making matters worse, Fox Sports tried to remedy the situation back in the 90s by highlighting the puck on television so it looked like the players were swatting around a beach ball.

And don’t even get me started on the fact that it costs literally hundreds of dollars to actually attend an NHL game. It’s almost like NHL brass and the team owners want Americans to ignore the greatest game on Earth as most of them simply can’t afford to go see it in person, which is, of course, the very best way to experience hockey. What would happen if the price of a ticket never entered into the triple digits? What if a beer at the arena cost less than $14? What if the nacho cheese dispenser was self-serve? Am I about to become the Norma Rae of hockey? Maybe. But I digress.

Despite its stunted status in America, hockey remains wildly popular in pretty much every other country where the climate requires people to at least occasionally opt for a layered look. Over the past few years, I’ve undertaken my own personal international hockey odyssey, which has confirmed the sheer awesomeness of the game. My travels have also taught me what a great connector the world’s greatest sport really is. In Kenya, I bonded over a love of hockey with the country’s sole ice hockey team, the Kenya Ice Lions; in Katowice, Poland, I found myself chanting along with local hockey hooligans with an intensity bordering on medical concern at a home game for GKS Katowice; I even saw a couple guys carrying hockey equipment to a rink in Nottingham, England, one night, something I would have thought was illegal but apparently isn’t.

With the puck having just dropped on a new hockey season, I eagerly anticipate the symphony of skates carving into the ice, pucks flying off sticks and bodies slamming into boards. And, even more so, I am thrilled at the notion that even more of my fellow Americans will hopefully soon learn what I’ve known all along: Hockey rules, dude.