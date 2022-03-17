Normally, a by-election win for a governing party would be something to celebrate.

Especially when that entity is as unpopular as Alberta’s United Conservative Party.

But while there are some in the UCP caucus cheering Brian Jean’s victory this week in the riding of Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche, Premier Jason Kenney is not one of them – regardless of what he has said publicly.

The Premier was appropriately congratulatory of Mr. Jean after his win Tuesday, but they were words expressed through gritted teeth.

Mr. Jean ran on one primary promise: to end Mr. Kenney’s reign as party leader and Premier. No one can recall this ever happening in Canadian politics. Mr. Jean seems to have been waiting for this moment ever since losing the UCP leadership to Mr. Kenney in 2017 in a contest mired in controversy and allegations of voter fraud against the winner’s camp. (An RCMP investigation into the matter continues).

“To unify, we need [Mr. Kenney] to go,” Mr. Jean said after his win.

Mr. Kenney is fighting for his political life and Mr. Jean’s victory only makes that task more difficult. The Premier will face a party vote on his leadership on April 9 in Red Deer – so Mr. Jean will have a short window in which to sow dissent in an already divided caucus and further undermine the Premier. There are interesting days ahead.

Those already counting Mr. Kenney out are making a mistake, however: He is a fighter. Lesser figures would have resigned by now, exhausted and beaten down by scandal and internal strife. Instead, he’s hung in there and seems determined to keep his job with as little as a 50-per-cent-plus-one outcome in the leadership vote. And while he certainly has the right to do this, it’s hard to imagine how he could continue as leader with that weak of a mandate – or anything close to it.

Polls aren’t helping his cause.

The most recent one, by Research Co., has the NDP at 45 per cent and the UCP at 30 per cent among decided voters. Despite the end of pandemic-related restrictions and oil prices that have buttressed Alberta’s stagnant economy, the UCP has not seen the jump in support that the party was expecting.

Clearly, the drag on the party is the Premier.

Another survey, released in October by ThinkHQ Public Affairs, indicated widespread displeasure with the Premier. It showed that 61 per cent of Albertans want the UCP to replace Mr. Kenney as their leader. That suggests any provincial vote with Mr. Kenney as Premier would likely result in an NDP landslide.

It’s hard to imagine Mr. Kenney would be the type of person, the type of leader, who would selfishly take his party down with him. Given that the next provincial general election isn’t until the spring of 2023, he likely thinks there is still time to turn things around. And If those numbers weren’t to improve after, say, the summer, then there would still be enough time for him to step aside and allow the party to elect a new leader.

While it doesn’t look good for Mr. Kenney at the moment, one has to remember: It’s politics, and it’s Alberta, which tacks conservative naturally. It may take a while for the public to begin to develop that warm feeling that comes with energy prosperity (it’s been what seems like ages). It may also take some time for people to forget and forgive Mr. Kenney for his often disastrous handling of COVID-19.

The Premier has his own radio show now. It will give him a weekly platform to launch verbal projectiles in the direction of Ottawa, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Mr. Kenney has traded in enmity for the Prime Minister since becoming UCP Leader. It has helped make Alberta the centre of anti-Trudeau rage, which we saw play out during the self-described freedom convoy occupation of the capital – a blockade mostly organized by people from Mr. Kenney’s province.

And as unseemly and corrosive as it may be, fuelling and attempting to capitalize on that anger is likely smart politics for the Premier.

Every move Mr. Kenney makes now – he recently suspended the provincial fuel tax while gas prices remain high as a result of the war in Ukraine – will be viewed through the prism of his political future and keeping his job.

People have counted Jason Kenney out before and were wrong. Right now, odds are he survives the April 9 vote and lives to fight another day.

