When it comes to the oil industry, Alberta and its Premier, Jason Kenney, are swimming against a very strong current.
Every day, it seems, another major bank or investment company is casting doubt on its future. The capital necessary to unlock crude from the earth is becoming harder to find. As Larry Fink, head of BlackRock, one of the most influential investment institutions in the world, recently proclaimed: “Climate risk is investment risk.”
And yet, if oil is the new tobacco, Mr. Kenney does not seem to be panicked, at least outwardly. Ask him about the grim prognostications for a product that has been the goose that’s laid the golden egg for his province, and he resorts to a now-familiar refrain.
Oil ain’t going anywhere soon.
“This idea that we’re going to suddenly flip a switch and in five years we’re all going to be living off windmill energy or something is cloud cuckoo land,” the Premier said in a recent interview in his office. “It’s not anywhere close to scientific reality. It’s pixie dust and unicorn farts.”
Mr. Kenney’s argument hinges on a couple of things. Even in a world that is compliant with targets set out in the Paris climate accord, we are still going to be consuming 67 million barrels of oil annually in 2040, he says. If that’s the case, he argues, why shouldn’t Alberta get a cut of that action, ahead of some oil-producing dictatorship?
It upsets the Premier that ESG – the acronym for environmental, social and governance, and a term increasingly used by socially conscious investors to evaluate a company’s corporate behaviour – doesn’t appear to mean much when it comes to oil. He has a point. At the very least, the environmental element of the criteria seems to be given outsized prominence at the moment. That would include the carbon intensity of the oil produced; how much emissions are attached to a particular company’s barrel of crude?
On that score, Canada doesn’t do as well as countries where oil is easier to get out of the ground. But the Suncors and others operating in Alberta’s oil sands are steadily finding ways to reduce their emissions. And they will bring them down further in the coming years.
The biggest problem right now, according to Peter Tertzakian, an energy economist from Calgary, is that you can’t easily measure ESG on a barrel of oil. People have been scrambling to determine a standard definition of carbon intensity. This is positioned to change, according to Mr. Tertzakian, but it’s still five years away from becoming a reality.
Once that day arrives, Alberta could be in a good position to make the case that its oil is far more ESG-friendly (a transparent industry in one of the most heralded liberal democracies in the world) than the crude coming from Russia, Saudi Arabia or some other country overseen by a ruthless regime. In other words, fair-trade oil could become a thing.
So while many roll their eyes when Mr. Kenney goes on his rant about why Alberta oil is ethically superior to that offered by the Saudis, he’s not wrong. It’s just that right now, the market doesn’t discriminate on the basis of whose crude is more palatable to progressive-minded investors.
“One would assume this bodes well for Alberta oil eventually and I think that’s true,” Mr. Tertzakian said. “I think it would stack up well against not just Russian oil or Saudi oil, but American oil, too.”
Which is crucial. Alberta now competes against the U.S., not the Russians and Venezuelans. On that point, it’s fair to ask why Mr. Kenney is measuring his oil against the world’s worst suppliers. “Because Alberta is better than the worst” isn’t really a great marketing slogan.
Mr. Kenney should be comparing his province’s oil to the Norways of the world, not deplorable autocracies. Alberta needs to hope it gets extra pipeline capacity to transmit its product to overseas markets soon. That will certainly help the province emerge from the economic doldrums it has been in for five years now and counting.
But as we know, the energy landscape is changing rapidly. Projections that were made even a few years ago have been ripped up and revamped. Forecasts a decade out aren’t nearly as reliable as they once were. Mr. Kenney may be able to make the case that oil from his province is more virtuous than that produced elsewhere. Then again, 10 years from now, that might not mean anything.
