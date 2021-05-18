Open this photo in gallery Palestinians take part in an activity promoting peace, in Gaza City, on Nov. 11, 2018. SUHAIB SALEM/Reuters

Dan Moskovitz is the senior rabbi of Temple Sholom Vancouver. Haroon Khan is a trustee for Al-Jamia Masjid Vancouver and president emeritus of the Pakistan Canada Association.

We are a Jewish rabbi and a Muslim community leader, and we connected here in Vancouver through similar community traumas.

When six Muslim worshippers were killed and five others seriously injured after evening prayers at a Quebec City mosque in January, 2017, Rabbi Dan reached out on behalf of the Jewish community of Vancouver to offer solidarity, prayers and support.

Less than two years later, 11 Jews were killed and six wounded during Shabbat services at the Tree of Life – Or L’Simcha Congregation in Pittsburgh. On behalf of the Muslim community of Vancouver, Haroon reached out with solidarity, prayers and support.

Through the years, we have brought elders and youth from our communities together to learn about and from one another. We work in partnership to bring faith communities together to honour our sacred duty to guard and protect the Earth.

Now, violence is raging once more in a land we both consider holy and sacred – and we join together again. Yes, sadly, to comfort each other’s communities, to cry out against the escalating violence, the vigilantism, the hateful rhetoric and the warmongering. But we also join together in mutual respect and friendship to remind our communities, in Canada and elsewhere, that it doesn’t have to be this way – not there and not here.

The seemingly unending cycle of violence that has plagued Palestinians and Israelis is quite distinct from the actual relations between Muslims, Jews, Christians, Sikhs, Hindus, Buddhists, Indigenous peoples and agnostics – peoples of faith and good conscience – the world over.

We can live together in peace because we do live together in peace.

Shootings and acts of terror in places of worship and public squares are aberrations. For the most part, people do live in relative peace, however fragile that may be at times.

There are forces seen and unseen that pit people and ideologies against one another. One that has become quite apparent during the current cycle of atrocity we are all bearing witness to is fear: of peace, of losing influence or stature, of the consequences that peace will have on extremist ideologies and their proponents.

We must confront this fear with empathy, by putting ourselves in the lives of the other. We must stop trying to solve our differences with violence. The solution to our conflicts is not the annihilation of the other; the solution to our conflicts is the embrace of the other.

The stakes are life and death. And as we have learned in navigating the pandemic – which has turned our world upside down, put lives at risk and forced us to confront our shared human vulnerabilities – that means we also have an opportunity to shape our future. Things have to change. The violence between our two peoples, Biblical brothers and Quranic cousins, must once and forever end. Peace and co-existence must take hold.

We know and accept that neither of our peoples will ever leave the land our respective sacred texts and traditions proclaim as holy ground. So we must share the land, its natural resources, its spiritual centres. We believe that our shared love for the land where our mutual forefather Abraham/Ibrahim walked and planted can guide us toward true love and respect for one another. As it has been said so many times, Jews and Muslims have so much more in common than we have differences.

Years ago, we came together because the one thing our two peoples seem to have most in common is that, for centuries, others have targeted us with hate and violence. Let that experience of violence now lead to empathy – and from empathy to peace.

This brotherhood of suffering compels us to make this pledge: “We will not do to each other what so many have done to us.” We urge all people of conscience to make that same pledge.

A common passage of revelation in all of the world’s holy books and texts reveals that we were made into many nations and tribes not to fear and mistrust one another but to know one another. When you truly know someone and are known by them, you understand each other, treat each other with kindness, respect and love each other for who we are as part of the human family.

We know, from our own experience, about the power of empathy and getting to know one another. We humbly call on those of the Jewish and Muslim faiths and other interfaith leaders across Canada to do as we have done: Reach out to one another, start a dialogue, find common ground and upon that ground build bridges to understanding, mutual respect and co-existence. We hope Israeli and Palestinian leaders will do the same.

Jews and Muslims are but two of many nations and tribes on this majestic Earth we all share. We must live together in peace. We have no other choice.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of any religious affiliation or their congregations.

