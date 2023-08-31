Robert Rotberg is the founding director of the Harvard Kennedy School’s program on intrastate conflict and president emeritus of the World Peace Foundation. His latest book is Overcoming the Oppressors.

Ottawa and Washington need to intervene forcefully to save Haiti from itself. Kenya has offered 1,000 troops to help restore stability in Haiti, which is overwhelmed with uncontrolled gang warfare and violence. But in order to fix the problem, much more help is needed from the international community.

In this decade, Haiti has slid rapidly downward into a viper pit populated by more than 200 powerful gangs. Eighty per cent of Port-au-Prince, the country’s storied capital, is now under gang control. The state and its 9,000 police are mostly powerless to disarm gangs, which have guns shipped illegally from the U.S. and cash to bribe the police. The army is weak, with barely 1,000 soldiers in its ranks.

Recently, a New Hampshire nurse and her child were kidnapped and held for $1-million ransom. She was neither the first nor the most prominent resident of Haiti to be forcibly held for ransom this year. Between January and June, there have been 1,014 kidnappings as well as 2,094 homicides. Rapes and sexual intimidation are common. More than 160,000 Haitians have been displaced, fleeing their homes and gang violence. The gangs, especially the dominant ones such as G9 and G-Pep, kidnap businessmen for large payoffs. They even kidnap poor Haitians, of which there is an endless supply.

The gangs kill slum dwellers and middle-class Haitians to show that they can, to impress other gangs and to extend their territories. They slaughter indiscriminately. They extort small and large businesses.

A vigilante movement of anti-gang Haitian civilians recently began pushing back, stringing up gang members on lampposts and burning others in the street. About 264 suspected gangsters were beheaded in June. Others had limbs chopped off. The result of this widespread desire among hard-pressed civilians to regain control has been violence on top of violence, but the gangs and gang culture have not retreated.

Since it no longer provides security or safety or controls its borders, the Haitian state hardly exists. Gangs also facilitate drug trafficking from Colombia and Venezuela by air and sea to the U.S. Haitians also flee when they can, with the U.S. as their preferred destination.

Interim prime minister Ariel Henry is the only representative of authority. But he has no power, no legitimacy. There is no legislature, in part because regular elections for parliament have not been held and all terms have expired. But Haiti is so dysfunctional, thanks to gang warfare, that pretending to draw on the power of the state would be pointless.

Haiti is more than a failed state. It is a collapsed state, along with the remnants of Somalia, and conceivably Lebanon and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Mr. Henry pleaded with the UN, and the international community more generally, in October for outside intervention. But neither Washington nor Ottawa have seen fit to respond, although the U.S. State Department says it will ask the UN Security Council to consider a new intervention.

In addition to Kenya’s offer to supply 1,000 troops for reasons that are decidedly opaque, the Bahamas has promised an additional 150 people. Both offers are presumably contingent on a UN vote.

Neither of those two militaries speak French. Swahili, spoken by the Kenyans along with English, will hardly do. Interveners from francophone Africa would be ideal, since Haitians speak creole and understand French. Rwandans, for example, are experienced from interventions in Mozambique, Somalia and the Congo. They are more disciplined, too, with the Kenyan security forces being accused of repeated humanitarian abuses in East Africa.

Haiti desperately needs a force that arrests gang leaders, disarms the gang followers, and restores order and the rule of law. Once security is restored to Port-au-Prince and the outlying areas, French-speaking Canadians and/or a collaborative administration run by the intergovernmental organization Caricom could begin to administer a restored state.

It is not evident that 1,100 Kenyans and Bahamians can do the job. The Haitian cauldron requires many more restorers of peace, perhaps a force of 10,000 or more. Who will supply so many? Kenya, Rwanda or a collaboration of francophone African countries? The UN mandate, when it is constructed, needs to be thoughtful and finely calibrated. To move forward, Haiti should be made a ward of the UN.

Washington and Ottawa ought to fund the intervention. Security and the basic dignities of life must be restored so Haitians can begin to breathe more easily. The country’s descent into anarchy and agony is a stain on our hemisphere.