Jake Daniels of Blackpool in action during the Peterborough vs. Blackpool game at Weston Homes Stadium in Peterborough, Cambridgeshire, U.K.IMAGO/Mark Cosgrove/News Images/Reuters

Michael Coren is an author and ordained cleric in the Anglican Church of Canada.

A couple of years ago, I was in London having lunch with the chaplain of one of Britain’s most famous and successful soccer teams. We discussed the challenges the players faced; abuse, racism, the difficulties of living their faith (we were meeting as friends and as Christian clergy) and the inexorable pressures on young men who often had very little preparation for sudden apotheosis or, for that matter, instant demonization.

One of his insights, in particular, surprised me. Without, of course, giving any names, he said, “It can be hellish, almost beyond endurance. But it’s toughest for the gay players. They have to live a lie every day, every moment. It’ll take enormous strength for one of them to come out.”

Earlier this week, a 17-year-old player did exactly that. In an interview, Jake Daniels told Sky Sports he’d decided that “Now is the right time to do it. I feel like I am ready to tell people about my story.” He continued: “Since I’ve come out to my family, my club and my teammates, that period of overthinking everything and the stress it created has gone. It was impacting my mental health. Now I am just confident and happy to be myself finally.”

The decision by Mr. Daniels, who plays for Blackpool Football Club in the Championship (the second-highest level of English soccer) became headline news not only in Britain but throughout the world. This should be surprising, especially for a continent like Europe, which prides itself on its progressive attitudes toward sexuality. But this is football, and this is different.

The handful of other top-tier players who have come out over the years have waited until they’ve retired, the most high-profile being Germany’s Thomas Hitzlsperger, who played for his national team and in the English Premier League. Prior to Mr. Daniels, the only top-tier British footballer to come out while still playing was Justin Fashanu back in 1990, in a highly sensationalized tabloid story. In the ensuing years, the homophobia Mr. Fashanu endured from other players, coaches, fans and even his own family was unrelenting. Eight years after coming out, he would take his own life.

Mr. Daniels has faced a joyously different reaction from colleagues, commentators and football’s governing bodies. Tottenham Hotspur F.C. and England striker Harry Kane wrote: “Massive credit to you and the way your friends, family, club and captain have supported you.” Former England striker Gary Lineker, the face of the game to millions, said, “It’s been a brilliant season for you on the pitch, and now through your bravery, off the pitch too. I’m sure you’ll receive huge love and support from the football community and many others will follow your path. Good luck to you.”

Fans, however, can be cruel. Football culture has become less violent and crude since the ugly 1970s, but there is still racism, intense tribalism and downright hatred. The deaths of supporters of opposing teams are sometimes mocked. Nazi gestures have been directed at supporters of Tottenham, a club historically associated with the Jewish community. Personal insults are thrown at players and their families. The culprits are now part of a filthy fringe element, but it’s still there. Indeed, Mr. Daniels has already been targeted by online nasties.

The response from individual players is another issue, and while the vast majority of them are likely to be indifferent or supportive, it would be naive to think that homophobia, or at least discomfort, is non-existent among groups of young, largely working-class men. There are also many players who come from cultures where homosexuality is not accepted, including countries where it can lead to imprisonment.

Mr. Daniels is hardly unaware of all this, to the point of having assumed as a young man that his sexuality and his career simply couldn’t coexist without public acknowledgment. “There are people out there in the same space as me that may not feel comfortable revealing their sexuality,” he said. “I just want to tell them that you don’t have to change who you are, or how you should be, just to fit in.”

The timing, in every sense, is crisply appropriate. The football season is about to end, and everyone can spend the summer reflecting on this young man’s courage and determination. On a larger scale, the wheels of tolerance and growth can spin a little more smoothly.

But it’s vital to be realistic. Just the day before Mr. Daniels made his announcement, attendees were arrested at a Tottenham game for antisemitic and racist gestures and chants. Hatred tends to find a way.

The former captain of the Wales national rugby team, Gareth Thomas, came out in 2009. “Telling teammates I was gay was the toughest thing I’ve ever done,” he later said. This, from someone who’d been on the receiving end of crunching tackles for decades. Fortunately, his coach said to him, “You can’t go through it alone, and these people love you.” He was right. They did and they do.

I’ve no idea if Jake Daniels will be one of the truly great players, but he’s certainly one of the truly great men. Change is afoot.

