Marlowe Granados is the author of Happy Hour.

The heat has settled as though it’s always been here. Memories of the long winter feel distant as we bathe freely in the afternoon sun. The term “postpandemic” gets thrown around, but feels flimsy. Those of us privileged enough to push it to the back of our minds all participate in a wobbly fantasy that things are back to normal. It’s an unfamiliar feeling, but even more within our grasp during these warmer months, as people move outside and the once-grey streets of winter become lively again.

I was compelled to write this piece after hearing from an editor in late March, who described to me a feeling of ennui she was experiencing just as lockdown restrictions were lifting. Sitting at a bar surrounded by friends and waiting for a cocktail to arrive, she felt a tinge of dissatisfaction: “It was wonderful, but it also had that pang you get when fantasy meets with reality – that this is nice, but it also just ‘is.’”

Two years of dreaming about being able to do what she was doing was suddenly not what she had had in mind. It was as though the colours had dulled as she lived out the scene. As I read the note, I could only think of Peggy Lee singing the 1969 song, Is That All There Is?

Personally, I have always found comfort in reaching into the future as I find my way through the present. I no longer think of my reality as having to meet the expectations of what I’ve imagined; the state of dreaming is, in itself, worthwhile. Though I had to admit there was something to the feeling this editor had outlined. It was, perhaps, a change I’d noticed within my own circle of friends that had only become more pronounced this year.

On days I feel particularly nostalgic, I scroll through photos by year, with the most attention paid to 2019 and the early months of 2020. Looking through the dinners, holidays and trips abroad feels like peering through a looking-glass to a more innocent version of my friends and me, naive of what was to come.

At the time, it really did feel as though there were no limits for us. On a chilly evening in February, 2020, (one of my last fun nights prepandemic), I was in New York zipping all over town, inviting sailors I had met at a bar to come dancing at a nightclub in Soho. This was just the speed my friends and I moved at.

Negotiating the pandemic at large was a hard shift, one that I have previously outlined for The Globe and Mail. Reflecting on the past couple of years, I’ve managed to stay relatively intact, so far. Now, as I try to approach life with the same kind of delight as was my predisposition, I find fewer of my friends can muster their past enthusiasm to join me.

It started as a cancelled plan here and there, then morphed into a nervousness that became palpable. What had been so bright and luminescent about these friends was now noticeably dimmed over the past few years. We tried to diagnose this phenomenon by finding it a name. Was it social anxiety or a newfound reticence? Was it the pandemic, or was it simply aging?

Indeed, the pandemic has delivered a sad, universal truth: We all got older, while our worlds became smaller. The culmination of stress and grief on both an individual and collective level from the past few years is bound to affect us in ways we are not at a place to even measure yet. It’s unsurprising if few of us can return to full bloom.

The one saving grace for those of us who entered the pandemic a bit older is that the years are less distinct from one another in contrast to those of our youth. The difference between 28 and 30 does not feel so noticeable as what we experience between the ages of 16 and 18.

I remind my friends of this fact, who are navigating this period of inertia as adults. They still have time to find their footing under these evolved circumstances, without the fear that they are missing out on something consequential. I am endlessly grateful that I had the opportunity for an ample amount of naive fun, and that I did not have to weather this era at a younger age.

For the generation that comes after mine, their worlds were only ever that small. I’ve met young people who were in high school when the pandemic began and are now halfway through university, their classes taught completely online. Their tastes have been built by interpreting what they see on the internet, consuming prepandemic media that, to them, must seem almost ideal.

The resurgence of 1990s and 2000s-era style and culture, including campus-life novels such as Donna Tartt’s The Secret History (released in 1992), is based less on nostalgia than it is on fantasy. What could be more mythical to Gen Z than uninterrupted college life? I wonder what’s even possible any more with this new version of young adulthood – do they still sneak into bars underage? Do subcultures still exist away from screens?

So much of the discourse has been written through older perspectives, by those whose youths were happily untouched by the past few years. It feels urgent to shift our concerns to those younger than us. Under these new circumstances, Generation Z must forge their own kind of adulthood; but then again, maybe my friends and I must do the same.

If there is one great equalizer here, it is to expect the unexpected and adapt as best we can. Though the blueprints for our futures are back to the drawing board, those of my generation and older have pasts that are ripe to be harvested for our own, very real, nostalgia. Now, I find more joy in taking stewardship of the young people I meet than in being too concerned about my own predilections.

There’s something to be said for passing on what you’ve learned to a younger generation. It’s much like showing someone a city they’ve never been to before – through their eyes you see the place anew, you take on their wide-eyed innocence. If I’ve lost a few years, perhaps this is my approach to gaining them back, by returning to a little naiveté.

We’re wise to take the advice that Peggy Lee sings: “If that’s all there is, my friends, then let’s keep dancing.”

