Montreal, as anyone familiar with its architecture understands, was once called the city of a hundred steeples. It earned this moniker after a visiting Mark Twain marvelled at the sheer number of churchtops he could spot from his hotel room.

“This is the first time I was ever in a city where you couldn’t throw a brick without breaking a church window,” the American humourist quipped at a 1881 banquet held in his honour at Montreal’s Windsor Hotel.

In fact, Montreal’s church-building heyday had barely begun when Twain made that remark. The city had fewer than 200,000 people then; by 1951, after a wave of urbanization saw rural Quebeckers take up factory jobs in the city, it had 1.4 million.

And a hell of a lot more churches. The biggest of them all, Saint Joseph’s Oratory – a remarkable feat of engineering and willpower – was built into the side of Mount Royal in the early 20th century. The cross atop its cupola remains the highest point in the city. The church’s consecration in 1943 also coincided with the high point of religious practice in Quebec, which had come to be known as Canada’s priest-ridden province.

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Montreal today counts 214 churches, but most of them sit eerily empty. The Journal de Québec recently reported that only five churches in Montreal plan to celebrate midnight mass this year, a development that speaks volumes about the decline of Catholicism and the rise of secularism in modern Quebec.

Midnight mass was long as much a part of Québécois tradition and identity as the French language itself. No self-respecting French-Canadian dared miss it. Children were awoken from their sleep and hauled off to church in the midst of the winter night to celebrate the birth of Jesus. Depictions of midnight mass were a staple of pre-Quiet Revolution Québécois art and literature. Even after most Quebeckers broke with regular church attendance decades ago, midnight mass endured as a sacrosanct ritual.

That was then. The Journal de Québec found several dioceses in the province where only one or two churches plan to hold midnight mass this year. The newspaper estimated at about 50 the total number of such masses planned across Quebec this Christmas Eve. Not long ago there would have been more than 500, and you would have had to arrive extra early to get a seat.

Quebec has gone from having the country’s largest proportion of active churchgoers to the province where religion matters least in the lives of average citizens. Even the “cultural Catholicism” of the post-Quiet Revolution era – characterized by Quebeckers’ continued adherence to certain religious traditions as a marker of identity rather than faith – is on the wane, as the decline in midnight mass celebrations shows.

More than half of Quebeckers (53.8 per cent) still identified as Catholics, according to the 2021 census. But that proportion was down dramatically from 74.7 per cent in 2011.

In 1957, fully 88 per cent of Quebeckers reported attending religious services on a weekly basis, according to research conducted by sociologist Reginald Bibby. Statistics Canada found that, by 1985, only 48 per cent of Quebeckers aged 15 and up participated in religious activities at least once a month. By 2019, the figure was 14 per cent, by far the lowest rate in Canada.

“Quebec was distinguished from the other provinces because it had the highest proportion of people who simultaneously reported having a religious affiliation and who considered their religious or spiritual beliefs not very important or not important at all to how they live their lives,” StatsCan analyst Louis Cornelissen wrote in a 2021 report on religiosity in Canada.

Younger Quebeckers are much more likely than their elders to report having no religious affiliation at all. The difference likely has something to do with a 1998 constitutional amendment that replaced Catholic and Protestant school boards with French- and English-language ones. Fewer francophone Quebec millennials were educated in Catholic schools than any previous cohort. As a result, they have no connection to the Catholic faith – or to any faith at all, for that matter.

At the same time, waves of non-Catholic immigrants have made Quebec a more religiously diverse province. Non-Catholics in Quebec are more likely to participate in regular religious services and to consider religion an important aspect of their identity and lives. Quebec now has more than 400,000 Muslims alone, after the influx of thousands of French-speaking Algerians, Moroccans and Tunisians in recent years. These changing demographics are behind the cultural clash surrounding Bill 21, the 2019 provincial law that bans some public employees from wearing religious symbols.

Francophone Quebeckers have embraced secularism with the same fervour with which they once practised Catholicism. Midnight mass was bound to feel the effects, eventually.