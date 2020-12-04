Open this photo in gallery South African 800-metre Olympic champion Caster Semenya after winning the women's 200m final during the Athletics Gauteng North Championships at the LC de Villiers Athletics Stadium in Pretoria, March 13, 2020. PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP/Getty Images

Bruce Kidd is a professor of kinesiology and physical education at the University of Toronto and an honorary member of the Canadian Olympic Committee.

This week’s damning report by Human Rights Watch on the abuse of female track and field athletes from Africa and Asia should be an urgent wake-up call to the International Olympic Committee that moral suasion is no longer enough.

For decades, the Olympic governing body has voiced eloquent support for human rights, proclaiming in the Olympic Charter that “the practice of sport is a human right.” But it refuses to create any mechanism so that athletes and coaches who believe their rights have been violated can raise formal complaints and seek redress. It restricts athletes’ rights to speak out about injustices and abuses.

Previous critiques of human rights in the Olympics have identified issues peripheral to the actual sports – in the staging of Games (think Sochi and Rio) and within host countries (the persecution of the Uyghurs and other Turkic-speaking Muslims in China, while Beijing is set to stage the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games).

The Human Rights Watch report focuses on the very lifeblood of the Olympics – training and competition in the showcase sport of athletics. In painful-to-read details, it documents how the sex test created by World Athletics has driven women from the sport, stolen their livelihoods, subjected them to ridicule and harassment, and in a few frightening cases, forced them to undergo unnecessary, irreversible medical intervention, including surgery. It argues that these practices constitute grotesque violations of their legally established rights to full gender expression, privacy, dignity, health, non-discrimination, freedom from ill treatment and employment.

The World Athletics test is only the latest in a sordid history of such policies employed to police women in sports. It’s been repeatedly used to keep outstanding women athletes from sport, especially those from societies that may be different from ours. During the height of the Cold War, most of the targeted women were from the Soviet Union and its satellites.

In this century, virtually all of the affected women, such as now suspended double Olympic and world champion Caster Semenya, come from the Global South. They’re singled out because their appearance and body chemistry differs from the white “feminine” norm of women athletes from Western countries. These ideological exclusions completely undermine the Olympics’ claims to fairness and the celebration of international diversity.

Human Rights Watch calls upon the IOC, World Athletics and all other international sports bodies to “institute clear Duty of Care policies to protect all athletes from human rights violations.”

For years, the IOC and the international federations have presented two arguments against their adherence to human rights. In the first place, they claimed to be private organizations, enjoying the “autonomy of sport” from governments and human rights regimes. That’s why Ms. Semenya lost her appeal of suspension at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. While acknowledging that her human rights had been violated, the court said it had no authority to enforce human rights in sports.

But that argument is difficult to defend when virtually every country in the world controls and finances its national Olympic sports. That’s why Canadian courts and governments have ended the sports bodies’ traditional exemptions from human rights legislation.

Secondly, the IOC has appealed to the principle of non-intervention, claiming that “staying out of politics” is necessary to realize its overarching priority of intercultural communication and exchange in a diverse, often divided world. It would be impossible to achieve such dialogue, it says, if it restricted membership or the hosting of Games to those with liberal-democratic views. A “low threshold” is necessary to achieve a “big tent.”

While the principle of non-intervention once made sense, the “tent” is now full, with virtually every national community in the world represented. Moreover, the international community has begun to move away from the principle of non-intervention toward the idea of the humanitarian responsibility to protect. It’s time to raise the bar.

In another damning report this year about the failure of the Olympics to protect human rights, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights pointed out that nation states that have signed on to the various international conventions to protect human rights have an obligation to protect those rights in sports. That suggests a very long march of single nation-state campaigns.

It would be far easier, quicker and consistent with its rhetorical embrace of human rights that the IOC creates its own mechanism, and made it binding upon international federations, member and host countries. Human Rights Watch has suggested such a mechanism, namely that the IOC adopt the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights, which require a formal legal mechanism to hear and rule on complaints.

