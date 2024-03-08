Open this photo in gallery: People take part in a demonstration against the Quebec government's housing that is known as Bill 31 in Montreal, on Feb. 3.Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Lev Bratishenko is a writer and former architecture curator.

Do you know which laws really improve your life? We usually don’t, until something changes – and by then, it’s usually too late.

Here in Montreal, we’ve been shaken awake after the province passed Bill 31 last month, which, among other measures, effectively eliminated the lease transfer – one of the last things protecting our city’s stock of affordable housing, more or less by accident.

Until now, Montrealers who wanted to end their lease early were able to offer their landlord a replacement tenant. This isn’t unique to Quebec, but here the process was unusually simple: it was free, there was just one form to fill out and, most importantly, landlords had to have a serious reason to refuse – if the new tenant couldn’t pay, for instance, or had a documented history of problematic behaviour. If the landlord refused the transfer anyway, the original tenant could still walk away and break the lease without penalty. In practice, this meant that transfers were rarely refused since they offered landlords uninterrupted occupancy. And because only new leases allow rents to reset, transferred leases tend to only go up at the maximum rate allowed by the Housing Board – around the rate of inflation. If the landlord wanted a bigger increase without a good reason, you could fight it.

But Quebec’s new law lets landlords refuse transfers for any reason. Now, every change of tenant becomes an opportunity to raise the rent to whatever the market might accept. In fact, even a request for a transfer can now be considered grounds for the landlord to cancel the lease immediately, possibly earlier than the tenant wanted to move out, before hiking the rent.

I arrived in Montreal almost two decades ago, at 22. I had been happy and broke in my previous home in New York, but after growing increasingly confused about why Americans tolerated George Bush Jr. or their stress over medical care, I was glad to come back to Canada. My timing was lucky, it turned out; Montreal was in the middle of an artistic and cultural flourishing, which happened in large part because postreferendum out-migration had depressed its rents (according to the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, the average two-bedroom there cost $645 in 2008, compared with $927 in Toronto). This meant that the many young people who came here to study could stay and live in attractive, central neighbourhoods like the Mile End. We’d meet up and party, try writing or making music, and bum around in that loose, occasionally creative way that’s only possible when you’re not terrified about making rent.

In New York, the only people I knew who could afford to make art were secretly wealthy. But in Montreal, I met artists who weren’t pretending – they were actually self-sufficient from working in bars or other service jobs. There was a feeling of possibility in the air, the smell of a mini-renaissance; Montreal bands such as Arcade Fire made it big, but the iceberg of creative energy went much deeper and weirder. And anyone who worked low-income jobs benefited from a less anxious life.

I remember visitors from elsewhere who were surprised by how good we had it. “You live like this?” they’d ask. Now, in retrospect, it seems they were time travellers from our own future.

As the economy recovered and real estate speculation took off in the 2010s, Montreal rents began to surge; today, the average two-bedroom is $1,096, and it can be double that in a nice central neighbourhood near transit. Lease transfers played a growing role in keeping the sprouts of the old Montreal alive by keeping rents low – but also by building communities. Unlike a sublet, a transfer doesn’t come with any future responsibilities, but you still want to know the person you’re recommending, so you can convince your landlord. As a result, leases tended to circulate among friends and friends-of-friends, meaning that the city’s pockets of affordability were sustained by relationships between people. You noticed that when you walked into one of these legendary apartments; it was like time passed slower in these places where the old hopeful Montreal was surviving.

Lease transfers weren’t designed to help control rents, but since all levels of government have failed to do anything actually useful – such as building affordable housing, say – transfers have helped. As Montreal eventually caught up with the broader North American norm, and rents and property prices rose faster than incomes, transfers became a direct form of tenant power and mutual support – a little balance to the overwhelming financial might of landlords. Bill 31 has changed all that.

The government says that landlords’ property rights were unfairly restricted by the old law. But today, I’ve got a mortgage, and even if I need to rent out my apartment one day, I’ll still think the new law is driven purely by greed. Housing should be a right, but even if you disagree – even if you feel that there needs to be a level playing field for landlords to profit from people’s fear of homelessness – it’s obvious that making a housing market more speculative increases the financial risks for all owners. Now the gambling that’s already emptied out many of Montreal’s commercial streets will push even more low-income folks, immigrants and artists even farther out of the centre, greasing our slide into mediocrity. At least more of the anxious, unhappy people living in Montreal will speak French, I guess.

Many Montrealers have been protesting since the bill was announced last summer. The CAQ got 72 per cent of the province’s seats in 2022, but with only 41 per cent of the votes and almost no support on the island – the kind of unfair result that our busted federal elections also produce. The Parti Québécois has already promised to repeal the law if it’s elected, and others will probably follow. There was a rush of lease transfers before the bill passed, and I know many people who are now hoping that their landlords just don’t find out about the legislative change.

We’ll keep fighting for a Montreal worth living in. But the opportunity is ripe for another city to encourage a cultural renaissance with this accidentally effective form of rent control. After all, they wouldn’t have killed it if it didn’t work.