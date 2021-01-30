Open this photo in gallery Audrey Anderson, left, who died in 1972, is shown with her younger sister in a handout photo provided by the Sioux Lookout RCMP. The Canadian Press

Jolene Banning is an Anishinaabe-kwe journalist, writer and storyteller whose documentary, podcasting and written work highlights Anishinaabe resilience and culture, and how these intersect with colonialism in Northwestern Ontario and across Canada.

I was three years old the first time I heard my grandma cry out for her daughter.

Everyone was sleeping, and the house was so quiet except for my grandma’s soft, muffled sobs – that’s what woke me up. I asked her why she was crying, pressing my little hands on her cheeks so I could look right in her face. She told me she was crying because someone had taken her Audrey away.

Audrey Anderson was 19 years old when she died in Sioux Lookout, Ont., on Oct. 11, 1972. She was found on the side of the road, badly bruised and bloodied, by someone driving by on their way to work. There had been severe trauma to her body. Her older sister had to identify her and relay this information back to her parents.

Any evidence that survives today to explain what happened to her is sparse, if it was even collected in the first place. Any police notes or photographs of her body and the scene would have been burned after two years, in accordance with the Ontario Provincial Police’s policy for closed case reports in cases of accidental death. And that’s what the local OPP detachment declared: that her death was accidental, a result of jumping from a moving vehicle.

Everything was wrapped up so quickly afterward – in less than a month from the day Audrey’s body was found. That included the investigation, the laying of charges – which, for the last person seen with Audrey, were downgraded to a traffic charge of failure to remain at an accident – as well as the court hearing, which dropped all charges and dismissed the case.

That was that for the so-called justice system. It never felt like justice for my family, and that only deepened the pain.

For decades, Indigenous women have been fighting to have police agencies, governments and political leaders recognize that our women and girls go missing or are murdered at much higher rates than the national average. The Native Women’s Association of Canada released a study in 2008 that found nearly 600 Indigenous women and girls had been murdered or were missing, effectively creating the country’s first database of names and statistics. But the initiative lost funding in 2010.

In 2013, the RCMP reported 1,181 police-recorded incidents of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls across Canada, from 1980 to 2012. Thirty-seven per cent of those cases have unknown causes – in 27 per cent, foul play is suspected; 27 per cent are labelled as an accident where a body was never recovered; 7 per cent of the women are considered to be lost or simply wandered off; 1 per cent is listed as having run away.

But this report only included the women the RCMP deemed worthy of inclusion in their data. There are other women, too – women whose deaths were suspicious, yet quickly ruled accidental with little police investigation, accountability, or public outcry.

Women like my aunt Audrey.

In 2016, the federal Department of Justice established Family Information Liaison Units (FILUs) to assist families of murdered and missing Indigenous women and girls (MMIWG) in their efforts to obtain specialized information, such as autopsy reports, police files and coroner’s reports. Families can obtain the information they need across government departments and that information is shared in a culturally sensitive manner with elders, medical and community support, led by Indigenous community members.

When I learned about the FILUs, I decided to ask my aunt Norma, my uncle Lenard and my mom whether they’d want me to pursue this. I was scared to open such a traumatic wound, worried about the hurt I might be inflicting again. I asked: If you could know the truth of what happened to Audrey, would you want to?

To my surprise, everyone said yes. This was going to be a lot of hard and emotional work, but there was no hesitation. They needed to go through this process, to hear the intimate details of what happened to Audrey, and to know that they weren’t wrong – that their sister didn’t die as a result of an accident. They wanted justice, and justice would have to take work.

I never met my aunt Audrey, and yet I know her. I have long heard her name in stories told as I grew up.

Audrey spent her early childhood at Wapikaimaski Lake, 40 miles and five portages by water from the small community of Allanwater Bridge. Every winter was spent on her father’s trapline to net fish and trap beaver and marten. Summers were spent at Seseganaga Lake, where Audrey’s father, Norman Anderson, was born; she was the second-eldest daughter in a loving, hard-working family of 10. She gathered wood, collected water from the river, picked berries, harvested manoomin (wild rice) and was often found alongside her father, working and following his lead. She would help her mother with the cooking and care for her younger siblings, getting them ready for school, telling stories while all cuddled up in bed together and playing games with them that she’d make up.

“I remember we had this old Ski-Doo and when all our chores were done, dad would let us play around on it once in a while,” says my mom, Leona Bernard, the middle child of the family and just four years younger than Audrey. “So Audrey tied this piece of board to the back of the Ski-Doo like she’s towing a sleigh, and would bomb around taking fast turns to try to knock us off – and once we got knocked off, it was the next person’s turn to try to stay on the sleigh as she drove.”

Eventually, her parents would move to Allanwater Bridge, building a house across the river from where her grandparents owned and operated a corner store. But they always went where the land took them for food and commerce.

Audrey had big dreams for her future – she wanted to become a nurse – and she was working toward them through a long-distance high-school education while saving up for postsecondary. In 1972, she decided she wanted to branch out on her own, moving to Sioux Lookout, where she had family – aunts, uncles, lots of cousins, and her older sister had moved there just the year before Audrey did.

Audrey had silky brown hair, dark brown eyes, an olive complexion with flawless skin; everyone that knew her said she was a beautiful girl. Her big smile showed off her perfect teeth. My grandmother always said I looked just like her, with my dark brown eyes, skin and hair. But I never saw any family photos growing up as a child. My grandma kept all her photos locked in a box in her closet. She never wanted anyone to look at family photos of the past – the past was too hard for her to see. I never saw any photos of Audrey until recently, after we started the process with FILU – and I could see just how much I resembled her.

She quickly got a job as a waitress at a local restaurant. Most weekends, when she was off work, Audrey would return home to Allanwater to visit family. But one weekend, with her older sister in tow, the two decided to go out for a night on the town, as any young people would. They were accompanied by two other Sioux Lookout residents around their age.

The FILU process started in the spring of 2016. Terry Swan, our assigned FILU worker, asked the family for Audrey’s date of birth, date of death and where the incident had happened. Within a month, we heard back from Ms. Swan, telling us that they would make arrangements for our family to hear the coroner’s report from Ontario’s chief coroner, Dirk Huyer.

On that call, about a year later, Dr. Huyer went into full detail about all the damage to Audrey’s body. He gave full descriptions of every cut, bruise, fracture and wound. It painted a vivid, gruesome image – like a nightmare you can’t wake up from. The details of her death have resonated in my head many times since.

I remember the sound of my mom crying as she learned the horrific details of her sister’s death. I remember feeling the pain of my grandparents, aunts and uncle. I remember a pain in my own chest that was so tight I could barely breathe.

The coroner’s report shook me to my core. I always believed my family when they said there was more to Audrey’s death than the police let on. But believing it is not the same as wanting it to be true. Learning the truth – all the horrifying details – felt like someone had shone a flashlight under the bed to discover that a gruesome monster really did live there.

We had heard in excruciating detail about the damage that was done to her body. But then I remembered: I had also fallen from a truck going down a country road when I was 12 years old. The door had flown open after hitting a bump, and I wasn’t wearing a seat belt. I hung onto the truck door for a bit before I let go and rolled down the road. The only damage I sustained was some road rash to my legs and hands, but I survived. My aunt acquired a hell of a lot more damage than that – the coroner’s report didn’t even mention road rash.

That coroner’s report brought us to an investigator named Gilles Depratto, a now-retired detective and executive lead of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls with the criminal investigative branch of the OPP. “Between Dr. Huyer and myself, when we looked at the injuries and the location of the body, we had a good idea. We wanted to get a new pathology report,” he said. “Once we had additional information there, it was basically a discussion between Dr. Huyer and myself that it should be changed to being an undetermined death rather than an accidental death.”

Audrey’s case was reopened in October, 2018. The OPP set up a confidential tips hotline dedicated to the case and have received a few calls since, though the case remains open.

Re-examining Audrey’s death has lit a glimmer of hope for her family, and a feeling of vindication that they were right about her cause of death. It’s also left us saddened that Audrey’s parents aren’t alive to see this development. My grandfather, who died in 2015, never stopped checking in with Sioux Lookout police to try to seek justice for his daughter while he was still alive.

But the stories of loss in Indigenous communities are never just about one family, or just one child. Since the inquiry began its investigations into why Indigenous women and girls go missing and are murdered, only five deaths in Ontario have been reclassified from accidental.

There’s still plenty more to do.

We received the coroner’s report in December, 2017 – on the same day as our family was scheduled to testify at the National Inquiry into Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women and Girls in Thunder Bay. On that hard day, we had more to do.

The public inquiry was mandated to recommend actions to increase the safety of Indigenous women and girls in Canada by determining the causes of violence, and as a way to honour and pay respect to all the lives lost. Hours after hearing the excruciating details of how Audrey died, I added my voice and my story to the long list of those who’d done so already.

Sadly, Audrey is not the only child that my grandparents lost. Audrey’s younger sister Elsie died two years before she did, in 1970 – her death was ruled a suicide. After Audrey’s death, my grandmother left Allanwater and started a new life in Thunder Bay. The death of another child was too much for her to bear, so she left behind her marriage and her home in a vain attempt at outrunning her sadness. Her remaining daughters eventually followed her to the city as well.

So I have experienced firsthand what it means to be disconnected from the land, our language, our culture – and each other. I added my voice on that difficult day so everyone else could learn what I lived through. I witnessed others’ open testimony – stories of loss and horror and injustice – and it all left me sick to my stomach. But this is our reality. My heart broke alongside each family’s as they shared their stories – and I couldn’t help but think about all the pain my grandparents lived through.

The final report to the inquiry was released in June, 2019, with a finding of genocide. Yet no substantial action has been taken by the government in response. Some Canadian pundits were quick to say the inquiry got it wrong – that genocide wasn’t the right term. It’s clear that they never fully understood the impact that this dismissal had on Indigenous families. It was rewriting the story, erasing us from history again, making their stories and theories more important – just as people rewrote Audrey’s story, and those of so many others like her. In short, repeating the very thing that makes us vulnerable in their world even as we are the centre of our own communities.

I know what it’s like to grow up hearing racist comments. Friends’ parents constantly made jokes about running down “drunk natives” on the street, “because it’s not against the law – you’re actually doing everyone a favour.” When I was walking to or from school, I would hear slurs or have garbage thrown at me. I’ve seen racist headlines in the media, and even uglier comments on social media.

Yet, I always knew these were lies – because of the work I’ve seen and done. I know how hard my uncle and grandfather laboured, from sun-up until sundown. The two of them built houses from trees they cut, peeled and gathered. This is how they worked, how we work and how I work. With that kind of effort, we cannot and will not be rewritten.

My family showed me where I come from and how I am connected to the land. Growing up in the city has shown me how different power structures, from schools to police forces, view and treat Anishinaabe. Even as a child, I could recognize injustice and inequality.

All my life, I’ve had dreams of what life could be like – if only. If only our treaties were honoured. If only we were allowed to just be who we were meant to be. I feel safe and secure while on the land, knowing my ancestors were there before me, and left all that knowledge there for me. It’s what keeps me going – to find out more about my aunt, to tell our story; that it means something to my aunt that I never met, yet still know so well. My ancestors’ stories will live on. I do this for myself and my family, as a way to begin to heal from past traumas.

I’m doing the work to get past the pain of my family’s losses, so that when someone says I look just like Audrey, I don’t feel marked for untimely death. I’m doing the work so that I can smile, instead – with Audrey’s smile, grounded in her love of the land and her people.

Still, I have to wonder: With so many Indigenous families carrying the burden of genocide in Canada, what work are non-Indigenous people doing?

