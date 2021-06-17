 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Opinion

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
Opinion

Jenica Atwin’s defection earned the Liberals an Israel headache – and gifted Annamie Paul a podium

Robyn Urback
Robyn Urback
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Green Party Leader Annamie Paul speaks at a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on June 16, 2021.

PATRICK DOYLE/The Canadian Press

The defection of former federal Green MP Jenica Atwin to the governing Liberals hasn’t quite materialized into the triumph her new party might have hoped. Sure, the floor-crossing created enormous turbulence within the Green Party, and it may have succeeded in whittling down the Green caucus by a third – but based on this party’s history, a slight breeze is capable of the same.

It doesn’t even guarantee that Ms. Atwin’s Fredericton riding will remain red after the next election. She won her seat as the Green candidate in 2019 narrowly – by about three percentage points over the Conservative candidate, and six over the incumbent Liberal – which doesn’t leave her a whole lot of room to lose constituents among those who might not take kindly to her opportunistic pivot to the centre. After all, a principled environmentalist looking to jump ship might opt for, say, a spot in the other major political party that opposes pipelines – not the one that purchased one while in government.

And a social-justice activist who is genuine in her beliefs might not change her position on Israel from “There are no two sides to this conflict, only human rights abuses! #EndApartheid” (as she tweeted last month) to “Palestinians are suffering. Israelis are also suffering,” as she said in a new statement this past week. Perhaps the other side of the conflict Ms. Atwin didn’t previously recognize was hiding under a handbook detailing MP pension eligibility this whole time.

Story continues below advertisement

Canada’s Greens self-destruct over Israel

Still, the floor-crossing was enthusiastically celebrated by the Liberals until the party brass realized they might have to address their new MP’s previous anti-Israel position. “The position of the Liberal government is extremely clear on the question of the ‘apartheid’ label. We reject it, categorically,” Foreign Affairs Minister Marc Garneau said in the House earlier this week. The Liberals also hastily convened an emergency summit on antisemitism for later this summer. In any case, it seems Ms. Atwin’s move has at once irritated supporters of the Palestinians, who’ve watched her formerly clear position on the conflict morph into a Liberal-approved blend of temperate ideas, and supporters of Israel, who are wondering why the Liberals would celebrate a new MP who views Israel as an apartheid state. It’s not exactly the big win the Liberals might have initially thought it would be.

But another major unintended effect emerged Wednesday, when Green Party Leader Annamie Paul spoke during an afternoon press conference. The previous evening, the party’s federal council came up with an ultimatum for the besieged leader: She was either to repudiate comments from former senior aide Noah Zatzman – who took to Facebook back in May to accuse unspecified MPs, including Green ones, of antisemitism and to vow to replace them – or face a confidence vote in July.

But Ms. Paul emerged defiant on Wednesday, introducing herself to Canadians who otherwise might not have noticed her as unwavering, resilient and outspoken. “Collaboration and collegiality does not mean bowing down. It doesn’t mean being brought to heel,” she said.

And then, as politicians do, Ms. Paul pivoted to the attack. “Today, I am here to say that I am one woman that he will not push out of politics, and he can believe it,” she said of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, whom she accused of being a fake ally and a fake feminist. “To the people of Canada, I ask you directly: How many times will we allow Justin Trudeau to get away with pushing strong, competent, capable women out of politics when they’re seeking to serve?”

For many Canadians, this was likely their first time hearing directly from the new Green leader, who showed she could land blows on Mr. Trudeau’s feminist and progressive credentials with more credibility than the suited men leading the other parties. Indeed, Ms. Paul – who speaks French far better than her predecessor Elizabeth May, doesn’t appear prone to the same gaffes and mishaps, and whose prepolitics résumé arguably outshines those of all of her federal counterparts – speaks from personal and professional experience, which makes her sound like a person, not a political-catchphrase machine. Ironically, Ms. Atwin’s floor-crossing presented Ms. Paul an opportunity to showcase that.

Granted, Ms. Paul has work to do. She handled the discord within her party clumsily, and it goes without saying that a senior adviser cannot publicly vow to purge party heretics without the leader articulating a clear response. Her decision to run in the staunchly Liberal riding of Toronto Centre, too, effectively broadcast that she was not interested in having a seat in the House of Commons at all.

But if Ms. Paul can find a way to calm the internal conflicts in her party – and if the Greens can shelve the self-sabotage until after the next election – Ms. Paul could emerge as something of a force. The Liberals, in the interim, will be walking a tightrope on Israel-Palestine thanks to their ephemerally exciting new caucus member. After Ms. Paul’s attack, and Ms. Atwin‘s embarrassing backtrack, the Liberals have likely already put the balloons and confetti away.

Story continues below advertisement

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies