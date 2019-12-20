Whittell:

This is more experiential than sensual but one of my most intense memories related to snow is of pain and exhaustion. I had walked about 30 kilometres with a heavy pack up a road that wound into the Altai mountains in eastern Kazakhstan from a tiny town called Berel. That’s where the bus had stopped. Most of the walk was at night, by moonlight. The snow started at about the five-kilometre mark and got deeper from there. No traffic was using the road even though I knew there was an old Soviet turbaza (rest and recuperation centre) at the end of it. By the end, around midnight, I was ready to drop and had fallen out of love with the snow that had frozen my feet. Next day, soft new snow fell all day. The place was paradise, and the lesson – maybe you have to suffer a little to get there.

For a purely sensory snow experience, I go back to the French Alps in 1992. The Albertville Winter Olympics were under way, so it must have been February. Recreational skiers had been scared off by the prospect of too many people, so as a ski bum in Courchevel, it felt like I had the place to myself.

My memory is simply of silence, or something close to it. There was no wind, just heavy snow, falling vertically and softening everything. So on that day there was no clanking. Even the lift guy seemed to have retreated into his own auditory bubble. It was as if the world was asleep and the snow was making sure it wouldn't be disturbed.

Here we are, two Europeans writing about snow and winter for (we hope) Canadian readers. Sometimes that makes me feel a little self-conscious since they have so much more experience of both than I do. How about you?