Open this photo in gallery: Incoming Ontario Liberal Party Leader Bonnie Crombie reacts as she takes to the stage after winning the Ontario Liberal leadership election, in Toronto, on Dec. 2.Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Gabriel De Roche served as a senior adviser to Ontario Liberal cabinet ministers from 2010 to 2016. He is now a PhD candidate in political science at UC San Diego and the co-founder of the Canadian public opinion research firm, Pluriel Research.

It’s not hard to see the similarities between the near-death challenges facing the Ontario Liberals – the third-place party that had marked 15 years in government just five years ago – and their federal counterparts, who suffered their own back-to-back losses, hitting their nadir in 2011.

But the federal Liberals didn’t have to wait long for a resuscitation. Their saviour came in 2013: a charismatic young leader with a powerful name, an electric campaign style, a pivot to the left, and a highly touted data operation on the ground; Justin Trudeau has been Prime Minister since 2015. It is unlikely that the federal Liberals could have rebuilt themselves without Justin Trudeau a decade ago, however – or, at least, they would not have been able to do so as quickly as they did – and unfortunately, the Ontario Liberals don’t have access to a prince descended from a Canadian royal family.

So on Saturday, the Ontario Liberals voted to turn over the big question – how exactly do you rebuild a party after two routs? – to their new leader, Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie. How you react to that choice depends entirely on what you think should be the answer.

The race itself offered a good start. While recent leadership contests have tended toward recitation-in-unison of cheery affirmations – a political version of The Great British Bake-Off – this campaign offered three distinct paths out of the wilderness.

Yasir Naqvi was the most experienced Ontario politician on offer, but that experience carried the baggage of Kathleen Wynne’s second term. The path he offered was one of continuity and, it should be said, optimism. He came in third because that was the wrong prescription for the party’s ailment.

The second path was to build something new. That was the pitch from Nate Erskine-Smith, the millennial member of federal Parliament with the maverick reputation. He was the most combative candidate in the race, unafraid of offending Ontario Liberals’ sensibilities, which can tend toward the self-congratulatory. In a leadership race where many voters are proud of their party’s record and indignant over the wider electorate’s rejection, it was a strategy with ample downside risk, but Mr. Erskine-Smith came shockingly close, garnering 47 per cent of the vote on the final ballot.

Ontario Liberal party needs to raise $1-million this month, says new leader Bonnie Crombie

In short, Ontario Liberals were very near to burning it down. But, crucially, that also would have meant building it back up – an opportunity both for the party and Mr. Erskine-Smith to make a statement about the role of a political party at the activist centre in a polarized world.

Ms. Crombie’s third path was a kind of restoration. She drew the ire of some activists by critiquing the Wynne government for moving too far to the left, but that necessary contrast will be a helpful signal to the broader electorate. One of the most telling endorsements Ms. Crombie received came from Dwight Duncan, the former finance minister under Dalton McGuinty, who some in the party view as representative of a more fiscally hawkish constituency.

So she won promising a restoration – not necessarily of the McGuinty-era old guard, but certainly of the party’s centrist days, to recapture the electoral coalition that has delivered majority governments in the past.

Of course, restoration doesn’t incite the same zeal as revolution. But choosing Ms. Crombie was a move down the most strategic path, even if it was the path of least resistance.

The Ontario Liberals are not rebuilding from zero: In their most recent 2022 defeat, they still won 24 per cent of the popular vote. In a provincially representative poll I ran a week before the results were announced, the Crombie-led Ontario Liberals were in a statistical tie (22 per cent) with the PCs (24 per cent) and the NDP (21 per cent), as well as with undecided voters (24 per cent). No other potential candidates came close to that result.

So if you see the task of rebuilding the Ontario Liberal Party as winning over, say, an additional 13 to 15 per cent of the electorate, to get back into majority government territory – which, to be clear, is a very grounded view of a political party’s fundamental mission – Ms. Crombie’s victory provides much to celebrate, and gives Premier Doug Ford much to fear. But if you were looking to the Ontario Liberals’ rebuilding process to help redefine the purpose of a centrist party for a new generation of voters, that will have to wait for another time – or, potentially, another rout.