Peter Donolo is vice-chair of Hill and Knowlton Strategies Canada. He served as director of communications to prime minister Jean Chrétien.

The eyes of the world have been so riveted by the shocking rhetorical and physical violence of the U.S. presidential transition that it’s been easy to miss the other big story: the apparent transformation of Joe Biden.

Gone are the tentativeness and discomfort of many of his campaign appearances. He no longer seems a politician out of his element – or his era. He’s gone from being “yesterday’s man” to seeming tailor-made for this precise moment in history.

Story continues below advertisement

In truth, the very characteristics that seemed like liabilities during the campaign are now decided advantages: his long, long history in Washington; his obvious patience combined with a disdain for the hollowness of quick media hits; his deep understanding and attachment to institutions; and his unperturbed, bipartisan affability in an era of hyperpartisan polarization.

All these qualities are even more vital now than they seemed just a few weeks ago. For his country is in full crisis, and this is no time for on-the-job training. Bill Clinton and Barack Obama were inspiring and preternaturally gifted political leaders. But they each struggled during the first months of their respective presidencies. That is a luxury that Mr. Biden cannot afford – especially since the man once dubbed “Sleepy Joe” has unveiled an action plan far more aggressive and ambitious than either of those two predecessors.

Luckily, he seems to have spent his life preparing for this job – unlikely as it seemed even a few months ago. And the assuredness of his initial steps underline that.

In many ways, what I am seeing reminds me of another troubled country, more than a quarter century ago, and another underestimated political veteran who stepped up.

When Jean Chrétien became prime minister in 1993, Canada may not have been facing a pandemic or political violence. But we were a country deep in crisis. Our economy had been shattered by the worst recession since the 1930s. The International Monetary Fund was knocking at the door over our fiscal crisis – the direst in the Group of Seven – which had rendered our country, in the words of the Wall Street Journal, “an honorary member of the Third World.” Worst of all, after two failed efforts at constitutional reform, the country was tearing itself apart in the greatest national unity crisis in its history.

Unlike the current situation in the United States, the legitimacy of the incoming government was not denied by the outgoing regime – how could it debate the election results, since the Progressive Conservatives had been reduced to just two seats in the House of Commons? But for the first time in Canadian history, the newly elected Official Opposition was a secessionist party hellbent on Quebec’s separation. And right behind them, in third place, was a grievance-drenched, anti-Quebec and anti-immigrant Western-based party. As The Globe and Mail observed at the time, many Canadians were at “the point of rebellion against the hypocrisies of the status quo.” Sound familiar?

With those stakes, Mr. Chrétien had little margin for error. Fortunately, like Mr. Biden, he had years of on-the-job learning to get off to a running start. Mr. Chrétien remains to this day the longest-serving cabinet minister in Canadian history. As with Mr. Biden’s more than 40 years in Washington, that means long apprenticeships under older mentors. It means learning how the levers of government work, and how to pull them. It means forming deep and complex networks at every level of government. In my six years in the Prime Minister’s Office, I was constantly meeting public servants who had worked closely with Mr. Chrétien at various stages throughout his years as a minister.

Story continues below advertisement

Indeed, one of Mr. Chrétien’s very first meetings after being sworn in – at his express request – was a session with the complete roster of deputy ministers. He sent a clear message to the dozens of people assembled in the cavernous conference room at what was then known as the Langevin Block: My success depends on your success, we’re on the same team.

That was essential to his government’s ability to deliver, because the simple fact is that in the early nineties, millions of Canadians had simply given up on Canada. Mr. Chrétien understood that if he could start making government work for them again, step by step, he could reignite a sense of confidence – slowly at first, but with each success building on the last. It was a low-key, recuperative approach for a divided, dispirited nation.

The Chrétien and Biden approaches also align in another way. Inherent is one very simple and evident point: After a long career in public life, this would be their last jobs; it’s not a steppingstone to something else. That enables a leader both to dial down the hothouse temperature and to make the tough decisions needed to move the country out of its mire. Moreover, at times like these, a society – especially a dispirited and suspicious one – is more likely to accept a plan of decisive and difficult action from a weathered old pol than it is from a young firebrand.

In the modern era, in times of crisis, other democracies have called in political warhorses of the past to guide their nations to stability: Konrad Adenauer in West Germany in late 1940s, for instance, and Charles de Gaulle during the collapse of the Fourth Republic in France a decade later. That same message was inherent in their appeal. A safety line is thrown to a population that has grown increasingly despondent. If other leaders, at different times, offer a brave, hopeful, shining new world, these leaders – these “yesterday’s men” – offer something more fundamental and more urgent: a steady, experienced hand at the wheel in a brutal and punishing storm.

The Chrétien rescue mission succeeded beyond, I suspect, even Mr. Chrétien’s expectations. Over his time at the helm, the government righted decades of calamitous bipartisan fiscal mismanagement. With the Clarity Act and a practical, results-oriented approach to federalism, it slayed the long-standing and existential threat of separatism. Its unprecedented investments in research and postsecondary education reversed the flow of a very real talent brain drain. And, after years of creeping continentalism, the decision not to join the American invasion of Iraq drew a firm red line in the Canada-U.S. relationship, securing our country’s sovereignty.

Under Mr. Biden, the crises that the U.S. will face are formidable. Some of them are the direct result of Donald Trump’s farrago of a presidency. Others are deeply rooted much further back in time. The good news is that his temperament and his experience are already demonstrating that he is the right person for the job.

Story continues below advertisement

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.