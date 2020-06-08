Brian Gover and Pam Hrick are lawyers at Stockwoods LLP and counsel to Justice Patrick Smith.

How should Canada’s judges be judged?

This question was largely answered by the Federal Court’s recent decision concerning Justice Patrick Smith, a well-respected judge of Ontario’s Superior Court. But soon, it will be Parliament’s turn to respond.

The situation began in 2018, when Justice Smith accepted Lakehead University’s invitation to serve as the unpaid temporary dean of its law school; its permanent dean had resigned, alleging systemic racism in the school. The Chief Justice of Ontario’s Superior Court and the federal Minister of Justice had approved the plan for Justice Smith to help a law school in crisis.

But without a complaint actually being lodged, the Canadian Judicial Council – the statutory body that deals with allegations of judicial misconduct by federally appointed judges, and is led by the Chief Justice of Canada and comprised of the chief justices of Canada’s federally appointed courts – initiated an investigation. It concluded that while Justice Smith could keep his job, he had engaged in judicial misconduct, broken the law and violated his ethical obligations by answering Lakehead’s call for help.

Justice Smith’s only recourse was to seek judicial review in the Federal Court. On May 21, it completely vindicated him. In the court’s decision, it roundly denounced the council, finding its proceedings were “unfair to the point [of being] contrary to the interests of justice” and an “abuse of process." Within a few days of the Federal Court’s decision, the council announced that it will not appeal.

These are remarkable findings for a court to make about such a body. Indeed, it goes on to say that over multiple levels of the council’s process, four of the council’s members had unreasonably concluded that Justice Smith engaged in misconduct. The court also pointed out troubling actions by the council’s staff, including tipping off reporters that it was about to release its decision, before extending that courtesy to Justice Smith himself.

This isn’t the first time the council has been criticized for its approach to judicial discipline or for its attitude toward independent review of its discipline process. The shameful and widely condemned investigation of Lori Douglas, former associate chief justice of a Manitoba court, over photos released without her consent is part of that pattern.

Worse, in both that case and a more recent case involving Justice Michel Girouard, the council argued that it is immune from judicial review. In the latter case, the Federal Court said that it had to issue three orders “to persuade the [council] to demonstrate a degree of respect for the Court.” Every court that has considered the council’s immunity argument has conclusively rejected it.

After the Smith decision, the council has said it understands that reform to the process of reviewing judicial conduct is imminent and that these “will address important and long-standing concerns about the current process.”

But the council’s proposal to address these concerns is wanting. It has invited Parliament to amend its governing statute to ensure that independent courts have less oversight over the body judging Canada’s judges. It has called for an internal appeal process dominated by members of the council, just like its internal panel in Justice Smith’s case. It asks Parliament to effectively shield decisions made through this internal process from court review, except with leave from the Supreme Court – a body that hears a total of about 60 cases a year and is led by the council’s chair.

Parliament should decline. The theoretical possibility of an external appeal is no substitute for judicial review. As one court has aptly put it, “all who exercise public power – no matter how lofty, no matter how important – must be subject to meaningful and fully independent review and accountability.”

Moreover, the pattern of the council’s conduct in recent high-profile cases raises the question of whether its abusive decision making in Justice Smith’s case was the result of procedures that are “too slow, opaque and out-of-date” – as the council recently described the judicial discipline process – or the product of a problematic culture at the council.

The late Justice John Sopinka once wrote that “a reprimanded judge is a weakened judge.” Having unimpeded access to independent courts of law is essential in order to remove the stain of an improper reprimand on a judge’s reputation and restore their effectiveness as a respected and impartial arbiter of the facts and the law. Parliament must ensure this access is maintained. Public confidence in our justice system demands nothing less.

