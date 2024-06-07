Norma Ibarra is a Mexican multidisciplinary artist, journalist, community organizer, marketer and adventure seeker based in Toronto.

I had always wanted to skateboard. There was something about the culture that moved me: the creativity, the rebel attitude, the sense of freedom. But growing up in Hermosillo, in Mexico, my family was strict – and besides, there were no skate shops or skate parks back home, and because I didn’t see many women skateboarding, it seemed intimidating, too.

But in 2010, I moved to British Columbia, drawn by the beauty of the Canadian outdoors as I pursued my dream of becoming a professional photographer. Six years later, I found myself living near the Antisocial Skate Shop in Vancouver, and I got to know co-owner Michelle Pezel, who encouraged me to get on a board. And so, at the age of 31 – and in spite of my athletic and mental limitations – I learned how to skateboard. It became a transformative force in my life.

It was one of the most challenging things I’d ever done. In the first two years, I endured a number of injuries, including two broken ankles. But despite the physical toll, I stuck with it because of the community I found through a group called Chick Flip, and the sense of belonging I felt among the people I met. Even when I was on crutches, I found a way to remain a part of it, becoming “the girl with a camera” documenting the action.

Open this photo in gallery: Sinay Lugo skates in Havana, one of many places where skate culture has thrived since it emerged in mid-20th-century California.

I learned that skateboarding has a rich and dynamic history, tracing its roots back to the late 1940s and early 50s in California. It was a means of self-expression for many people, with its culture growing to encompass music, fashion and art.

It has become a lifestyle and an attitude: a way for non-conformists to escape the constraints of societal norms. And as skateboarding has evolved from being a simple recreational activity to a sport – it was approved to be an Olympic event in 2016, for the 2020 Summer Games – it became a global platform for activism and advocacy for inclusivity and diversity around the world.

As I was learning to skate, however, I noticed a significant gap in representation: The focus within skateboarding media predominantly centred on men. But women were playing a pivotal role in leading skateboarding’s evolution – it’s just that people weren’t really seeing them.

Open this photo in gallery: Veronica Zamudio and Itzel Granados of Mexico City were among the skateboarders Norma Ibarra met in her home country.

I made it my mission to spotlight the women’s movement within the community, and over the course of the past eight years, my camera and skateboard have led me to diverse corners of the globe, from the bustling streets of India and the serene landscapes of Indonesia, to the vibrant and warm neighbourhoods of Cuba and my beloved homeland of Mexico. What I have witnessed is nothing short of extraordinary: a movement unfolding before my eyes, reshaping perceptions and challenging stereotypes ingrained within the fabric of skateboarding culture.

In Cuba, where resources are often scarce, skateboarders have developed ingenious ways to avoid discarding damaged boards, meticulously salvaging usable parts and creating unique jewellery and art, transforming shattered boards into symbols of resilience and innovation.

Similarly, in the small Indian village of Janwar, where societal restrictions often limit opportunities for women, the sight of girls and women holding hands and inspiring each other to get on a skateboard is a powerful testament to their solidarity and determination. Despite facing obstacles, they find strength in unity.

Open this photo in gallery: Attita Verguese from Girl Skate India holds a workshop in Janwar, a village in the state of Madhya Pradesh.

Meanwhile, in various corners of the globe, women, BIPOC and queer communities forge bonds and establish clubs, organizations and events dedicated to amplifying their voices, coming together to create inclusive, safe spaces where they can showcase their skills and their perspectives, which are too often overlooked. Through their collective efforts, they challenge existing narratives, celebrate the diverse array of talent within their communities, and affirm the importance of visibility and solidarity in the face of marginalization and erasure.

Skateboarding transcends the mere execution of tricks; it is a canvas for creativity, self-expression and community. As women bring their unique perspectives to the forefront, they enrich the culture, fostering diversity and innovation. Even though challenges persist, ranging from unequal opportunities to active discrimination, we remain steadfast in our pursuit of our passions as we leave our mark on the sport’s landscape.

In our concrete playground, we non-traditional skateboarders are architects of change, shaping a future that embraces everyone, so that anyone can find the belonging I found in this settler country called Canada.

In Indonesia, Fabiana Delfino skates in Jakarta and a Vans team rolls down a seaside road in Bali.

Girls skate in Ramallah, administrative capital of the Palestinian Authority, which Ms. Ibarra visited in 2022 before conflict in Gaza broke out.

In Mexico City, Itzel Granados demonstrates a trick called a feeble, and girls from the Indigenous Otomí culture of central Mexico wait to learn the basics from the community group U Can Skate.