Ari Flanzraich is a freelance Canadian journalist based in Israel who has written for Haaretz and Tablet.

There is no shortage of questions floating around in the aftermath of five days of fighting between Israel and Islamic Jihad, which killed 33 Palestinians and two people in Israel. But one stands chief among them, a simpler version of the perennial Passover question: What, if anything, distinguishes this operation from all others like it?

Rockets began pouring over the border on May 10 after a series of targeted air strikes eliminated three senior-ranking members of the Palestinian militant group. Yet, as hours dragged into days, questions began to sprout. Why was this operation going on for so long? Why was Islamic Jihad refusing a ceasefire, despite sustaining heavy losses? And, most of all, why was the gap between operations so rapidly narrowing?

The answer is simple: Israel’s beloved status quo is crumbling, and Gaza got a facelift.

Islamic Jihad, a long-time Iranian proxy, is the largest of numerous splinter factions that co-exist under a tacit non-competition clause with Hamas, but initially posed no serious threat to their rule over the Gaza Strip.

In 2005, Israel agreed to undertake a full withdrawal from Gaza, where they had built numerous settlement blocs, and transferred administrative control to Mahmoud Abbas’s Palestinian Authority as part of the Oslo Accords. But within two years, Hamas ousted the PA and spent the next seven years fending off four Israeli ground invasions intended to stunt the group’s expansion.

By 2014, Israel launched the last of four invasions, which nearly decimated Hamas. The constant fighting had depleted weapons stockpiles, levelled operational infrastructure, and incurred heavy civilian losses among Palestinians. Hamas, lacking resources and any diplomatic sway, could not afford another war.

Gaza then fell into a lull – bad news for a resistance faction whose grip on Palestinians was premised on waging tireless resistance – and the newfound quiet left Gazans increasingly restless: no prisoner exchanges, no kidnappings and no more invasions, alongside worsening economic conditions and rampant unemployment. What of Hamas’s grandiose promises?

At the same time, Islamic Jihad began firing rockets, occasionally without Hamas approval, attracting the attention of many hopeless Gazans who felt slighted by Hamas. Islamic Jihad became to Hamas what Hamas was once to the Palestinian Authority: a gritty faction willing to do the dirty work that more established groups had forgone in order to maintain power.

Tensions boiled over as several clashes were reported between the two sides, with Islamic Jihad militants firing upon Hamas forces and Hamas, in turn, rounding up Islamic Jihad members on multiple occasions, raising concerns of a possible schism.

But that has since changed, as unexpected changes in regional politics have given these two competing factions better reason than ever to join forces.

In September, 2022, Hamas senior leader Ismail Haniyeh was invited for a meeting in Moscow. One month later, Hamas leadership met with Bashar al-Assad in Syria for the first time in a decade. Hamas was shafted by the Shia Axis, headed by Iran, when it denounced Mr. al-Assad for the slaughter of Syrian civilians. This meeting was assumed to be a condition for Hamas’s return to the fold.

Soon enough, Hamas was attending meetings with Hezbollah in Beirut, followed by a presidential invitation to Iran. Hezbollah gave Hamas approval to operate freely in Lebanon, and declared that aggressions toward the Palestinian people will draw a response, creating a situation in which Israel may no longer be able to isolate Gaza without risking a major regional escalation. By little coincidence, most of these visits were held with the Islamic Jihad leadership and were meant to form a united Gazan front reared against Israel.

These new ties render Israel’s latest operation fruitless.

Hamas’s recent cozying to Iran has broken decades of friction with Islamic Jihad and proved to each side the benefits of close co-operation. In this case, Islamic Jihad undertook the lowlier tasks of hitting and being hit, while Hamas stayed on the sidelines, preserving resources for a future confrontation.

Some have argued that Hamas’s abstention harmed their reputation, forgetting that Islamic Jihad took pains to hold off on claiming credit and marketed the offensive as a product of the “joint operations room,” which is supervised by Hamas and encourages co-ordination between various factions.

While Hamas fired no rockets, they lent Islamic Jihad full approval to operate in their territory, and reportedly offered shelter to Islamic Jihad leaders and logistical assistance. Unlike previous operations, Islamic Jihad was given free rein to respond to Israeli attacks, and there were no reports of Hamas pressure on Islamic Jihad to put an end to the skirmish, even as casualties rose and as many as 15 residential blocks were destroyed.

The operation might have achieved its stated aims – the elimination of senior-ranking Islamic Jihad members – but the aims themselves failed to address the new reality of Gaza, in which targeted assassinations are no longer enough to put militant groups out of commission: The three eliminated high-ranking members will be swiftly replaced, and there is no indication that the group’s capabilities were severely impaired.

Israelis, for their part, were expecting Islamic Jihad to be dealt a blow large enough to secure extended quiet, particularly for citizens residing in the so-called “Gazan Envelope,” a collection of towns bordering the Gaza Strip. For the third time now in four years, at least 12,000 residents were forced to flee under the assumption that short-term pain would generate long-term gain.

Yet the ceasefire has affected little change. Although Islamic Jihad eventually adhered to the truce, the group stopped short of committing to any defined period of quiet, and expressed every intention of pursuing further confrontations with Israel alongside other factions, including Hamas.

Put simply: Gaza is no longer the same Gaza, and Israeli deterrence is no stronger now than it was before the operation, leaving civilians on both sides of the border wondering when the fighting will resume.