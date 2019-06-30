Opinion If we’re going to solve extremism in Alberta, we need evidence-based solutions

John McCoy is executive director for the Organization for the Prevention of Violence (OPD) and adjunct professor, University of Alberta. David Jones is a senior researcher for OPD.

Extremism and hate in Canada are, of late, subjects well-examined by both academics and journalists. Concerns over increasing rates of hate crimes, the spread of extremism online and growing social polarization in Canadian society are driving calls for action among politicians. If we want to address these social problems, we must begin with solid, evidence-based information on their nature and extent. To that end, in 2018 the Organization for the Prevention of Violence, with the assistance of funding from Public Safety Canada, set out to map extremism in Alberta and to create a balanced and fair assessment of what the problem and potential solutions look like in our province.

Travelling throughout the province, we spoke to more than 350 Albertans from different walks of life. We spoke to members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and municipal police agencies situated in rural and urban areas across the province. We spoke to community groups, rural crime watches and individuals engaged in preventing various forms of violence. We looked at what was happening online, at protests and in the media.

Story continues below advertisement

Our research identified the presence of six distinct types of extremism in Alberta. This included movements and groups that tend to receive the most attention, such as Islamic State, but also those that fly under the radar, such as anti-authority extremists who often target politicians and members of law enforcement.

It included groups such as black bloc anarchists and patriot and militia groups who very much view each other as the enemy. The highly misogynistic Involuntary Celibate (Incel) movement was included in the study, as were white-power skinhead groups and the new, more polished, “alt-right” generation of white supremacists.

From this exercise we drew some conclusions: First, there is nothing unique about Alberta – it has no greater propensity for extremism than any other province; in Alberta, as in other provinces, domestic-born extremism is nothing new. Recognizing this, our work clearly shows that there is a diversity of extremist groups and movements present, a kind of marketplace from which the curious and vulnerable can identify, explore and establish a new identity and sense of community.

Today, individuals from any walk of life, any ethnic or religious community, any age group and gender, can become involved with extremism and associated violence.

Importantly, the kinds of threats that come from extremist movements have changed significantly over the past decade and this trend is very much tied to evolution of the online space and extremist networks. Individuals today can explore extremist ideas and communities with greater anonymity and far less risk than in the past.

They can form the kinds of social bonds, what the author J.M. Berger calls “remote intimacy,” that can facilitate an act of terrorist violence without physical contact with fellow extremists. After the attack at Pulse Nightclub in Orlando in 2016, a Quebec City mosque in 2017, a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018 and in a Christchurch mosque this March, we can clearly identify an established trend in extremism and terrorism - a shift to lone-actor violence.

These threats at the margins, in other words physically (but not virtually) isolated and disconnected extremists, represent a significant challenge for law enforcement and national security agencies. This observation leads us to another conclusion – namely, that these kinds of threats are very difficult to detect and intercept. Operating in the dark corners of the Internet, individual threats often go undetected by law enforcement.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Finally, we believe we need to look beyond the threat of violence when we think about the impacts of extremism in our society. Extremism and violence are very much grounded in hate and an “us vs. them” mentality. This kind of mentality drives dehumanization of a perceived enemy. The spread of extremism in Canada endangers not only our public safety but also our democratic and multicultural values through spreading divisiveness, fear and social polarization.

Recognizing these challenges, we need evidence-driven solutions to hate-motivated violence, what has been referred to as a “whole-of-society” approach. This kind of approach requires a collaborative effort between communities, multiple levels of government, law enforcement and national security agencies.

The Canadian government has embraced this kind of approach with the establishment of the Canada Centre for Community Engagement and Prevention of Violence and its recently released National Strategy on Countering Radicalization to Violence: critical steps towards maintaining Canadians’ sense of safety and well-being.

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.