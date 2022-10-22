Rescued people, journalists and police officers take cover as an air-raid siren sounds during a drone strike amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, on Oct. 17.STRINGER/Reuters

Anthony Feinstein is a professor of psychiatry at the University of Toronto and on staff at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre.

The idea of front-line journalists rushing toward chaos, war, humanitarian crises and natural disasters captures the imagination of the public.

But what happens when those journalists come home? Can they leave the story, and the people they met, behind? Should they?

And what of local journalists covering mass shootings and stabbings, societies devastated by climate change and racial injustice, or the loss and bereavement associated with the COVID-19 pandemic? How do they process the trauma that defines the troubling news of the day?

A 2017 report by the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism at Oxford University revealed that journalists covering the migration crisis in Europe were experiencing a sense of moral hurt. Their distress was in part associated with a blurring of roles.

For example, while covering a disaster scene on a beach in Greece or Italy, journalists might find themselves at odds with their editors about what their priorities were. How far should they go in helping the refugees who were washing ashore in large numbers? Should they be helping at all? And what if helping meant less time to write the story and being scooped by the competition as a result?

What the researchers realized in trying to quantify the emotional responses of journalists to such conundrums was that there was no rating scale for detecting moral injury in the media. Moral injury is not a mental illness, but it can be associated with considerable emotional distress. A useful definition defines the condition as arising from perpetrating, witnessing or failing to prevent acts that transgress one’s ethical code of conduct.

The military has known about moral injury for a long time. Soldiers returning from the war in Iraq expressed feelings of shame and guilt about what they had witnessed and perpetrated. These symptoms were often the conduit to psychiatric disorders such as PTSD and major depression.

Rating scales had been developed by the military for their own morally challenging circumstances, but borrowing from them fell well short when it came to capturing the unique nature of journalists’ experiences. Journalists and soldiers, after all, fulfill very different roles in society.

This dearth of assessment measures was the impetus for behavioural researchers at the University of Toronto to offer some solutions to the problem. My research team at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, with PhD student Jonas Osmann taking the lead, teamed up with The Globe and Mail’s editor-in-chief, David Walmsley, and began working with journalists from different news organizations across Canada and overseas to define what a moral injury measure specific to the profession would encompass.

The result is the Toronto Moral Injury Scale for Journalists, a first of its kind. This simple-to-use, self-report scale will be made freely available to media organizations, newsrooms, researchers, editors and journalists, including freelancers. The peer-reviewed scale of nine items has the potential to help them with their emotional well-being, while also acting as a catalyst in promoting a discussion in journalism of an overlooked condition.

There are many reasons why this is important. Research has shown that morally injurious events can lead to changes in behaviour and attitudes that include cynicism, disillusionment and self-handicapping responses. Similarly, the fraying of relationships associated with moral injury potentially undercuts one of the biggest protective factors for good mental health: stable, supportive and nourishing interpersonal connections.

Adding to this troubling mix, the primary emotions associated with moral injury, namely shame and guilt, may be accompanied by secondary ones of anger, disgust and contempt. Such feelings speak powerfully to the accompanying hurt.

Bringing together these clinical strands, the composite picture of cynical, disillusioned journalists feeling ashamed and angry at themselves or others, provides a troubling description of what moral injury can do to individuals. Good journalism depends on many factors, one of which is healthy journalists, and moral injury is a barrier to that. Having the means to identify it and ascertain its severity, which the Toronto Moral Injury Scale for Journalists does, are necessary first steps – for the condition is treatable and, through education, may be preventable.

Twenty years ago, when data began to emerge on the mental health of journalists engaged in conflict-related work, news organizations were slow to wake up to the importance of PTSD, substance abuse, an array of anxiety disorders and major depression. To be sure, the majority of journalists will never get such disabling conditions, but the substantial minority who do can be brought down very hard by them.

With an eye on history, we should not miss today’s opportunity to help those affected by moral injury.