Giles Whittell is world affairs editor at Tortoise. Before that, he was the Times of London’s chief leader writer. His books include the novel Bridge of Spies and, most recently, Snow: A Scientific and Cultural Exploration.
Bernd Brunner’s books include Bears: A Brief History, Birdmania: A Remarkable Passion for Birds and, most recently, Winterlust: Finding Beauty in the Fiercest Season.
They held their discussion over e-mail in November.
Giles Whittell:
I’m writing to you from latitude 51 degrees 28 minutes north, longitude zero degrees 5.7 minutes west. That’s South London, where the nights are drawing in. But that doesn’t mean winter. Not even a hint of it. There’s a mild drizzle outside and I know in my gut it’ll be the same on Christmas Day – so little hope of snow that it doesn’t even occur to my kids to wish for it.
They don’t seem to experience “winterlust” – which for me is a new word for an old feeling, a feeling I think I experience because I have a memory of something different. So I wonder: As winter in our European latitudes gets shorter and wetter and warmer, will winterlust intensify in my generation as if subject to the laws of supply and demand – and then melt away as we die off? Or is it somehow ingrained in us all, dormant if necessary, to be awakened if we’re ever lucky enough to sense real cold over the horizon?
Bernd Brunner:
Winterlust was in use in the German language a hundred years ago, I first noticed it in Thomas Mann’s epic novel The Magic Mountain about a young man, Hans Castorp, who spends a long time in a sanatorium in Switzerland. It was mostly used synonymous with what we would call “winter sports” today, not yet to denote a feeling or sensation like “wanderlust.”
I think that to know what winterlust is, we have to have experienced it at least once. It’s nothing genetic. Humans are animals that come from the warm climes and it took endless efforts and adaptations to get used to the cold season. In Istanbul, where I spend most of my time, winter as we used to know it in Central or Western Europe (I grew up in Berlin), with tons of snow, only arrives every other year or so.
Whittell:
You get snow in Istanbul? Even if only every other year or so, I am amazed – and shamed. I should have known. I went straight to my map of the world on reading this. Istanbul is on the same latitude as Madrid and New York and the northern tip of Honshu, so I guess I shouldn’t be surprised. But even so, snow in a Mediterranean port feels deeply exotic.
I’m enjoying your book, by the way. I was brought up short by the idea – scientifically supported? – that if you’re lucky, you can hear snow falling. I never knew that and have certainly never heard it myself. Have you?
Brunner:
In fact, I remember times when I heard snow falling high in the Bavarian Alps when I was cross-country skiing there and there was no wind, no cars or other sound to distract attention. A very gentle sound, like crystals landing. Heavy snowflakes, just around the freezing point. I know physicists are skeptical. They think the pitch is too high to be perceived by a human ear – unlike by the ear of a bat or fish. Maybe I have extrasensory abilities? In any case, I like the idea.
How about the smell of snow? May this also just be an illusion? And the taste of it? What’s your most intense or memorable sensual experience related to snow?
Whittell:
This is more experiential than sensual but one of my most intense memories related to snow is of pain and exhaustion. I had walked about 30 kilometres with a heavy pack up a road that wound into the Altai mountains in eastern Kazakhstan from a tiny town called Berel. That’s where the bus had stopped. Most of the walk was at night, by moonlight. The snow started at about the five-kilometre mark and got deeper from there. No traffic was using the road even though I knew there was an old Soviet turbaza (rest and recuperation centre) at the end of it. By the end, around midnight, I was ready to drop and had fallen out of love with the snow that had frozen my feet. Next day, soft new snow fell all day. The place was paradise, and the lesson – maybe you have to suffer a little to get there.
For a purely sensory snow experience, I go back to the French Alps in 1992. The Albertville Winter Olympics were under way, so it must have been February. Recreational skiers had been scared off by the prospect of too many people, so as a ski bum in Courchevel, it felt like I had the place to myself.
My memory is simply of silence, or something close to it. There was no wind, just heavy snow, falling vertically and softening everything. So on that day there was no clanking. Even the lift guy seemed to have retreated into his own auditory bubble. It was as if the world was asleep and the snow was making sure it wouldn't be disturbed.
Here we are, two Europeans writing about snow and winter for (we hope) Canadian readers. Sometimes that makes me feel a little self-conscious since they have so much more experience of both than I do. How about you?
Brunner:
I envy Canadians for their experience of really cold winters and snow. Four years ago, I spent two months in upstate New York, not far from the Canadian border, so I have an idea what it feels like. I never before had to use a face mask and had never heard tree trunks aching from the frost and wind.
There are so many interesting things I learned from your book, for example that many people depend on snow for water. Where is this the case and is the water supply of these people threatened by the melting of snow and glaciers?
Whittell:
The study I looked at, written by Columbia University researchers in 2015, said two billion people depend on snow for water. Most live near the Himalayas (i.e. northern India and Pakistan) and Andes (i.e. Colombia down to Chile and Argentina). That’s nearly a third of the world’s population. It’s assumed that precipitation will continue and probably intensify with climate change, including the Indian monsoon, but if less falls as snow to be stored in glaciers, there’s a problem. Meltwater has the great advantage of arriving when people need it most – in hot, dry seasons. If runoff is immediate there will be plenty of water for irrigation and domestic use for short periods, then none when it’s gone. It’s already happening – Chennai basically ran out of water this summer.
Brunner:
So where did your interest in snow come from? And would you say you are more a winter person?
Whittell:
I’m addicted to snow as a form of escapism. That may seem odd in Saskatchewan, but if you grow up in Africa, as I did, it feels natural. It started when I started skiing, at 14, and since then I’ve always looked forward to winter – but that doesn’t mean I’m a mild winter person. The season I live for is the extreme version; the endangered one. What about you? Are you a winter person? And what do you think of the theory that we’re going to get more snow in places such as Europe and North America before we get less – not in spite of climate change but because of it?
Brunner:
I like winters, the change of pace and the time for reflection it offers, but also love summers, even though I am not really a beach person. For me, to be fully able to enjoy winter depends on the experience of a long summer before. I like the rhythm of the seasons, the changes it brings about and also the transitional periods. It would be an horrible idea just to live in the summer, wouldn’t it? Or in the winter for that matter, which of course is unlikely in these times of climate crisis we are going through. I like to quote Albert Camus here: “In the depth of winter, I finally learned that within me there lay an invincible summer.” Or Shakespeare in his 56th sonnet: “Winter, which being full of care, makes summer’s welcome thrice more wished, more rare.” I was surprised in my research that even during the so called Little Ice Age, a time roughly between the 16th and 19th century, there have been very mild winters. For example, the legendary Samuel Pepys observed in January, 1661, that “the flyes fly up and down, and the rose bushes are full of leaves, such a time of the year as was never known in this world before here.”
While, on average, on the one hand, winters are getting milder and summers hotter, snow cover in the Northern Hemisphere is diminishing, the thawing permafrost is releasing gases, spring is arriving earlier, on the other hand, intense periods of winter with heavy storms and snowfall may come along with it in certain places. This seems to be a contradiction, but it is not, as many scientists suggest. It’s all related to the climate crisis that is unfolding.
One last question: You have experienced winter in so many places across the world. What are your plans for the winter ahead?
Whittell:
You say it would be horrible just to live in a long summer. The closest I’ve come to this was six years in Los Angeles as a reporter. It would have been easy to spend that time always in the sun. Fortunately, I met people who showed me the great miracle of Southern California: From November to April, you can drive to winter. Let’s put aside for a moment the unsustainability of doing that in an internal combustion-powered car, which is what we used to do. It felt extraordinary to get into that car in a T-shirt on a Friday afternoon and turn left off State Highway 395 five hours later in a blizzard. Just thinking about it gives me goosebumps. Which is a long way of saying I agree. Perpetual summer would be bleak.
As for big snowstorms in an age of climate change, the mechanism was explained to me as the fridge door being left open at (roughly) the Arctic Circle. Warming water and melting sea ice in the Arctic Ocean are trends that reinforce each other because less ice means less reflectivity. That raises atmospheric pressure up there, weakening the “traditional” Arctic low which used to sustain the polar vortex and keep the jetstream more or less a northern phenomenon. Nowadays it lurches south more often, letting cold air pour down to lower latitudes. This is probably very familiar to you and most Canadians, but I’ve been thinking about it a lot recently because we’re actually having a pretty cold November in London and the early snow cover in the Alps is good.
The usual suspects may say this casts doubt on the science behind global warming. Me? I’ll send my kids skiing with their school, hoping they have a great time, knowing their kids may not get the same opportunity. Sorry to sound pessimistic, but in a sense, this is human nature in a nutshell – or a snowball – isn’t it? Gratification now and leave the future to those who live it. As it rushes toward us, I will, however, make a point of trying to appreciate winter in more subtle ways.
