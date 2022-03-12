A crowd in Algiers cheers the return of Ahmed Ben Bella, leader of the National Liberation Front, on Aug. 4, 1962, after the end of Algeria's war with France. A peace treaty signed that March brought an end to 132 years of French colonial rule in the North African country.AFP via Getty Images

Andrew Perez is a Toronto-based communications professional, freelance writer and political activist. His father immigrated to Canada in 1973 from Paris, France.

The suitcase or the coffin?

That’s the simple, yet painful, question that my father’s family confronted 60 years ago as French nationals living in Algeria’s capital city of Algiers.

This month marks six decades since the Évian Accords were signed on March 18, 1962, in Évian-les-Bains, France, by the French state and Algeria’s National Liberation Front (FLN).

The peace treaty ended the nearly eight-year Algerian War with a formal ceasefire. The Accords formalized a cooperative exchange between the two countries and Algeria’s full independence after 132 years of French rule, and triggered a sequence of geopolitical events that would unravel over the ensuing months, years and indeed decades – events that continue to shape modern France and its relations with the diverse makeup of people who once called French Algeria home.

Known as the “war without a name,” France only officially recognized the conflict as a war in 1999.

The Évian Accords deeply affected my father’s family, abruptly displacing them from the only homeland they knew in a matter of weeks in the summer of 1962.

My father was born Pierre Jose Raphael Perez in Algiers to French Pied-Noir parents of Spanish and Italian ancestry. While there are competing theories around the origins of the Pied-Noir moniker, it’s universally understood to refer to Algeria’s European community during French rule: a population who largely resettled in mainland France after Algerian independence.

Iconic French philosopher, author and journalist Albert Camus is arguably the most renowned Pied-Noir: the son of a working-class French father and illiterate Spanish mother.

As a boy growing up in London, Ont., I never understood my father’s exotic-sounding name. As I matured, I began to appreciate the rich cultural significance of it: a distinctive blend of French, Italian and Spanish names. I came to realize the name traced its roots to the bygone era of French Algeria and to the eclectic culture that accompanied it.

Andrew Perez's father and aunt in 1954, left, and his grandfather Joseph Perez in the 1930s, when he was completing military service in France.Courtesy of Andrew Perez

While not a lot is known about my father’s paternal side of the family, we do know they arrived on the shores of Algeria as early as the 1860s. They fled extreme poverty in Spain’s rural Alicante province, seeking opportunity in a new land.

My great-grandfather, Michel Perez, was born a French citizen in Algiers in the late 19th century. He worked as a labourer transporting goods using a horse and carriage and regularly interacted with Algeria’s Arab Muslim population and the country’s burgeoning European community.

My father’s maternal side of the family arrived in French Algeria much later, but their story is not unlike that of Michel Perez. My father’s maternal grandfather, Raphael Annonziata, settled in Algiers in 1912 after escaping poverty from Italy’s Campania region. Raphael also worked as a labourer, but faced significant struggles in his efforts to make a living: Not only could he and his wife not speak French, they could not read or write in their native Neapolitan Italian.

My grandparents, Joseph and Raphaelle, were born in Algiers between 1915-1920 at the height of French rule. My grandmother’s upbringing was not an easy one: Even though she was a Pied-Noir, she faced clear discrimination in French public schools. At a young age, she was ordered to the back of the classroom because of her Italian-sounding name. By Grade 5, she had dropped out altogether to support her parents at home.

My grandparents grew up on the streets of the working-class European neighbourhood of Bab El Oued, where they met and fell in love. Until Algeria gained its independence, Bab El Oued developed a reputation for being home to les petits blancs: the poor whites.

Spanish, Italian and Maltese accents could routinely be heard on the streets there: a neighbourhood whose diverse population could only be rivalled by its culinary tradition, which mixed European, Arab and Sephardic Jewish influences.

A boy tries to make a save between makeshift soccer goalposts in Bab El Oued in 2018.Ramzi Boudina/Reuters

But my family’s story and deep roots in French Algeria are hardly unique. For over a 100-year period, hundreds of thousands of mostly poor Southern Europeans fled the Western Mediterranean region for Algeria. Most Pieds-Noirs hailed from Spain, France, Italy and Malta.

Although Algeria was officially colonized by France in 1830, by 1848 it had been declared an integral part of France by the new government of the Second Republic. Three territories – Alger, Oran and Constantine – were classified as formal departments of France under a civilian government. For 132 years, the Pieds-Noirs built modern Algeria. But their relationship with France and Algeria itself was always marked by alienation. While the Pieds-Noirs considered themselves French, many had a tenuous relationship with the country. Prior to 1962, about one-third of Algeria’s settler population had never set foot on the mainland.

My grandfather was the exception among our extended family for two reasons: He’d completed his military service in Paris prior to the Second World War, and by virtue of employment as a police commissioner, he was given paid summer vacations in France with his young family.

Algeria’s European population encompassed an array of socioeconomic groups ranging from poor peasants to large landowners. A French education – and coveted status as a white Christian in a society dominated by Arab Muslims – enabled Pieds-Noirs like my grandfather to undergo a smooth transition from a working-class upbringing to a prosperous middle-class lifestyle in adulthood.

But the upward mobility that my Arabic-speaking grandfather experienced was not enjoyed by Algeria’s Arab population. In French Algeria, indigenous Algerians were not considered French and did not share the same economic or political advantages. Politically, the Arab population had no representation in the French National Assembly until 1945 and wielded limited influence in local governments. To obtain citizenship, they were required to renounce their Muslim identity. Since this would constitute apostacy, only about 2,500 Muslims acquired citizenship before 1930.

My father was born five years before the Algerian War broke out. At that time, Algiers was highly cosmopolitan and dominated by a thriving European community. Until the war began in late 1954, relations between most Pieds-Noirs and Arab Muslims were respectful, if not amicable. Although they lived side-by-side, the two communities did not socialize outside the confines of everyday life. While most Pieds-Noirs embraced significant aspects of the Arab Algerian culture, the two communities deliberately kept their distance. Intermarriages were exceptionally rare because of stark cultural and religious differences. Even the poorest European settlers enjoyed a higher socioeconomic status than most Arabs.

Young people in Algiers wave French flags in 1958 on their way to a government building they would storm and occupy, which would escalate into a military coup.AFP via Getty Images

French paratroopers question a detainee in 1957 in Saint-Eugène in Algeria.JACQUES GREVIN/AFP via Getty Images

The war was triggered in Algeria’s rural countryside on the heels of armed revolts launched by the FLN and its proclamation calling for a sovereign Algerian state. By 1956, the FLN began attracting international attention to the conflict by targeting urban areas heavily populated by Pieds-Noirs. The Battle of Algiers – portrayed in Gillo Pontecorvo’s legendary 1966 film – began when three Arab women dressed in European clothing planted bombs in public venues.

The war was characterized by the tactics of the FLN guerilla insurgency and the French counterinsurgency. By the late 1950s, everyday life in Algiers was affected by the war and the instability that accompanied it among Arab and European communities alike. Sadly, some of my father’s first memories as a young boy are that of war and sectarian violence.

With the war came upheaval of the life my family once knew. But their love for the North African landscape, its gorgeous beaches and rich culture, was so integral to their identity as Pieds-Noirs that departing for mainland France was unthinkable. Instead, my family hoped to ride out the conflict, confident that Algeria would remain under French control.

Life became perilous for my father’s family in the final year leading up to Algeria’s independence. By 1961, most French public schools had been shuttered. Excursions outside the home became increasingly practical and short-lived for fear of falling victim to guerilla warfare. In those final harrowing months living in Algiers, my father vividly recalls sleeping fully clothed for fear that his family would need to quickly leave their home amid yet another bomb scare.

The sad reality is that both the Arab and Pieds-Noirs communities were ravaged by a conflict that dehumanized their people and eradicated any semblance of the normalcy they once enjoyed. The FLN routinely targeted European cafés, theatres, churches and busy streets to the point where these once humming venues became desolate. Strict curfews were enforced from dusk to dawn.

The author's father and his family, six months before Algerian independence.Courtesy of Andrew Perez

Ballots used in the 1962 referendum on the terms of independence under the Evian Accords. More than 99 per cent of voters chose Yes.AFP via Getty Images

By the time the Évian Accords were signed in March, 1962, my father’s parents had already faced their deepest fears: the likely prospect of leaving their homeland and starting anew across the Mediterranean.

In early June, 1962, my father left Algeria for the last time on the eve of his birthday. Arriving at the Algiers airport with his mother and sister carrying mere suitcases, they departed for Nice. My grandfather remained behind until early July when Algeria officially declared its independence. As a police bureaucrat, Joseph Perez was forced to continue reporting to work until France had formally ceded control of Algeria. The once picturesque streets of Algiers were so treacherous in those dying days of French Algeria that my grandfather hunkered down to live in his government office, lest he be killed by the FLN.

Over the course of the spring and summer of 1962, the Pieds-Noir exodus to France numbered in the hundreds of thousands. Adding to the confusion was the government of president Charles de Gaulle, which ordered the French Navy not to facilitate the transportation of French citizens.

Accompanying the Pieds-Noirs exodus were tens of thousands of Harki: Muslim Algerians who had fought alongside the French throughout the Algerian War. The French government wanted to avoid their mass settlement in France; tragically, early arrivals were interned in remote detainee camps and victimized by racism.

The majority of Pieds-Noirs settled in southern France, but others migrated to New Caledonia, Spain, Israel, Argentina, Italy, the United States and Canada. Today, there are an estimated 12,000 Canadians of Pied-Noir origins living in Quebec. (Quebec Conservative MP Gérard Deltell is the son of Pieds-Noirs parents who fled Algiers for Quebec in the late 1950s.)

My father’s family eventually settled in the suburbs of Paris, forced to live in social housing after leaving everything behind in Algeria. Fortunately, my grandfather was able to resume his job as a police commissioner, but the loss of the family home adversely affected their standard of living. During this period, life became agonizing for my family. The French government was ill prepared for the mass exodus, leading to resentment among the French people as Pieds-Noirs competed for jobs and housing. While they were able to fully integrate into French society, the trauma inflicted by their displacement cemented a feeling among many Pieds-Noirs that they had been betrayed by President de Gaulle.

There was also considerable ignorance among the French public when it came to the country’s colonial history in North Africa and the vital role Pieds-Noirs had played for more than a century. Many, including the French left, blamed the Pieds-Noirs for the immense toll the war had exerted on France. In these early years, Pieds-Noirs routinely faced discrimination as a result of their distinctive accents and often non-French surnames.

French President Emmanuel Macron meets with representatives of families repatriated from Algeria.Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP

Next week, France will mark 60 years since the signing of the Évian Accords. But the shadows of the Algerian War and its aftermath still deeply shape French politics and society to this day. Sixty years on, a war that killed hundreds of thousands of people still looms large over France and its debate over immigration.

Next month, one of the most competitive presidential election campaigns in French history will take place. Three of the country’s major party leaders have direct ties to colonial Algeria: far-left leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon is the son of Pieds-Noirs; far-right journalist-turned-politician Éric Zemmour is the son of Algerian Jews; and National Rally Leader Marine Le Pen is the daughter of Jean-Marie Le Pen, a former French paratrooper in the Algerian War and founder of the far-right National Front party that courted Pied-Noir support for decades. All three leaders will be looking to garner strong support from colonial Algeria’s diaspora.

It’s with this backdrop that in January, French President Emmanuel Macron sought to make amends with Algeria’s French community and their descendants when he spoke at the Élysée Palace on the eve of the 60th anniversary of the death of dozens of Pieds-Noirs at the hands of French soldiers during an anti-independence march in Algiers.

Mr. Macron spoke eloquently about the many contributions of the Pieds-Noirs to France and referenced the injustices that were experienced during and after the massacre known as La fusillade de la rue d’Isly. “Sixty years later, France recognizes this tragedy. And I say today loud and clear: this massacre is unforgivable for the Republic,” Mr. Macron declared.

As my now Canadian father listened to Mr. Macron’s speech, he was moved to tears. Mr. Macron’s words were no doubt touching for France’s large Pied-Noir community, even if they came six decades too late and were delivered in the context of an election year. It’s regrettable that my late grandparents were not able to bear witness to the president’s tribute honouring their people, their pride and the enormous life-changing sacrifices they made on behalf of France.





