It’s a sweater, not a jersey: How American commentators are ruining hockey

David Adams Richards is the author of more than 20 books of fiction and non-fiction, including Hockey Dreams. He was appointed to the Senate of Canada in 2017. A version of this essay was delivered in the Senate on May 1.

Long ago and far away – when I was a boy – we wore hockey sweaters, not hockey jerseys. Roch Carrier’s book, after all, is called The Hockey Sweater, not The Hockey Jersey.

We never sat in locker rooms – in fact, some of us never saw a locker before Grade 10. Dressing rooms they were called, and with good reason.

We didn’t have a half-wall – what would that be? We had boards, and we were given penalties for boarding, not half-walling.

And we didn’t deny a shot, we actually saved it.

We didn’t delay at the blue line – we stopped at the blue line.

Nor did we take a wrister – what an insulting word! – we took a wrist shot.

Nor did we take a slapper (another insulting word!). It’s called a slap shot – and not the movie.

And none of us, from about the age of six months on, ever needed a laser beam to follow a puck.

And we didn’t say things like, “He moves up there now and is swinging to and fro.”

Or this: “He makes a luscious pass right there.”

Or this: “He takes a real good crispy knuckler.”

No, we knew the motion and movement of the game, and what it all meant. We talked about “dipsy-doodling” and “swallowing the ice” and a player never took a slapper off the half-wall, but there might have been a scintillating slap shot.

Terry Sawchuck and Patrick Roy made fantabulous saves, not fantabulous denies.

And no American colour commentator can speak about magical mittens, because most of them have never seen a mitten. But I have actually heard them say – shouting as if it was a wrestling match – “He looped it in there now like a real good dunk.”

These odious phrases are all momentary inventions of American play-by-play announcers who have never played, or cared enough, to understand the game. Who have no sense of tradition. And worse, they have no respect for the millions of Canadians who do understand and love the game. It’s almost sacrilegious. What is lost on these telecasts is the game’s secret genius. Its glorious ballet.

Tragically, Canadians are often forced to listen to American play-by-play commentators if we want to watch U.S.-based teams in the first or second round of the playoffs.

I know many will think that all of this seems petty – but nothing is petty about our game, nor the language we developed and used to illuminate it. Our language enhanced, and enriched every aspect of the play because our commentators actually knew what was happening on the ice – because Canadians have spent their entire lives on or near it.

Our language was pure and didn’t deny or lessen the greatness of the game because we didn’t care about selling it to an audience who didn’t understand its greatness and so had to be convinced about golden goals and shootouts and informed by the language of basketball and rules of European soccer. (My own theory is that Canadian teams often lose shootouts because they know the game should be won the way it is meant to be played and last as long as it takes.)

American commentators might think they are making the sport more legitimate, helping popularize it, but selling the game is not the same as loving the game.

We now allow this into our homes – not that we always have a choice – as if being Canadian and recognizing false emotion and verbal idiocy doesn’t matter.

But, when it comes to hockey, every brilliant moment matters, and authentic play-by-play announcers know it.

A Canadian team has not won the Stanley Cup since 1993 and 75 per cent of our best players reside in those U.S. locker rooms.

When Boston won the cup and Vancouver rioted a few years back the Fox News commentator Shepard Smith told his adoring U.S. audience that Canadians rioted because our U.S. boys beat them in hockey.

Yes, Shepard, my boy, of course you as a hockey aficionado would know – or just perhaps it was because Vancouver had about three-quarters the Canadian players Boston had.

At least we still have Winnipeg in this year’s playoffs.