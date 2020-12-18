Open this photo in gallery Sarain Fox, Anishinaabe activist and film director. Darius Bashar/Sarain Fox

Sarain Fox is an Anishinaabe activist, artist and film director whose documentary Inendi is streaming on CBC Gem.

Almost two years ago, I wrote a piece for The Globe and Mail about my aunty Mary Bell, an elder of Batchewana First Nation and a survivor of the residential school system. I said that I had faith that, with knowledge passed down from our matriarchs, Indigenous people could move toward developing cultural resilience.

Since then, though, I’ve actually started to hate that word – “resilience.” I began seeing it constantly and almost automatically paired with the Indigenous experience, and it started to feel patronizing. I pictured a politician patting my mother on the head, saying, “Aren’t you resilient, Banakonda? Good job overcoming what we did to you.” And, if you knew my mom, you’d know that wouldn’t be a good idea.

It turns out, the word “resilient” has roots in Latin. It means “bouncing back.” Latin isn’t my native tongue, and neither is English. Anishinaabemowin is. To describe bouncing back, we would say instead: azhegwaashkwani.

But as much as I hate the word, my Aunty Mary really has been resilient. She’s peeled back the layers of cultural genocide to reconcile with her experiences growing up near Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., and being sent to Spanish Indian School for Girls for the majority of her adolescence. She survived the daily abuses of nuns tasked with ridding her of her “Indianness.” And when the Truth and Reconciliation Commission was formed in 2008, she jumped on board to tell her story. Now, she’s an elder who still lives in her territory, sharing her story with anyone who asks. Speaking her truth healed her. Azhegwaashkwani.

My interest in writing about her at the time came from a desire to heal something in my own story – to go back and fix what was stolen, to stitch together the lessons and the ways that allowed us to survive here so long and so well. Our spirituality is land-based. We don’t shame ourselves. We don’t silence our gifts; we lead with them.

At the time, I’d been having a recurring dream. In those dreams, I visited a future daughter that I hadn’t had yet, to proclaim that I had gathered all of our family stories and our histories, having spent as much time with my elders while I still could. I told her I’d connected all the dots, and figured out where things got lost, and worked to get it all back.

Of course, real life doesn’t work like that. Culture is a daily, lived experience. I wake up knowing that I am never going to get some essential version of my culture back so I can gift-wrap it for my child. It’s a mutable, living expression of self and community.

But the urgency of that dream became keen this year. We’ve faced a global pandemic, one in which our elders are particularly vulnerable. My career – which had, frankly, been accelerating at an unhealthy pace – was suddenly thrown into flux, affording me an opportunity to slow down. And most importantly, that future child is no longer just a figment of my dreams: I have created new life, with a baby coming this winter.

So I decided, with a small team of trusted collaborators, to go live with my Aunty Mary, to document the stories of my family’s oldest matriarch. We sat with her for five days while she told us about her childhood, her experience at residential school, her reconnection to our culture and her renewed spiritual sovereignty. She told me about forgiveness.

I’m not ready for the loss of our elders. I still need my little one to meet each of them and learn from them, to hear our creation stories. Every loss of every elder who passes, makes me angrier. That anger is grief.

But life, like light, comes from the East. As I prepare to bring a child into the world, I think of what I want to reconcile and what I don’t.

I want the sun to set on the trauma, the shame and the anger I’ve carried. I’ve worked with my own people and found allies who help me navigate institutions and make this emotional work possible. I don’t function well in colonial systems; in fact, they weren’t designed for me. It took me a lifetime to realize that my energy provokes others, and I was given my name, Wabanongokwe – Morningstar Woman – to reconcile truth. It has often left me at odds with teachers and other authority figures, and has made me ever-resistant of bureaucracy, bullying and labelling. It runs in the family. I don’t know if everything I do is radical, or just a symptom of being Indigenous in Canada.

I do know that I am whole when I follow my ways in practice – even if I’m applying those teachings in a new world of shiny objects and skyscrapers. I’m Anishinaabe when I’m kind to the lady at the Tim Hortons drive-thru, and when I’m honest with the people I love.

Like any Indigenous person, I have experienced considerable loss. I don’t speak my original language fluently or take a daily walk along the shores of Lake Superior where my ancestors did. My blood remembers being removed and silenced. I live with the traumas of how our ways have been belittled and eroded by colonization. Some of my closest loved ones have died by suicide. I’ve watched lands that I love get paved over by suburban sprawl. I grasp at reclamation.

As an adult, I’ve learned to embrace who I am, unapologetically. I’m peeling back the anger that I needed to protect me for so long. I realize that I have to find good ways to live and build something for my growing family – a bridge between old ways and new. I don’t want to be against something; I want to be for life. I want to teach a love for the land, the water, our animal relatives and other humans. I want my child to respect and trust others in ways I never could.

It has taken a lifetime to see the world in the way that my aunty does. My job now is to listen. One day, I’ll be in a rocking chair like hers, recounting to my grandchildren how I overcame genocide, fear, loss, anger to learn how to love fully and heal my wounds – because, as my Aunty Mary reminds me, we heal by being ourselves.

I know I have repeated cycles of trauma that started with the shaming of my ancestors. Now it’s time for me to break that cycle and find my own peace. I don’t forgive Canada for what it’s done to me, my family and my loved ones. But I’m healing from it, so the baby in my belly can live here proudly.

