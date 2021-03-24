 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Opinion

Register
AdChoices
Opinion

I wish the Vatican could see what I see in same-sex unions: authentic love

Michael Cassabon
Contributed to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Michael Cassabon was ordained a Roman Catholic priest in South Carolina in 2007 after spending over four years at the American seminary at the Vatican. He left the ministry in 2016 when he came out as gay and moved to Toronto to be with his partner.

Last week, my partner and I had to put to sleep our beloved dog, who had been suffering from intervertebral disc disease. Cooper was like our baby and we are going through the heart-piercing grief that we all face when a member of our family passes. It is so difficult.

My partner Luc and I are grateful in this time of profound sadness to have the support of one another. We will remember the love that Cooper brought our little family and our love for one another will be the path out of this veil of tears. Some people have to navigate the valley of death on their own; at least Luc and I have one another on this journey, and we are grateful that we do not have to face this excruciating pain alone.

Story continues below advertisement

Also last week, sadly, the Vatican issued a statement refusing to bless same-sex unions because “it could not “bless sin.” The Roman Catholic Church teaches that homosexual acts are intrinsically disordered. Their statement this week was issued by the Vatican’s Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, the doctrinal orthodoxy office that used to be called the Inquisition until a modernizing rebranding in 1965.

I wish the men at the Vatican could understand what is really at the core of same-sex unions. It’s the same thing that’s at the heart of any good relationship: love. But the Vatican seems to be hung up on genitalia; they would negate wholesale the entirety of a lifelong, committed, loving relationship because the genitalia of two men or two women don’t ‘fit’ together. Their puerile fixation on genitalia is also at the root of the same systemic misogyny that excludes women from meaningful decision-making or from serving in pastoral leadership in one of the largest institutions on the planet.

I am not quite old enough to remember the height of the AIDS crisis. But as Pope John Paul II was ignoring complaints of child sex abuse while preventing Catholic agencies in Africa and elsewhere from distributing condoms, gay couples were loving one another as their bodies wasted away from the merciless virus. In many cases, facing rejection from their families of origin (and too often from their faith communities), gay couples had only one another.

I know the machinations of the Vatican better than most gay men. I lived there for four years in preparation for ordination to the priesthood. In my experience, there is a toxic kind of homosexuality that runs through the Vatican: it is closeted, bitter, and hate-filled. Men struggling with their true nature end up either repressing their authentic selves or living double lives.

This toxic dysfunction becomes a prism through which many Vatican officials understand gay relationships. I get it. I know what self-hate feels like. It is both tragic and dangerous because that hatred has to go somewhere: it will be either projected outward or it will be turned inward in self-destructive ways. Suicide among priests for this reason is not unknown. When your own church tells you that a fundamental part of your being is intrinsically disordered, why should we be surprised that some people decide life is not worth living?

I am grateful that Luc rescued me from this soul-killing world. In coming out and allowing authenticity and wholeness in my life, I feel closer to the divine than I ever did as a priest in ministry. I wish this for all people, especially those priests who are struggling with their own sexuality. I wish for them – and for everyone who wrestles with self-acceptance – the freedom that comes from the experience of unconditional, divine love. In the words of the great theologian RuPaul, “if you can’t love yourself, how in the hell you gonna love somebody else?”

In our grief, Luc and I are so grateful that we experienced Cooper’s unconditional love for us. The Vatican could learn something from our canine companions. It always comes down in essence to love, and love is love.

Story continues below advertisement

Just before his final moments, I gave Cooper the Catholic blessing as I made the sign of the cross over his dying body. I was a priest again for a moment. But really, at the end, it was Cooper who blessed me.

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies