Weeks ago gazed into a mirror to ask who a perfect Canadian would vote for a more perfect Canada and have since been too transfixed by own beautiful reflection to get much further with the thought.

Feeling uninformed (and unimpressed) as door to door canvassers are unable to hurl pamphlets or candidates across the pandemic moat you dug around your home.

Trash can repeatedly knocked over in the middle of the night by raccoon of unknown political leaning, so generally suspicious of all parties until someone takes ownership.

Story continues below advertisement

Many survivors of The Great Toilet Paper War of ‘20 are just relaxing suspicion “the election” is just another clever ruse to get them to go out and “vote” leaving toilet paper hoards unprotected, and so are now just getting caught up on campaign happenings.

Aggressively supporting every single candidate at the same time on your social media feeds hasn’t provided any useful insight other than your grandmother has a surprisingly foul mouth.

Foolishly embraced suggestion that a staycation weekend was a good idea and as a result have spent the past three weeks preoccupied with being stuck in a corn maze.

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.