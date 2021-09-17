 Skip to main content
Opinion

Opinion

In a heated federal election, here are six reasons to be undecided

Illustrations and text by Graham Roumieu
Special to The Globe and Mail
Open this photo in gallery

Weeks ago gazed into a mirror to ask who a perfect Canadian would vote for a more perfect Canada and have since been too transfixed by own beautiful reflection to get much further with the thought.

Open this photo in gallery

Feeling uninformed (and unimpressed) as door to door canvassers are unable to hurl pamphlets or candidates across the pandemic moat you dug around your home.

Open this photo in gallery

Trash can repeatedly knocked over in the middle of the night by raccoon of unknown political leaning, so generally suspicious of all parties until someone takes ownership.

Open this photo in gallery

Many survivors of The Great Toilet Paper War of ‘20 are just relaxing suspicion “the election” is just another clever ruse to get them to go out and “vote” leaving toilet paper hoards unprotected, and so are now just getting caught up on campaign happenings.

Open this photo in gallery

Aggressively supporting every single candidate at the same time on your social media feeds hasn’t provided any useful insight other than your grandmother has a surprisingly foul mouth.

Open this photo in gallery

Foolishly embraced suggestion that a staycation weekend was a good idea and as a result have spent the past three weeks preoccupied with being stuck in a corn maze.

