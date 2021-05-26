 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Opinion

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices
Opinion

Inspiration for golf nation: Phil Mickelson scores a win against Father Time

Lawrence Martin
Lawrence MartinPublic affairs columnist
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Phil Mickelson celebrates after winning the final round at the PGA Championship golf tournament on the Ocean Course on May 23, 2021, in Kiawah Island, S.C.

David J. Phillip/The Associated Press

Across North America, people are getting old. They need diversions – healthy ones, challenging ones. Since the pandemic struck, interest in golf has surged in Canada and the U.S. alike, and in the biggest swath of the population – the 50-and-older crowd – they’re playing in droves.

The sport is such a fine fit. In golf, you don’t have to run. It’s a long walk, spoiled only occasionally. It’s health-improving and time-consuming, and if a good score isn’t in the offing, the stately emerald garden venues can at least bring peace of mind.

The game puts the onus on touch as much as power, on the mental as well as the physical and, with the exception of occasionally rowdy spectators, it’s oh-so-civilized. When they strike the ball, golfers abstain – sorry, tennis buffs – from primeval grunting.

Story continues below advertisement

Phil Mickelson is the new guy again with historic PGA championship at 50

And now comes golfing geezer Phil Mickelson, with his rousing victory this past weekend at the PGA Championship, to showcase another reason why golf tops other athletic endeavours. It’s timeless. At advanced ages, it can be played wonderfully. Tom Watson came within a hair of winning the Open Championship at 59 in 2009. Sam Snead competed well in tournaments until he was nearly 70. Amateurs in their 70s can still register low handicaps.

Mr. Mickelson’s triumph was one for the ages and the aged. He became, at 50, the oldest to capture a major championship. He put the lie to that lament, that crutch that’s used to excuse one’s decline in sport or other endeavours, that line we’ve heard a thousand times: “I’m getting too old.”

With a game that blended power and poetry, Phil the Thrill posted proof that you’re never washed up. To an aging nation, he was an inspiration.

His win was no accident, no freakish stroke of fortune. After being diagnosed with psoriatic arthritis some years ago, and after viewing tapes and being embarrassed at “the way I looked,” he carried out a physical and mental makeover. There was no succumbing to the mindset that age slows the reflexes, weakens the nerves, depletes energy, drains focus.

He fasted: “I love food, I’ve always craved food and now I don’t.” He trained, taking to the lab to find ways to increase his swing speed so it was faster than in his youth.

He knew that in golf, as the late hot-tempered great Tommy Bolt once put it, “the mind messes up more shots than the body.” So there followed meditation, yoga and exercises to improve concentration, so that when Mr. Mickelson stood over the ball, inner voices of anxiety wouldn’t take over. When he faced a putt in the “gag zone” – the three- to six-foot range – he could find calm.

“Golf is like life in a lot of ways,” Bill Clinton, a keen golfer like so many presidents, once noted. “The most important competition is the one against yourself. All the biggest wounds are self-inflicted. And you get a lot of breaks you don’t deserve, both ways.”

Story continues below advertisement

So true. And Phil Mickelson, who is more cerebral than other players, knew it. He’d had his share of heartbreaks. He placed second in the U.S. Open six times. In 2006, he had the tournament won, but on Winged Foot’s last hole he calamitously chopped his way up the fairway to a double-bogey six to lose it.

In Minnesota, at the Interlachen golf club, they have a chamber called the Sobbing Room where members gather to bemoan their tortured moments. After that blow-up at Winged Foot, Mr. Mickelson repaired to his version of such a chamber, infamously declaring to reporters: “I’m such an idiot.”

But at the oceanside Kiawah Island links this past weekend, where the odds of him winning were like an asteroid hitting your house, no demons were present, least of all age.

A tell-tale moment came on the 16th hole in the final round. He blasted a 366-yard drive, besting the one by muscle-bound 31-year-old Brooks Koepka. Then from behind the green he had a pitch from a difficult bare lie. With a nerve-free touch, he lofted the ball ever so delicately onto the hard surface and watched it nestle beside the flag. What a shot.

Golfers in his homeland and beyond who were getting on and thinking improvement was beyond reach couldn’t help but be heartened by his achievement.

“He thinks he’s 25 years old again,” said his long-time manager, Steve Loy. “I think he’s going to win five more times, maybe 10. You can’t tell him no. Every time I try to tell him, ‘Look, we are running out of time,’ he’s going, ‘I don’t want to hear it.’ ”

Story continues below advertisement

And nor do we. Thank you, Phil.

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies