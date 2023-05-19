Ryan Manucha is the author of Booze, Cigarettes, and Constitutional Dust-Ups: Canada’s Quest for Interprovincial Free Trade, which won the Donner Prize for Best Book of Canadian Public Policy.

Canada’s rules for internal trade are of significance to every single Canadian. They affect what makes it to the country’s supermarket shelves and hardware stores, and cause fluctuations in the prices of life’s essentials – milk, eggs, even wine – that people purchase every day. It’s more than a matter of consumer access – for provincial, territorial and federal governments in hot pursuit of postpandemic recession-era growth, a tinkering with the fabric of the economic union offers a high return on investment. Tackling technical barriers also aligns with an understanding of citizenship, especially when Canadians don the same uniform in times of war and march behind the same flag at the Olympics.

Restrictions on the availability of craft beer and good cheese are what most Canadians lament when thinking about interprovincial trade barriers. Though provincial border inspectors are no longer stationed at Coteau-du-Lac, Que., to monitor the passage of goods along the St. Lawrence River between Upper and Lower Canada, protectionism persists, often cloaked in technical regulation. But an equally significant dimension to the issue is the mobility of labour within Canada (or, more generally in an era of remote work, the supply of services). Obstacles such as licensing rules, occupational standards and protectionist provincial policy restrict talent from supplying services in other domestic geographies. Enterprising gas fitters of particular classes in Newfoundland face an uphill battle getting their certifications recognized in British Columbia, for example. The same goes for social workers from Saskatchewan relocating to New Brunswick. This hinders the full freedom of movement as well as Canada’s economic potential. In a recent study I co-authored with the University of Calgary’s professor Trevor Tombe for the Macdonald-Laurier Institute, we showed that a mere 1-per-cent reduction in trade costs for professional and scientific services would represent an estimated $713-million increase to the Canadian economy.

A quarter-century of trade lawyers and policy experts hammering out compromises long into the night in boardrooms across Canada has resulted in an ecosystem of internal trade agreements with robust dispute mechanisms. The Canadian Free Trade Agreement (CFTA) and subsidiary arrangements guard against acrimonious and uncivil interprovincial trade battles such as the infamous Chicken and Egg wars of the early 1970s, during which millions of eggs rotted in pits across Canada because of ego-fuelled logjams at provincial boundaries.

While Canada’s internal trade court has seen disputes over unjustified labour mobility blockages, claimants face no small task. In 2011, a certified and adequately trained Quebec crane operator prevailed against Ontario when he was denied the ability to practise his trade on the other side of a provincial boundary. Public accountants in Manitoba and New Brunswick have similarly launched suits over the barriers to ply their trade in Ontario and Quebec respectively. Canada’s purpose-built domestic trade court is globally unique and relies entirely on sustained consensus amongst Canada’s governments. At any point, a province could walk away from the political compact that has sought to ratchet up domestic exchange. Our trade court also has its many shortcomings – it’s David versus Goliath when the average person picks a legal fight against a province with a massive purse. That we have such a venue at all, however, must not be lost.

Inside of 150 years, Canada went from a set of fledgling colonies with their own customs houses, tariff schemes, postage laws and currencies choking pre-Confederation trade to an economic union bolstered by the sophisticated apparatus of the CFTA. A 2017 reform to our pan-Canadian trade agreement advanced us even further by establishing a formal venue for technical policy specialists to reconcile divergent rules on such issues as truck-driver certifications and organic labelling. Esoteric issues such as building codes, upholstered goods regulations and meat inspection may seem like distant cousins of tariff rates and customs duties, yet they can distort and displace flows of commerce all the same.

Mutual recognition is a logical, GDP-bolstering next step when one considers the continuum of Canada’s economic history from 1867 to the present. The adoption of mutual recognition would allow any good, service or professional credential to automatically be considered compliant in any given province if it is already compliant in another. In that same study noted earlier, we estimated the uptake of a mutual recognition regime by Canada’s governments, encompassing both goods and services, could boost national GDP by up to 7.9 per cent ($200-billion a year). Policies of mutual recognition, or the less extreme alternative of harmonization, would undoubtedly fuel Canadian prosperity.

To be sure, GDP-boosting liberalized trade does not come without costs. It causes dislocation, job losses and the restructuring of local and regional economies. For example, our modelling further suggested that up to 1.7 per cent of Canada’s work force (equating to approximately 350,000 people) would migrate to other provinces in response to eliminating internal trade costs. Respect for provincial preferences in a federal state such as ours should also not be ignored.

Internal trade barriers are perhaps a necessary by-product of the Canadian project, which brings together a diverse people spread across the world’s second-largest country by land mass. But our options are not limited to the binary of either autarky or complete free trade. We’re talking about moving the needle. In an epoch of contracting growth, ascendant global isolationism and friend-shoring, there is no better time to revisit the nature of our economic union and see how that needle may tilt further in favour of economic growth.