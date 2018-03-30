In Quebec, the love for Céline Dion goes on (and on)

One of my favourite pieces of memorabilia is a 1994 souvenir edition of the Quebec celebrity gossip magazine 7 Jours covering Céline Dion’s all-but-royal wedding at Montreal’s Notre-Dame Basilica. It sits in a banker’s box of magazines spanning Ms. Dion’s career, including a 2016 special issue of 7 Jours that shows her grieving at her husband’s funeral in the same church where they were married 21 years earlier.

As a journalist, I could never pretend to understand Quebeckers without understanding their relationship with the woman who has inspired more headlines, dinner-party conversations, magazine covers, TV specials and general fascination than possibly any other figure in the province’s history. If the Canadian cultural elite started ignoring Ms. Dion long ago, that is definitely not the case for Quebeckers. Their love and possessiveness goes on and on and on.

If you haven’t been following her career, you might think she peaked two decades ago, when she recorded My Heart Will Go On, the theme song from the movie Titanic that, for better and for worse, has come to define her. But really, she was just getting started. Indeed, among her contemporaries – Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey or Madonna – Ms. Dion is a model for managing stardom.

Ms. Houston’s downhill spiral was long documented by the tabloids before her tragic death in 2012. Ms. Carey lost her voice and her dignity, culminating in a disastrous New Year’s Eve performance in 2016 that cemented her has-been status. Madonna became irrelevant as Lady Gaga upstaged her in both talent and showmanship.

“Think of the comparison between Celine Dion, who is going to be 50, and Madonna …You can’t be Madonna at 50,” University of Montreal communications professor Line Grenier told Montreal’s La Presse in one of a series of articles it published leading up to Ms. Dion’s 50th birthday on Friday.

For Quebeckers, Céline (with the accent, s’il vous plaît) is Céline, at any age.

She is the family member who made good, but who never forgot where she came from. And where she came from is nothing to write home about. Working-class Charlemagne, Que., is an unroyal place, even if its name and that of its most famous daughter evoke monarchs of a sort.

Ms. Dion, the youngest of 14 children, was just 12 when René Angélil persuaded her mother to let him manage her daughter’s career. No one could have imagined then the ride that was in store for them. Mr. Angélil and Ms. Dion carried on a secret affair for years before it became public in 1993. They married a year later. Quebeckers have been glued to their tabloids, TV sets and tablets for all of it.

Mr. Angélil got most of the credit (and criticism) for Ms. Dion’s career hits and misses while he was alive. And while those David Foster-produced power ballads were tedious to some, no one could deny the quality of Ms. Dion’s voice or the gazillion bucks she made exploiting it to become one of the top-selling recording artists of all time.

What has surprised many, however, is how she has come into her own since Mr. Angélil’s death. Many Célinologists (yes, there are academics who study the phenomenon that she is) expected her to fade from show business in widowhood. Instead, she has taken control of her career, firing her late husband’s hand-picked successor as her manager and shown herself to be as savvy a deal-maker as Mr. Angélil.

In early 2017, she returned to Las Vegas for yet another stint on the strip, making enough money in a few short months to come in fourth on Forbes magazine’s list of the highest-paid women in the music industry in the year to June, 2017. While she was sidelined recently by a hearing disorder, she plans to return to Las Vegas after surgery.

Where she has really stood out since Mr. Angélil’s death, however, is as a fashion icon, winning effusive praise in the European press for her daring choices and sitting next to Vogue editor Anna Wintour during Paris Fashion Week last year. She filmed a video for Vogue that was immortalized in a parody by Quebec comedian Marc Labrèche on Radio-Canada’s 2017 year-end revue show.

Last summer, when Ms. Dion popped by Montreal for the launch her own line of handbags, she held court for hours as emotional fans and curious reporters sought to ask how the widow and single mother was faring on her own.

“C’est moi le boss,” she replied, insisting that she runs the show now, and providing a case study in aging gracefully that made Quebeckers prouder than ever of her.

At 50, Céline still rocks their world.