 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Opinion

Register
AdChoices
Opinion

It’s amateur hour in Ottawa as the Heritage Minister seeks to salvage the botched broadcasting bill

Konrad Yakabuski
Konrad Yakabuski
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

A few months after he was appointed Heritage Minister following the 2019 federal election, Steven Guilbeault made a shocking declaration regarding the recommendation of a panel advising his government on amending the Broadcasting Act to regulate foreign internet giants.

“Frankly, I don’t see what the big deal is,” Mr. Guilbeault told CTV’s Question Period in early 2020. “I mean, we have an incredible number of international corporations that are operating in Canada in all sorts of sectors … and these companies comply with Canadian rules and laws.”

For a rookie minister, Mr. Guilbeault sure showed a lot of gumption by suggesting his government’s plan to bring foreign websites under the purview of the Canadian Radio-Television and Telecommunications Commission was no big deal when the opposite was true. Empowering the CRTC to regulate foreign internet companies would turn the broadcasting regulator into a digital gatekeeper overseeing limitless amounts of content on the web. A big deal, indeed.

Story continues below advertisement

The Trudeau government says it won’t regulate user content on social media. Bill C-10 says otherwise

Mr. Guilbeault’s declaration left experts in the field fearing that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had made the same mistake twice by naming a political novice to the Heritage portfolio during the greatest period of disruption to rock the Canadian broadcasting sector since the advent of television. After Mélanie Joly’s bumbling performance during Mr. Trudeau’s first term, the PM took a major gamble by once again placing responsibility for Broadcasting Act changes in such inexperienced hands.

It has not gone well.

When Mr. Guilbeault tabled the Broadcasting Modernization Act, or Bill C-10, last November, the legislation included an article that specifically excluded from CRTC regulation any “programs” uploaded by individuals to social media platforms. Canadian cat lovers could rest assured that the state would not censor videos they posted of their feline friends on Facebook. Except that, Liberal and New Democratic MPs on the House of Commons heritage committee last week removed Article 4.1 from C-10, apparently at the urging of lobbyists for Canadian content producers who warned the exemption would allow music streamers such as YouTube to remain unregulated.

Critics argued that removing Article 4.1 opened the door to the blanket regulation of user content on social media. Mr. Guilbeault denied this was the government’s intention. But he failed to dispel doubts that the bill (sans Article 4.1) threatened freedom of expression, and perhaps violated the Charter of Rights and Freedoms. In a disastrous interview last week on CBC’s Power & Politics, Mr. Guilbeault left critics dumfounded by insisting that the CRTC, “in its more than 40 years of existence, has never moderated content that we hear on the radio [or] that we see on TV.” Was he simply unaware of the Canadian content requirements that the CRTC includes in every broadcasting licence? Or was he just winging it?

Mr. Guilbeault went on to say that Article 4.1 was removed from C-10 because it was “not necessary.” But if it was not necessary, why had it been included in the bill in the first place? Mr. Guilbeault had no answer for that. The following day, on Twitter, he promised additional amendments to fix the bill.

It is likely too late for that. In a bid to repair the damage done by Ms. Joly, who alienated domestic cultural honchos by touting a “voluntary” 2017 agreement with Netflix to invest in Canadian content, Mr. Trudeau vowed in 2019 to force foreign streaming services to fund domestic programming. But C-10 goes too far in granting sweeping powers to the CRTC and federal cabinet to regulate internet services. No democratic government elsewhere has dared contemplate anything like it. Oddly, C-10 purports to bring the Broadcasting Act into the digital age, yet is silent on the CBC – despite the vast changes in the news and programming landscape since the act was last overhauled in 1991.

Mr. Guilbeault was handed a tricky job by Mr. Trudeau, one that might even have tripped up a more experienced player in Ottawa. The Trudeau Liberals made things worse by leaning too heavily on Mr. Guilbeault, a former high-profile Quebec environmentalist, to craft and sell its climate change policies. That has undoubtedly distracted him from his main responsibilities as Heritage Minister.

Story continues below advertisement

Still, it was a mistake to hand the Heritage portfolio to a former enviro activist known for taking on big business and fighting for more government regulation. Once an activist always an activist. And regulating the internet is a far bigger deal than Mr. Guilbeault has ever been prepared to admit.

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies