Suzannah Showler’s most recent book is the novel Quality Time.

Indecisive people can go right to hell.

Just ask Dante: In The Divine Comedy, wafflers, neutral parties and equivocators are sentenced to a suburb of the Inferno proper, where they chase an ugly, meaningless flag through an obscuring mist, attacked by hornets and wasps while naked and screaming and bleeding from their eyeballs. Dante’s gone off script with this one, embellishing biblical hell to accommodate a sin worse than making poor choices: namely, not choosing at all.

The only thing most of us like less than feeling uncertain ourselves is seeing it in other people. In others, indecision looks ridiculous as best, damnable at worst. An equivocator holds themselves apart and makes themselves the exception, no matter whether it’s a weak will or a stubborn one keeping them there. They remain perched on their fence, entertaining options while those below are left to carry on, get things done, make progress. To refuse choice is to evade one’s responsibilities as a producer, consumer and citizen, rejecting what we would like to consider natural rights: human agency, human power. Indecisiveness isn’t just a quirk or character flaw – it’s a moral problem and an affront to freedom.

Decisiveness is totally overrated. Ambivalence gets a bad rap, but I think we need to reconsider its value. I propose that we reappraise ambivalence as an engaged, imaginative capacity to live with varying – and contradictory – visions, ideas and possibilities. As we struggle to meet a historic moment saturated with uncertainty, this strikes me as an adaptive and increasingly necessary skill. Maybe responding to experiences with indeterminate or conflicted feelings and ideas is not only reasonable, but fruitful and creative. Ambivalence may be a worthy and purposeful habit of mind – one that helps a person learn to share space with the unknown.

Not to brag, but there’s almost nothing I’m not of two minds about. I make wrestling with minute, everyday choices look like some kind of complex training regimen (you should see what I can do with a menu), and I really shine in the endurance version of the sport (I recently spent a decade locked in a self-induced, all-consuming stalemate over the question of whether to procreate).

So, when people use the word ambivalent to mean muddled or wishy-washy, I know they’ve got that all wrong. True ambivalence isn’t a wan, half-hearted teetering on the median of opinion: It’s a bicoastal supercommute over the widest territory of everything you want and know, catching the same red-eye over and over until your case of jet lag becomes a kind of free agency from the collective bargain of time zones. It’s walking around seeing the world like it’s a double-exposed roll of film. It’s pulling off an astral projection that lets you be in two places at once, then getting stuck in the trick.

This is mostly a problem of time. When we try to make sense of present, future and past, we encounter versions of ourselves with competing interests. Ambivalence isn’t about not wanting things – it’s wishing you could trick time into letting you be all of your selves. That isn’t the expression of a sclerotic will, but a tensile one. Indeed, if you break ambivalence down to the Latin, you get ambi, both sides and valere, strength; the word’s origins suggest not weakness, but flexibility and fortitude.

And where did this idea that deciding things is so great come from, anyway? Theories of decision-making belonged to philosophy until the mid-20th century, when the field of “decision science” coalesced alongside the rise of data computing. As we built machines capable of metabolizing information and making choices, we also came up with methods for understanding how humans perform these same functions.

In this way, decision-making offers a clear example of the broader sociological trend termed “scientification”: the process by which the pursuit of knowledge is codified and systematized in ways that are both self-legitimizing and have a trickle-down effect. Behavioural economics, neuroscience, psychology et cetera have banded together to imagine that human decision-making is answerable to laws, reason and empiricism.

Decisions are subject to a double whammy of powerful metanarratives: originated in morality, secured by scientific reason. But much of the related research emerges from a point of what would be fair to call anthropocentric hubris: The assumption that our future is indefinite and, generally, on a course toward progress. Now, in a moment of ecological, social and ontological crises – when the future itself presents as a limited resource – what does it look and feel like for humans to make choices? How might inconclusiveness play differently under these conditions?

For a long time, “attitudinal ambivalence” was associated with pathology and negative affect, but lately, the potential upsides are being reconsidered. Researchers at the University of Cologne have published studies that show ambivalent people are less prone to exhibit two common cognitive biases: assuming a person’s personality rather than their situation drives behaviour, and attributing one’s successes to personal qualities and one’s failures to external factors.

What this says to me is that ambivalence may breed some sympathy for the way the world presses itself upon an individual and their desires. It brings an understanding that life is full of vicissitudes and that changes and competitive, complex forces are having their way with all of us. Recognizing that breeds empathy and, with it, an unexpected clarity of mind.

Is the best career advice to take less control and be more ambivalent?

I wouldn’t say that my indecision has exactly been a pleasure. Not knowing the best thing to think or do or say, not knowing, even, what you really want – obviously these can be trying and sometimes painful states of body and mind. It sucks to not know things. Given the choice, I would like to know everything.

The issue is in the reflexive ways our culture seeks to eradicate or deny inevitable states of not knowing. We’ve been made to understand that uncertainty is an intolerable and possibly immoral condition we must immediately annihilate. But what if we stopped fetishizing such a grasping, desperate version of decisiveness? What if we just took the edge off a bit, relinquished our grip on the importance of our individual choices as we author our curious, haphazard and largely invisible lives? If we forgave ourselves for it properly, we might learn to live with our uncertainty in more interesting, rigorous and imaginative ways.

Of course, it’s a fine line between ambivalence and any number of less-than-desirable qualities and behaviours: inertia, detachment, hypocrisy, dissonance. I want to be perfectly clear: I’m not rooting for passivity, nor am I suggesting that we should give up on living well, living with social and political responsibility, living at all. I’d say that cultivating (that is to say, choosing) an ethic of mutual care and collective action is more important now than ever.

What I want to stand up for is the notion that ambivalence is an attitude – not an activity, or the failure to act. It’s complicated and not always easy, but ambivalence has value as a mindset. In these so-called uncertain times, we might start practising a way of being in the world that preserves our ambivalences no matter what choices we make along the way.

This isn’t about refusing to move forward or takes sides; it’s about holding uncertainties close, letting mixed feelings flourish, and allowing the things that did not come to pass keep some tether to the present. We’d do well to maintain an engaged relationship with an array of possible outcomes as we face this wobbly present and answer its demands. This might allow us more flexibility, more subtlety, more room to revise and refine and figure out. More space for the work and pleasure of being human.

But honestly, I’m of two minds even now, as I write this. Is this defence of ambivalence just an elaborate justification for my personal failings – a long walk to absolve myself of my chronic regret and doubt? Or is the very fact that I’m able to not only express but genuinely mean this apologia for ambivalence even as I second-guess its value more of a case-in-point thing? Does the snake eat its own tail because it’s desperate and hungry and a fool for its own tricks, or does it actually like the taste?

I really felt it once. This was a while ago, now, and my ambivalence about procreation was ticking toward its end. I’d been beating on about the positive potential of ambivalence for months, to anyone who would listen to me. I was trying to explain it, to write it, but it’s not like I was always feeling it. It was something I had to work for – as if I knew this place existed and I could build a bridge to it with words.

I was house-sitting for a family friend, and it was winter – the shortest day of the year had just passed. I was alone in the kitchen, in this life where my presence was only temporary, leaning against the counter, looking at nothing. Outside there came some shift of tone, a hitch of weather and a slant of afternoon sun entered the room and impressed itself upon me.

In my memory, I swear this moment went down in a way that couldn’t possibly have been real: a transmission of sun through the window peeled the air open like a ribbon of skin sliced away from a piece of fruit, unfurling at the speed of understanding rather than the speed of light. I was touched by the clarity of a particular understanding – powerful but also toothless, dulled of its sharp edge. I could see an absence of meaning in my life that was the size and shape and weight of a child. A baby. A whole, actual person.

For a little while, I felt that I could know that gap without being mastered by it. I could understand something was missing without necessarily needing to fill it. It seemed that I could have both outcomes, could be either person: the one who rises to the million compromises, contingencies and challenges that would come from acting on my will, or the one who meets the longer, slower ache of its opposite – of carrying on, whether by circumstance or by choice, with the absence left behind, with the result of having been unwilling, or of not having willed. I could do it or not do it and I would keep being either way. I could live with or without.

I stood there for a while, letting my ambivalence fill me like a kind of power, standing in the good, hard, end-stage winter light. Eventually a cloud moved back into place. The moment went on.