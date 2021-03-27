Open this photo in gallery Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni attends the state funeral of Kenya's former president Daniel Arap Moi in Nairobi, Kenya, on Feb. 11, 2020. As a freelance journalist in Uganda between 2003 and 2006, Blake Lambert wrote stories about Museveni’s autocratic measures, which were loathed by a few of the president's many oleaginous sycophants. John Muchucha/The Associated Press

There’s not much I remember from my final minutes at Uganda’s Entebbe International Airport in March, 2006. Two humourless, plain-clothes security thugs detained me in a room for what seemed to be a very long time after a flight from South Africa.

The Ugandan government had refused to renew my media accreditation, which was the foundation for my residency visa. For reasons that are best forgotten, I thought it was a reasonable strategy to leave and try to re-enter as a tourist. When they marched me out of detention, I remember being brimming with outrage at being cast out of the country. I was so mad that I apparently walked into a wall. I don’t remember because my subconscious is a ruthless editor of my personal shame. But my friend Murray Oliver, then CTV’s Africa bureau chief, assures me that everyone in the airport laughed, even the security thugs.

I then spent 28 hours or so at Nairobi’s Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, mostly in shock, waiting like Estragon for a flight back to Canada. I don’t remember boarding the plane or flying home; what I mostly remember now is trying to figure out what I would do next after I finally experienced my “dare to be great situation” that John Cusack’s character yearned for in 1989′s Say Anything. Alas, my scenario led to depression, rage and the cruel lesson that infamy in journalism doesn’t pay.

When the Ugandan government excised me from the country in 2006, I was 34 and had zero aspirations of marriage or fatherhood. The trappings of Western society disinterested me. What compelled me was getting back out in the field to ensure that being declared persona non grata wouldn’t be the imposed end to my career as a foreign correspondent.

From 2003 to 2006, I had lived my best journalism life in Uganda as a freelancer for The Economist, The Christian Science Monitor, CBC Radio and whomever else would pay the bills. I wrote stories about Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni’s autocratic measures, such as bribing members of Parliament to vote in favour of amending the Constitution and remove presidential term limits.

Unfortunately, a few of Mr. Museveni’s many oleaginous sycophants came to loathe my reporting. Much of this disdain belonged to the then-newly created Uganda Media Centre, whose vision was and still is to “cause positive factual awareness of Uganda.” An unctuous Museveni loyalist named Robert Kabushenga directed the centre. Owing to his excessive zealotry to ingratiate himself to Mr. Museveni and his enablers, Mr. Kabushenga despised me and my reporting.

He wrote a memo to the Media Council of Uganda, the regulatory body that granted media accreditation, to dissuade them from renewing my credentials: “[Lambert’s] false and biased news reports have been prejudicial to our foreign policy in particular and the national interest in general.”

For Mr. Kabushenga, whose fanaticism eventually received reward as head of the government’s Vision media group, I was an “unwanted person” who was asked “to provide a more balanced outlook on Uganda.” I had “consistently misrepresented and misreported the situation.” Days after my expulsion, Mr. Kabushenga’s hostility remained undiminished. “If I had the authority to throw this man out, I would have done that a long time ago,” he told a Uganda radio station, according to Reporters Without Borders.

Open this photo in gallery Ugandan Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda at a forum in Abuja on July 27, 2019. Back in 2006 when he was the country's interior minister, Rugunda, Lambert writes, denied him entry saying, 'Lambert’s presence in Uganda compromises Uganda’s security status.' PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP/Getty Images

Yet Mr. Kabushenga wasn’t alone in presaging Donald Trump’s fake-news rhetoric against individual journalists. The then-interior minister, Ruhakana Rugunda, now Uganda’s prime minister, uncorked a eye-watering whopper of his own. “Lambert’s presence in Uganda compromises Uganda’s security status,” he said.

Fifteen years later, change is the one constancy for everyone but Mr. Museveni. Now 76, he won an unprecedented sixth term in office in January, cementing his legacy as the long-serving president in Uganda’s history. But my own changes are manifold. I’ve been married for 11 years this June with a son who is entering his double digits in August. I’ve spent more than a decade as a college professor, which is the longest period I’ve ever held a single job. My 50th birthday looms ominously on the November horizon.

However, it’s not entirely accurate to say that Mr. Museveni hasn’t changed. His abiding principle is his desire to retain power and conflate himself with Uganda. What has changed is his political trajectory over the past 35 years, moving from autocracy to tyrannical authoritarianism.

In the late 1990s, the Clinton administration optimistically described him as one of a new breed of African leaders, and the foreign aid industry lavished attention on Uganda. Countries around the world looked at Uganda as an exemplar of combatting the AIDS pandemic, and Mr. Museveni and his officials gained credit for evidence-based policies and the mantra to abstain, be faithful and use a condom.

Unfortunately, that early AIDS policy is the likely zenith of Mr. Museveni’s success. What exists now is a state eating itself into failure through corruption and widespread fraud that infects every sector of the country. When I was there, the popular discourse was of “ghosts,” soldiers and students inflating the rolls. Despite receiving billions of dollars in foreign aid – academic and writer Helen C. Epstein, in 2017, said it was US$20-billion during Mr. Museveni’s tenure – Uganda remains poor. In February, the World Bank classified Uganda’s human capital index as low. Children are barely and poorly educated, compared with the sub-Saharan African average.

This underdevelopment, combined with Uganda’s explosive population growth expanding the number of young people, explains why Mr. Museveni’s inertia severely threatens the country’s future. His resolve to ensure the enrichment of his family and supporters alienates young people and suppresses their idealism. After all, he is the only president Ugandans younger than 40 have ever known.

Consider how Mr. Museveni won the recent election. The Ugandan Parliament passed another constitutional amendment late in 2017, this one to remove the presidential age limit. It had been capped at 75, and Mr. Museveni would have been ineligible. During the campaign, his security forces locked up his much younger challenger, 39-year-old Robert Kyagulanyi, better known as Bobi Wine.

Story continues below advertisement

That led to protests that resulted in 54 deaths. Right before the election, the Uganda Communications Commission shut down social media and all internet service providers for five days. Mr. Museveni accused Facebook of taking sides against his party because it shut down pro-government accounts for spreading fake news. The day after Mr. Museveni’s victory, security forces surrounded Mr. Kyagulanyi’s home and prevented anyone from going in or out, including the U.S. ambassador to Uganda. Two months later, wealthier Ugandans who wish to use social media are relying on virtual private networks.

The president has shown a determination to stop or slow what’s common to our lives: the need to move on, move out, move away and change. Mr. Museveni and his coterie of minions believe he can immunize himself against this or, at the very least, control it.

The Yiddish-to-English aphorism, “Man plans, and God laughs,” notes how unforeseen roadblocks thwart us from reaching our determined destination. Being surrounded by toadies and lickspittles such as Mr. Kabushenga and Mr. Rugunda for decades, as Mr. Museveni has been, compelled him to forget this. His imagined future will likely be disrupted by unforeseen and unaccounted events, even in his dense security state that is dependent on violence to achieve political ends. It likely won’t end well for Ugandans – or Mr. Museveni’s family.

Unlike Mr. Museveni, I am now a believer in change. My unexpected expulsion converted me to its possibilities of disappointment and exhilaration. It shaped my life in previously unimagined ways that let me become a husband, a father, teacher and a better, though still oft-failing, human.

