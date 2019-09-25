Opinion Justin Trudeau needs to get real

Shahid Mahmood grew up in Pakistan. He was the editorial cartoonist for Dawn, Pakistan’s national newspaper. His work has appeared in numerous international publications including the Guardian, Huffington Post and Courrier International.

Generations around the world have grown up reading The Adventures of Tintin since the Belgian cartoonist Hergé began drawing the cartoon in the 1920s. But the illustrated adventures of this intrepid journalist and his faithful dog, who visit faraway lands in distant places, also often fetishized foreign cultures. Africans, for instance, were depicted as exaggerated caricatures with coal-black skin and enormous red lips in Tintin in the Congo. But as people around him noted, Hergé was not a racist – he simply reflected the image Europe had of Africa at the time. The comics are imperfect, but they are wonderful children’s entertainment – so long as they are properly read, since they do not reflect real places, but rather a colonial vision prevailing at the time.

In Canada, meanwhile, we have a Prime Minister who once said, in the Globe and Mail: “I don’t read the newspapers, I don’t watch the news. I figure, if something important happens, someone will tell me.” Clearly someone did not tell Justin Trudeau about how purveyors of children’s entertainment today are coming to grips with how they affirm cultural stereotypes.

An old photograph was published last week showing Mr. Trudeau, with darkened skin and hands, dressed up as Aladdin, as popularized by Disney. More photographs followed. Mr. Trudeau, in his youth, clearly participated in a romanticization of pseudo-Arabia. Now, the upcoming October election has unfortunately pivoted to the question of whether Mr. Trudeau is a racist. His opponents are opportunistically calling for his resignation. But they’re distracting from the bigger issue.

Mr. Trudeau is no racist. But his telegenic image has been so carefully crafted by the Liberal Party that he actually stands for nothing.

The comedian Hasan Minhaj warned as much when he skilfully dismantled Mr. Trudeau in a recent interview contrasting his physical appeal with his hypocrisy on issues such as the environment, Quebec’s secularism bill and the current Canadian arms deal with Saudi Arabia. His father Pierre Elliott Trudeau, Canada’s third-longest serving prime minister, was known for his intellect and political acumen. The selfie-focused Trudeau, however, is known as his “Hair Apparent.”

But ironically, the Liberals’ meticulously crafted image of Mr. Trudeau’s coiffed hair and colourful socks is no different than those photographs showing a turban-clad, brown-faced Trudeau. They are, ultimately, both fetishized images because the notion that good western fashion sense is tied to a trim blazer and sharp socks is not wildly different than thinking that all oriental men wear turbans. Mr. Trudeau should be channelling his fashion energy into what Barack Obama called “decision-making energy.” "You can’t be going through the day distracted by trivia.”

Without a doubt, Mr. Trudeau has been a vocal supporter of a multicultural Canada. But now he really needs to walk the talk. He needs to make a course correction and stop apologizing for those old photographs, which only provide his political opponents the fodder to continually yell “racism” and demand him to step down. These are distractions that don’t allow for a true debate. Any opportunity to have a serious discussion on hidden racism or overt discriminatory practices needs to happen. For instance, if Mr. Trudeau opposes Bill 21, which prohibits public servants from wearing conspicuous symbols of religion, he should passionately throw himself into the legal challenge that has been launched against the legislation.

Mr. Minhaj showed us that Mr. Trudeau wasn’t doing so. Perhaps now is the time for him to get real – especially since not one politician (with the possible exception of Jagmeet Singh) has seriously taken the opportunity of this scandal to discuss ways to fight the day-to-day racism and intolerance that many Canadians face in their daily lives.

“One of the basic rules of the universe is that nothing is perfect," the late physicist Stephen Hawking once said. "Perfection simply doesn’t exist. Without imperfection, neither you nor I would exist.”

Mr. Trudeau isn’t perfect. People make mistakes, even if Mr. Trudeau’s is a particularly big one, given that it seems to reveal a strange penchant for wearing blackface and brownface. But Canadians should not be looking for the perfect politician. They should be looking for the politician whose imperfections they find most palatable – someone who will act on issues Canadians are truly concerned about. Practice doesn’t make perfect; practice only reduces the imperfection. Now is Mr. Trudeau’s opportunity to make good on his promises to do so.

