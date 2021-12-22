While snags may be resurging in the forest, they remain rare in the garden.Rafal Gerszak/The Globe and Mail

Jenny Morber is a science journalist.

Not long ago, after a summer of fire bans, browning cedars and dust covered boots, my home received the season’s first drenching rain. I awoke to the sound of it, like a shushing, likely accompanied by a louder exhale of winds bending the trees, and occasionally, felling them.

My neighbourhood had been preparing. The woods echoed this summer with growling chainsaws, and a new couple went so far as to close the street so their arborists could take down two huge maples. The trees were, they said, diseased, but the stump wood looks healthy enough. It is a perverse incentive when a downed tree yields the arborist several hundred dollars, but a standing tree yields nothing.

They could at least have left a snag. Snags are the conciliatory bones of the forest – what you leave when you wish you could have left the tree. A decaying tree near a home or roadway is a potential hazard, but a snag – too short and poorly branched to shear a roof or down a power line – is a treasure. A snag is a decaying monument, a sculptural element, a teaching tool, a food source, a shelter, a lookout post, a home.

“It is hard to overemphasize the value of logs and snags to wildlife,” begins Sharon Ritter of the U.S. Forest Service in the 1997 leaflet Dead Trees and Living Creatures, “An amazingly diverse wildlife community depends on dead or dying trees.”

That community may include woodpeckers, bluebirds, murrelets, wood ducks, titmice, great-crested flycatchers, chickadees, hummingbirds, nuthatches, barred owls, screech owls, hawks, eagles, kestrels, buzzards, vultures, bats, grey squirrels, fox squirrels, flying squirrels, chipmunks, raccoons, grey foxes, opossums, weasels, fishers, wolverines, porcupines, frogs, snakes, salamanders, honeybees, mason bees, wasps, spiders and even black bears. In some forests, managers mark wildlife-prolific snags with signs for protection and education, and suggest landowners maintain at least five an acre.

Foresters haven’t always felt this way. Throughout the early 1900s in the United States and Canada, snags were regarded as fire hazards. In 1946, an updated Forest Act for British Columbia made felling compulsory on Vancouver Island for any standing dead tree taller than 10 feet, a standard chosen as the height a man could throw enough dirt to extinguish a flame. Today, research suggests that dead and decaying trees help to prevent and mitigate fires and are important carbon sinks. As a 2013 research article notes in Restoration Ecology: “Snag management is a cornerstone of contemporary ecological forestry.”

But while snags may be resurging in the forest, they remain rare in the garden. Every house I have inhabited was once a forest. I have displaced resiny pines, giant oaks, honey locust and poplar, cedars, Douglas fir and bigleaf maple. Not once have I inherited a snag.

I have tried to leave them. Several years ago on our front lawn, a pair of dogwoods withered. My children loved to climb them and as they were petite and isolated, we saw no harm. But their presence bothered our neighbours enough to elicit questions, and when we moved a few years later they were quickly removed. People, it seems, do not want a new house with dead trees.

A live tree is easy to love. Green and fragrant, they shade and shield us. As children we learn how they exhale oxygen, hold the soil and pacify the wind. Trees flower. They make fruit. They seed and reproduce. They communicate and grow. Trees are comforting. People hang images of trees in living rooms and nurseries.

But a snag breaks and crumbles. Its skin sloughs. It shows its innards, almost obscene. Snags do not eat, nor bleed. A snag does not flower or fruit, reproduce or grow. It disintegrates. It reduces. A snag’s offence is that it is a dead thing.

A home is supposed to be a place of comfort, and dead things, says June Hadden Hobbs, professor of English at Gardner-Webb University in North Carolina and co-author of the upcoming book Tales and Tombstones of Sunset Cemetery, are uncomfortable. We are, Dr. Hobbs says, in an age of “forbidden death.” Just look at how we’ve outsourced the care of dead bodies to funeral homes, where the staff pretty them up, “embalm them, put makeup on them and make them look like they’re alive.” It is, if you think about it, rather absurd to hold a ceremony commemorating a death in which the subject is styled as living. In the mid-19th century, conversations about death were commonplace and sex was taboo. Now the two have switched places. “Death” Dr. Hobbs says, “is the pornography of our time.”

But like sex, death can be beautiful. A snag is like a modern sculpture in a sea of impressionism. They rise, smooth and grey, riddled with holes, or flaky and buttery, from a landscape of fractal chaos. Snaggled and warped, curvy and ridiculous, hollow, squat, sinewy, tall, snags are more diverse than the trees that birthed them.

You can tell a story in snags. A metre at its base, the skeleton of a Douglas fir overlooks a wood below my driveway. Formerly the region’s tallest survivor, it is a remnant of giants felled and sliced into towns and ships and impregnated with pitch for the piers and docks that would enable more. Around the time the first waves of African people were forced onto North American coasts, the sapling had the good fortune to seed and grow on the side of ravine on poor soil, too inconvenient to be cut by later waves of peopling. Now barely half the tree’s original height, locals make weekend treks to marvel and take pictures of this portal to the past.

Behind my home, a shorter, skinnier specimen that flanks a path I frequent with my children tells a more personal story. I remember our first sighting, how chubby fingers ran over flaking bark, watching for ants and arthropods. In the preschool years it sprouted a shelf fungus, adding a ring for every season. Primary school brought nesting chickadees. “Peep! Peep!” the chicks would implore as I gazed outside between requests from my own hungry children. Now as we navigate pandemic adolescence, the snag’s centre has begun to crumble. “We are watching the decay of our civilization,” my son tells me, idly scraping at spongy heartwood. I show him the sapling at its base.

Teen angst is defined by looking at the world and finding it broken, but he is coming of age in an era of unprecedented planetary change. We do so much unwitting damage: polluting and poisoning, cutting, and killing. We pave, bisect and extract. We take much by our need and nature. Perhaps sometimes we can leave a little. Sometimes, I know, the trees are diseased, and wind could bring tragedy. But maybe we can offer to the world a snag. It is what you leave when you wish you could leave the tree.

