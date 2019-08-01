 Skip to main content

Opinion Justin Trudeau’s number one fan? Doug Ford

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices
Opinion

Justin Trudeau’s number one fan? Doug Ford

Scott Reid
Contributed to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Scott Reid is a political analyst and principal at Feschuk.Reid and served as director of communications to prime minister Paul Martin.

Doug Ford wants Justin Trudeau’s Liberals to win the federal election.

Why? Because Mr. Ford believes he can win the federal election that will then follow – the one that will come once he replaces a vanquished Andrew Scheer after the Conservatives stampede to Queen’s Park to beg the big loud premier of Canada’s largest province to take the reins as federal leader.

Story continues below advertisement

I know what you’re thinking: But that’s nuts!

No. That’s Ford Nation.

That’s life in the peculiar, disconnected parallel universe that is Mr. Ford’s political ambition. And Mr. Ford’s political ambition is shaping up to be a key factor in determining the outcome of October’s federal election.

Proof of that already stares us in the face. Over the course of the past few months, Mr. Trudeau has steadily resuscitated the Liberal Party’s fortunes from the winter despair of the SNC-Lavalin catastrophe. In mid-March polling, the Liberals suffered a roughly seven-to-10-point deficit. Today, they stand statistically tied with Mr. Scheer’s Conservatives in most public opinion polls. Some even show the Liberals regaining a slight lead.

That resurrection has been fuelled largely by an uptick in Ontario, where Mr. Ford’s own unpopularity has similarly surged over the past few months. Obviously, other events have played a part. But for evidence of how dominant the Ford factor has become, consider that the Liberals are now peppering Facebook with ads that link Mr. Ford and Mr. Scheer, just as Mr. Scheer himself would suddenly rather fall down a well than be photographed with Ontario’s Premier.

This is all by design. By continuing to run a self-sabotaging, incoherent government, Mr. Ford is handing Mr. Trudeau the boost he requires to defeat Mr. Scheer so that, in turn, Mr. Ford’s own path to the federal leadership is swept clear.

It’s truly next-level thinking: a populist politician willing to embrace unpopularity so thoroughly that it rewards his most visible opponent because, naturally, that’s the way to win power away from that opponent approximately two to five years from now.

Story continues below advertisement

You can probably spot the flaw in this strategy. But don’t be so sure that Mr. Ford does.

First of all, the Premier appears unwilling to accept the objective evidence of his own unpopularity. Like U.S. President Donald Trump, Mr. Ford lives in a world where his public is defined differently – in narrow and self-justifying terms.

Just this week, he dismissed polls reporting on his disapproval, insisting that he will continue to govern by gut – believing that sycophants, blind partisans and servile tabloid cheerleaders more truly represent the pulse of the people. To the degree to which he’s willing to concede any challenge, he now handily blames his deposed chief of staff Dean French, a man who behaved with such mysterious treachery that Mr. Ford now seeks our sympathy for the deep betrayal his government suffered at his own employee’s hand.

Even more fundamental is Mr. Ford’s belief in his own manifest destiny. He has long insisted that he presides over the most powerful political brand in the country. And on that count, he may not be wrong. If there’s a more dedicated and deployable cluster of political support in Canada today than Ford Nation, it’s not immediately apparent. Don’t doubt that Mr. Ford wants to put that asset to further benefit.

Following the Ontario victory last summer, Ford family friend Don Cherry predicted his pal would soon wind up as prime minister. The rumours grew so loud that, eventually, Mr. Ford was forced to publicly discount the idea that he wanted to move to the federal scene. Smoke, meet fire.

The clearest evidence of Mr. Ford’s plan lies not in what he says, but in what he does. If he truly hoped to help the current crop of federal Conservatives and halt Mr. Trudeau’s re-election, Mr. Ford would make the grand sacrifice of simply not being himself for a few months. Instead of interrupting the summer recess with weekly outbursts of bellicosity and controversy – firing his own government’s appointees and fighting with the parents of autistic children – he would just go silent. By governing for a short while with competence, skill and quietude, he could rob the Liberals of Premier Bogeyman.

Story continues below advertisement

But Mr. Ford is both incapable and unwilling to do any of that. As a consequence, his behaviour can be reliably expected to remain unchanged, almost certainly helping the federal Liberals and undermining his federal cousins.

Make no mistake, Mr. Ford wants to be prime minister. If that means continuing to be terrible at his job, running a shabby government and helping Mr. Trudeau to win re-election, so be it. It’s all part of the plan.

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter