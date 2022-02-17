Police officers walk in front of trucks in downtown Ottawa, on Feb. 17.COLE BURSTON/The Canadian Press

When the last vestiges of the “freedom convoy” are gone from the Parliamentary precinct in Ottawa, some hard questions will need to be asked.

Canadians who have watched the demonstrations in their capital and at border crossings play out over the last few weeks have every right to be concerned about key institutions in this country, including the police and governments at all levels. They have failed us tragically. They have shattered our confidence in them to deal with a crisis. They have incited us to ask: in whose interests are they working?

If you’re a resident of Ottawa, you’ve been let down by your mayor, your city council, local police force, provincial government and federal government. They allowed a situation to develop to the point where there was effectively no rule of law in the city. (Police were incapable of even enforcing a court-issued horn edict). The only thing of which the people of Ottawa can be proud is themselves: at least they showed the guts to confront the protesters and shut down some of their planned forays.

Perhaps, more than anything, what the blockades and protests over the last few weeks have demonstrated is how naïve and unprepared Canada’s powers that be truly are during certain moments. That a convoy of trucks was allowed to enter the downtown core of the capital and set up shop in front of the seat of government is one thing. That the police had no idea what to do after that point is quite another. And that unlawful, freedom-chanting protesters would find support and encouragement from one of the two main political parties in this country – the federal Conservative Party of Canada – is beyond concerning.

Most Canadians thought the bedrock institutions of this country were a lot stronger, more dependable and less weak-kneed. Some probably even thought that our political parties and political leaders might set aside their own partisan agenda to do what’s best for the country. That didn’t happen. And because it didn’t happen, a faith was broken, which has precipitated a further disintegration of public trust. Well done, all.

The economic loss as a result of the actions of these protesters is incalculable. One U.S. consulting firm estimated that the blockade at the Ambassador Bridge cost the auto industry alone US$300-million. The financial pain on this side of the border has yet to be tallied but will easily be north of $1-billion.

Free-dumb!

It was only when it dawned on people that our reputation as a reliable trading partner was being shredded before our eyes that there became any sense of urgency about it all. Before that, police seemed content to have nice chit-chats with protesters at all sites and not rock the boat.

Geoff Plant, the former attorney-general of B.C., has watched what has been unfolding with increasing alarm. He says law enforcement’s mantra now seems to be to keep the temperature down, and prevent physical clashes at all costs.

“But if you place the avoidance of conflict as your prime directive, then you are licensing disorder,” Mr. Plant told me. “They [the police] seem to have privileged the right of protest over the rights of the public.”

Many members of the public haven’t been able to avoid contrasting the astonishingly friendly approach police have taken toward the anti-vax, “freedom” protesters in Ottawa and at the borders, with the violent manner in which protesters at a homeless encampment in Toronto were handled last summer. On that front, many of us watched in astonishment at the sight of RCMP hugging protesters at the Coutts, Alta., blockade when that siege ended. Questions need to be asked about all this, too.

Meantime, we shouldn’t need the Emergencies Act to deal with these situations. There needs to be a discussion after this is all over about hiving off elements of the Act and making them part of law enforcement’s everyday toolkit for dealing with situations like the ones we have witnessed recently, including freezing bank accounts, suspending car insurance and drivers’ licenses, and seizing vehicles themselves.

The incredibly inept manner in which the Ottawa protest has been handled in particular will almost guarantee future events of a similar nature. Once upon a time, civil disobedience came with consequences. Now it can be carried out with impunity, at least for a very long time.

Canadians have every right to be alarmed, ashamed and angry over what they have witnessed the last few weeks. And it’s not over yet.

When it is, there must be a reckoning – for the sake of the country and its future.