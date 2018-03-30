John Horgan shouldn’t plan a holiday in Alberta any time soon

I don’t know what, if any, holiday plans B.C. Premier John Horgan has made for the summer but I would suggest he stay clear of Alberta. In Wild Rose country, he is a wanted man - perhaps for good reason.

The obvious source of people’s enmity toward B.C.’s New Democratic Party Leader is his vehement opposition to the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, Alberta’s best hope of getting its oil to tidewater and overseas markets. Right now, that oil is shipped to the U.S. at a massive discount. To get fair value, Alberta needs to get its oil to China and other Asian markets.

But right now, Mr. Horgan is doing everything he can to block this from happening, all in the name of saving the environment. As he and his Environment Minister, George Heyman, have made clear, fossil fuels are an evil, contributing to the end of the world as we know it. And, of course, there is always the concern of a massive tanker spill, even though they are rare.

Now, some people may have been prepared to accept this as the principled stand of a pair of committed tree-huggers, even overlooking the gas-fuelled vehicles they are often squired around in, and the jet-fuelled planes that get them to important meetings. That is, until it was recently announced that the B.C. government is preparing to offer an energy consortium billions in tax breaks to develop a liquefied natural gas industry in the province.

The last time anyone looked, LNG is a fossil fuel too; yes, a cleaner version than the crude coming out of the oil sands but a fossil fuel nonetheless. The tax breaks are designed to entice LNG Canada to build a massive terminal at Kitimat to ship gas to overseas markets. LNG Canada would also get exemptions on carbon-tax increases. It will mean hundreds of millions to the B.C. economy. It will also mean, if the project goes ahead, that the province is unlikely to meet its greenhouse-gas emission targets for 2025 and beyond.

Open this photo in gallery British Columbia Premier John Horgan. DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

You only need to spend 10 minutes in Calgary or Red Deer or Fort Mac to see how this looks. It looks horrible. It looks like Mr. Horgan is a political opportunist. And you can throw B.C. Green Party Leader Andrew Weaver in there, too. He’s also against the Trans Mountain pipeline on the grounds that it’s unhealthy for the environment. He has attacked Mr. Horgan’s LNG move, but so what?

He’s not going to stop it. He knows that if he brought down the NDP government over it, he would pay a steep political price. Why? Because most British Columbians would welcome the hundreds of millions of dollars the project would bring into the treasury to help build schools and roads and hospitals.

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley called the NDP’s LNG play “environmental hypocrisy.” She’s right. It’s hypocrisy of the worst kind. It’s okay for Mr. Horgan to build his economy on fossil-fuel development but not Ms. Notley. It’s amazing what a politician can turn a blind eye to.

For instance, Mr. Horgan recently held a news conference with Washington State Governor Jay Inslee. The subject was the possibility of building a high-speed rail line from Vancouver to Seattle, but Mr. Inslee used the occasion to pat Mr. Horgan on the back for his principled stand around the Trans Mountain project. He mentioned that the people who lived in the Pacific Northwest had a common purpose, ensuring the protection of the environment, including their precious coastline.

This prompted much eye-rolling among the reporters present. The fact is, more than 500 supertankers move through Juan de Fuca Strait each year, headed for U.S. refineries not far from Vancouver. They have been coming down the coast from Alaska since the early 1970s, without serious incident. But that tanker movement has been strangely immune from the heated debate around Kinder Morgan’s proposed pipeline expansion in B.C., and the extra tanker activity it would generate.

And yet there was Mr. Horgan, not saying a peep about the U.S. tankers, and there was Mr. Inslee, talking about the need to protect our coastlines, both of them just completely ignoring the hard facts around them.

You can imagine how all this looks if you’re living in Alberta, and maybe your job depends on the oil industry, and a project that might employ you and help feed your family is being hijacked by politicians waving around phony environmental credentials. It would look like they aren’t really principled at all but rather taking their position because of the one thing they care about above all else: votes.