John Bolton could have made history in January by defying Donald Trump’s lawyers and agreeing to testify before the House of Representatives committee that would go on to impeach the U.S. President. Instead, Mr. Trump’s former national security adviser chickened out, promising only to testify at a Senate impeachment trial that he knew full well would never call him as a witness. The Senate would later acquit Mr. Trump.
The rest, as they say, is history.
Now, Mr. Bolton is back with a book that may or may not be for sale next week depending on whether Mr. Trump’s lawyers obtain the injunction they are seeking to prevent its publication on the grounds that it contains classified information. But judging by the reports and reviews offered this week by U.S. journalists who have seen it, Mr. Bolton’s book does not appear to provide the smoking gun Mr. Trump’s critics had hoped for.
There are many reasons for that, one of which is Mr. Bolton’s suggestion that he removed some supposedly incriminating evidence against Mr. Trump from the book after the agency he previously led deemed it to be in violation of national security laws. “I would print Mr. Trump’s exact words, but the government’s prepublication review process has decided otherwise,” he writes, after alleging that his former boss sought to enlist Chinese President Xi Jinping’s help in getting re-elected this year. According to Mr. Bolton, Mr. Trump implied to Mr. Xi that a trade deal resulting in the purchase of more U.S. agricultural goods would help Mr. Trump’s re-election efforts. In exchange, Mr. Trump might go easy on Chinese telecom giant Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
The portrait of Mr. Trump that emerges from Mr. Bolton’s book, according to media reports, is that of a narcissistic and foul-mouthed know-nothing with no moral compass who seeks to advance his personal political interests at the expense of his country and the world, without hesitation. But most of us do not need to read 500 pages from a blowhard with an axe to grind to figure that out. Almost all of Mr. Bolton’s criticisms of Mr. Trump smack of payback.
There is no reason to doubt most of what Mr. Bolton writes about Mr. Trump’s cluelessness and recklessness with regard to U.S. foreign policy matters. That the President had been unaware that Britain is a nuclear power, or that Finland has not been part of Russia for more than a century, will not surprise anyone. There is no shock value left in such disclosures.
The fundamental problem with Mr. Bolton’s account of his 17-month tenure as Mr. Trump’s national security adviser, however, is Mr. Bolton himself. This is a man bent on forcing regime change in a long list of countries deemed to be U.S. enemies, from Iran and North Korea to Venezuela and Cuba. Mr. Bolton would have happily engaged the United States in simultaneous wars to satisfy his personal ideological agenda.
And he has the gumption to call Mr. Trump reckless?
It was, after all, Mr. Trump who had to curb Mr. Bolton’s enthusiasm for launching an attack on Iran after that country shot down an unmanned U.S. drone a year ago. Mr. Bolton had advocated a “disproportionate” response. Mr. Trump cancelled a planned retaliatory attack at the last minute after learning that it would lead to the deaths of dozens of people. Mr. Bolton calls the decision “the most irrational thing I ever witnessed any president do.”
Actually, the move made Mr. Trump look responsible, for once. And the subsequent U.S. surgical strike that killed Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani in January without a single civilian casualty, which occurred several months after Mr. Bolton left the White House, had a far greater strategic and symbolic impact. Had it been authorized by any other president, it would have been hailed as a stroke of genius on par with the operation that killed Osama bin Laden.
Mr. Bolton, who briefly served as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations under former president George W. Bush, is a notorious foreign policy hawk. This alone explains why his stint in the Trump White House, which he shamelessly campaigned for as a Fox News commentator, was doomed to end badly. For all of his colossal shortcomings, Mr. Trump is not an ideologue. His transactional approach to foreign policy is fundamentally at odds with Mr. Bolton’s warmongering.
And so, what about Mr. Trump’s threat to withhold military aid from Ukraine unless President Volodymyr Zelensky agreed to announce a corruption investigation into presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden? Had Mr. Bolton been willing to corroborate the threat before the House impeachment committee, Mr. Trump might already be history.
“I thought the whole affair was bad policy, questionable legally, and unacceptable as presidential behavior,” Mr. Bolton writes.
That’s it? No history here, folks.
