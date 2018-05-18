In Venezuela, an election where no one wins

Virginia Lopez Glass, former senior correspondent for Al Jazeera English, has been covering Venezuela and Latin America for the last 15 years.



On Sunday, Venezuela will hold presidential elections. It could have been a chance to change and steer the impoverished nation away from the all-encompassing crisis it is in, but the most likely result is that President Nicolas Maduro will win another six-year term.

As a general rule, incumbents tend to win. As a general rule, too, they run on promises of continuity. They want a second term to finish successful infrastructure projects, to repeat economic formulas that brought on prosperity or to consolidate social programs that cemented a society’s well-being. None of these things has been achieved by Mr. Maduro, and yet in the end, his probable victory means that these will be elections where no one wins.

For the average citizen, the outcome of this victory will be life in a country that becomes increasingly impoverished and ultimately more ungovernable. Since Mr. Maduro’s razor-thin victory five years ago, a policy of currency and price controls has meant that the country’s crisis has worsened to become a collapse. Economic contraction has averaged 14 per cent in the past three years. If inflation at over 40 per cent was bad five years ago, today it is a full fledged hyperinflationary spiral expected to hit 13,000 per cent by the end of the year. If shortages of food and medicine were chronic, today, they’ve led to hundreds of preventable deaths. According to studies on poverty conducted by three local universities, last year alone, the average Venezuelan lost close to seven kilograms in body weight.

In the streets of Caracas, the country’s capital and once a beacon of modernity in the region, these figures translate into daily images of more and more people rummaging through garbage bags in search of scraps of food, the continuous hum of cistern trucks filling water tanks because decaying infrastructure finally gave way, and moving trucks packed high with the lives of those who, having lost hope, are emigrating.

A Maduro victory will also mean problems caused by the flow of people into the surrounding regions. According to the International Organization for Migration, more than one million Venezuelans have left the country in the past two years. This figure is likely to be higher because many of those who have left are the binational sons and daughters of Colombians who crossed over fleeing their country’s civil war, of Spaniards who came during the Civil War, of Italians and Portuguese who began anew after their own countries were torn by war and economic destruction.

Venezuela’s migratory wave is already the biggest migration crisis the Western hemisphere has seen in decades. In Brazil, impoverished migrants have brought endemic diseases with them. In Colombia, there have been reports of desperate migrants being forced to join that country’s insurgent groups. It is bound to get worse.

For Venezuela’s opposition, already demoralized and fractured and with several of its most prominent members behind bars, barred from running for office or living in self-imposed exile, another six years of Mr. Maduro in power will surely mean more repression and persecution.

Even for his fellow Chavistas, as the followers of the late Hugo Chavez are known, another term of Mr. Maduro in power could prove fatal. Mr. Maduro has all but destroyed the social gains, and thus the political capital, that his predecessor and “political father” set in place. If, under Mr. Chavez, Chavismo was considered a hybrid system with some authoritarian features but ultimately legitimized by elections and some positive social indicators, with Mr. Maduro, it is seen as an outright dictatorship, or at best a kleptocracy run by a handful of corrupt officials who under the guise of a “socialism of the 21st century” have amassed huge fortunes. By failing to allow another party member to run in his place, someone who could have led the country during a transition while safeguarding the party brand, Mr. Maduro could single-handedly extinguish what was once a regional force for the Left.

So why will he win?

Mr. Maduro will most likely win, not because of his message or his popularity, but because the government banned the two opposition candidates who had any chance of beating him; because welfare handouts are linked to voting for the government; because Mr. Maduro promised whomever votes for him a bonus equivalent to about US$10 (roughly four times the monthly minimum wage); because the opposition is divided and one wing has called on its supporters to refrain from voting for any of Mr. Maduro’s contenders, claiming the vote is rigged; and ultimately, because the government controls every institution including the Electorate Council.

Mr. Maduro may well end up winning Sunday’s presidential election, but he’s unlikely to obtain the landslide victory that could grant him much needed legitimacy. The international community has already said it won’t recognize Sunday’s vote, and has threatened more targeted sanctions.

Mr. Maduro will be presiding as the illegitimate leader of a country suffering from hyperinflation, widespread popular discontent, and because of him, no access to loans from international markets. Venezuela is in dire need of a deep transformation. Its recovery, especially now that its once booming oil industry is in shambles, necessarily requires foreign capital.